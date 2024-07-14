The Big Picture Guttenberg's daring dramatic role in The Bedroom Window pays off as a nod to Hitchcockian themes.

The film serves as a Hitchcock cover band, with Hanson's homage justified by slick visuals and brisk pace.

Despite the film's faults, Guttenberg's performance elevates the thriller, making it both effective and watchable.

In all likelihood, audiences were not clamoring for Steve Guttenberg to make a hard dramatic turn into Hitchcockian voyeurism amid his successful run as a comedy star in the 1980s. In 1987, the public was treated to an unapologetic riff on the thrillers of Alfred Hitchcock in The Bedroom Window, starring the actor of Police Academy fame. While he was a prominent figure in movies during his prime, Guttenberg, unlike contemporaries Steve Martin and Ted Danson, has not lingered in the public consciousness in the aftermath. Whereas the likes of Martin and Danson had a second act in their later years, Guttenberg, following a string of '80s hits such as Cocoon, Short Circuit, and Three Men and a Baby (also starring Danson), never elevated to a new phase upon the decade's conclusion. At the very least, he made a daring career choice by tapping into the seedy and paranoid handbook of Hitchcockian tropes in The Bedroom Window, directed by the unheralded but sturdy journeyman, Curtis Hanson.

The Bedroom Window (1987) The Bedroom Window is a psychological thriller about Terry Lambert, who is having an affair with his boss's wife, Sylvia. One night, Sylvia witnesses an attack from Terry's bedroom window. To protect their secret, Terry reports the incident to the police, leading him to become the prime suspect in a murder investigation. Release Date January 16, 1987 Director Curtis Hanson Cast Steve Guttenberg , Elizabeth McGovern , Isabelle Huppert , Paul Shenar , Carl Lumbly , Wallace Shawn , Frederick Coffin , Brad Greenquist Runtime 114 Minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers Curtis Hanson , Anne Holden Expand

What Is 'The Bedroom Window' About?

Alfred Hitchcock, whose thematic intrigue with paranoia, obsession, and voyeurism created an eponymous subgenre, is arguably the most influential filmmaker of the 20th century. Hitchcockian ideas and visual cues are evoked in auteur cinema and franchise entertainment, from the films of Bong Joon-ho to the Mission: Impossible series. Some directors, notably Brian De Palma, crib from Hitchcock so closely that they are deemed Hitch copycats. Because the Master of Suspense's vision was carried out with such precise control and clarity, it's hard not for aspiring filmmakers to latch on to him. Curtis Hanson, director of the exceptional police noir, L.A. Confidential, leaned into Hitchcockian themes throughout his versatile career. The Bedroom Window, about an executive obsessed with solving an assault case before becoming wrongfully accused as a suspect, relies too heavily on the Hitchcock playbook, despite its qualified craft. In an admirable stroke of transparency, Hanson admitted to the Sun Sentinel that he used the film as an "opportunity to give a tip of the hat to Hitchcock."

Terry Lambert (Guttenberg) has a romantic fling with his boss' wife, Sylvia (Isabelle Huppert). One night, after an office party, the two are in bed when Sylvia hears a scream outside the window while Terry is in the bathroom. She sees a man attacking a woman on the street, but the woman is freed after Sylvia opens the window, causing the assailant to run. Later that night, a woman in the neighborhood is murdered. Not wanting to disclose her affair, Sylvia withholds from calling the police. Terry, who didn't witness the attack, calls the police and lies about his eyewitness testimony. Insufficient evidence causes the assailant, Henderson (Brad Greenquist), to be acquitted. Terry becomes obsessed with the case, recruits Sylvia to incriminate Henderson, and takes refuge with Denise (Elizabeth McGovern), the assault victim. Terry's surreptitious behavior and proximity to the crimes eventually make him a suspect in the case.

'The Bedroom Window' Is a Thriller That Doesn't Say Anything New

Close

The Bedroom Window, based on the novel The Witnesses by Anne Holden, more or less operates as an Alfred Hitchcock cover band, sampling the voyeurism of Rear Window, the obsession and male gaze of Vertigo, and the wrongfully accused paranoia of North by Northwest. Specific shots, notably Terry peeping into apartment windows or POV shots through the windshield while following Henderson, are pulled directly from Hitchcock's body of work. Deploying his themes and visual cues is not inherently a detriment, but Hanson, who also wrote the film, expresses no interest in reinventing the tropes. During the set-up of the main conflict, Hanson's homage work is justified, thanks in large part to his ability to create slick images and proceed at a brisk pace.

Where the movie fails to tribute the Hitchcock repertoire is in the back half, as the psychological dread of obsession and wrongful accusations are void in Guttenberg's performance. Terry, a corporate executive evoking the greed and excess of the 1980s, is a layup for any director to punish for his recklessness, but Hanson lacks a cynical eye. Perhaps it's due to our preconceived notions of him on the screen, but accepting Guttenberg as an earnest guardian of justice is hardly convincing. In fairness, between the effort to make Terry a sympathetic character and a gratuitous car chase sequence as the climax, you can practically see the studio notes on the screen.

Despite its dramatic shortcomings and redundant cinematic beats, if you were forced to watch The Bedroom Window, you could do worse. As a director, Hanson simply knows how to deliver the goods. He is equally dynamic as a visual and narrative storyteller, making every scene gripping and forward in momentum. When watching 8 Mile, the semi-autobiographical story of Eminem, you want to see the legendary MC dominate in a triumphant rap battle, and Hanson executes the film's climactic set piece through a methodical build-up. L.A. Confidential, with its lavish '50s production design disguising the seediness of Hollywood and the LAPD, promises an intoxicating pulp saga of double-crossing and lawlessness. Hanson delivers these elements with rich character drama at the highest level in his finest effort as director. From the perspective of quenching a cinematic thirst, if The Bedroom Window strayed too hard from the long-running tropes of thrillers, you'd likely feel cheated. At the very least, come for the Hitchcock homages, but stay for the electric one-scene Wallace Shawn performance as Henderson's attorney.

Steve Guttenberg's Performance Elevates 'The Bedroom Window'

Image via De Laurentiis Entertainment Group

An established dramatic star of the time, such as Richard Gere or William Hurt, could have feasibly played the role of Terry Lambert. For a film like The Bedroom Window, a no-nonsense thriller that is disinterested in engaging in revisionist thinking, casting against type seems like an overreach. In between the third and fourth installments of the hastily released Police Academy movies, producer Dino De Laurentiis eyed Steve Guttenberg for the part. Guttenberg was not Hanson's first choice, as he explained to the Sun Sentinel. The casting of Elizabeth McGovern and Isabelle Huppert were calculated decisions based on their previous body of work and screen persona. He was drawn to McGovern's disposition as an object of affection, previously exhibited in Once Upon a Time in America. In The Bedroom Window, she subverts expectations by becoming the aggressor. With Huppert, Hanson clicked with her innate sophistication and elegance stemming from her French nationality. It would make sense for someone like Terry to fall over himself for this woman.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Italian producer behind various thrillers, B-movies, and Stephen King adaptations believed having a likable comedy star in the lead would be a financial safety net. According to Hanson, De Laurentiis "thought that if the movie wasn’t successful, at least he’d have a young person in the lead who is liked and is known for comedy," the director explained. After one dinner, Hanson was sold on Guttenberg being the lead. The actor was highly motivated to challenge himself with an uncharacteristic role, and he succeeded in presenting an untapped side to his screen image. Guttenberg plays Terry in a straightforward and unglamorous manner, and the performance is not an explicit comment on a comedy actor taking a serious turn. One would think that Guttenberg had years of experience in the mystery/thriller, which is the best compliment he could receive.

The Bedroom Window is the epitome of "good, but not great," middlebrow cinema. It is nothing remarkable, but it is effective and eminently watchable. If a mid-budget, star-driven thriller with no franchise extensions opened wide in theaters this weekend, audiences would champion it immediately. The Curtis Hanson film hearkens back to a time when studios sought after thriller novels to make entertaining, down-the-middle genre pictures that didn't aspire to be elevated artistic expressions but respected the audience's intelligence.

The Bedroom Window is available to watch on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video