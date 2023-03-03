These days, reboots and revivals of classic series are all the rage. Recent years have seen the return, and wide success, of series like iCarly, Rosanne (later retooled as The Conners), Criminal Minds, and more. Now, it seems the door is open for another. In an interview with ET, Reba star Steve Howey revealed that he would be open to returning for a reboot of the classic sitcom.

Reba was a sitcom starring country music legend Reba McEntire that ran for six seasons. The series followed McEntire as Reba Hart, a wise-cracking mother of three whose life is turned upside down after her husband leaves her for another woman and her seventeen-year-old daughter gets pregnant. Howey starred in all six seasons of Reba as Van, the boyfriend and later husband who got her daughter pregnant.

Howey had sat down with ET to discuss his new CBS series, True Lies, when the topic of Reba, and a potential reboot, was brought up. While Howey did not make any official announcement or tease that anything was in the works, he did give fans some hope. The actor said he would be interested in revisiting the character and exploring what the series might have to offer all these years later, saying: "Yeah, I mean, I don't even know because when I played Van on that show, I was in my early 20s. And to see where Van is now and where the family is, I mean I would do anything.” He also said that if McEntire asked, he would return in a heartbeat, adding: “Reba says, 'Jump,' and I'll say, 'How high?'"

There is currently no official word on a Reba reboot being in the works, but that hasn’t stopped fans from dreaming of the day the announcement comes. Also, the fact that McEntire has seemingly returned to acting, has given fans a lot of hope. Beyond some cameos or one-off episode appearances, McEntire has not done much acting since Reba ended. However, she just starred in the third season of the crime drama Big Sky. So, maybe this return to starring in a show has sparked a desire in McEntire to bring back Reba. Only time will tell.

While Reba launched his career, it is hardly where it stopped. Howey also starred in all eleven seasons of the critically acclaimed Showtime series Shameless. His other roles include action comedies like Day Shift and Stuber as well as guest roles on other hit series like SEAL Team and Dead To Me. He is currently starring in the new CBS action series True Lies, based on the classic 90s action movie of the same name.

Stay tuned to Collider for all future news on your favorite series.