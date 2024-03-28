Steve Martin, one of the most celebrated and beloved comedians of all time, has made us laugh for over five decades (and still counting). The comedian, actor, writer, producer, and musician has had a fascinating life, and now you can watch that life unfold in the documentary film STEVE! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces. The upcoming Apple TV+ original film hails from A24 and is written and directed by Academy and Emmy-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville of 20 Feet from Stardom fame.

The film is framed with in-depth conversations with the comedy legend, never-before-seen footage, archival clips, and candid insights, interspersed with interviews and interactions with his closest friends and peers like Martin Short, Jerry Seinfeld, Diane Keaton, Tina Fey, etc. A retrospective of his trials, regrets, setbacks, and accomplishments in both personal and professional paths, STEVE! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces, promises a fine balance of fun, laughter, and poignancy. After all, isn’t that what a true comedian is all about?

As the documentary film awaits its release this spring, read on to find out everything we know so far about STEVE! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces, including the trailer, release date, featured cast, and more.

When Is STEVE! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces Coming Out?

STEVE! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces is set to premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 29, 2024, alongside the much-awaited second season of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock.

What Is STEVE! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces About?

A two-part documentary feature, STEVE! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces is an ambitious portrait of the legendary comedian-turned-actor and chronicles his extraordinary journey. The film showcases Martin’s life in two distinctive chapters and perspectives, divided into “Then” and “Now,” where we get to see two very specific sides of the entertainment icon’s life. If the first half is about his rise to being a lauded “funny man,” then the following half addresses the bigger, deeper questions. “Then” explores his struggles as a stand-up comedian and his dramatic rise to stardom, where he transformed stand-up comedy before retiring from the scene at 35. The second part, “Now,” focuses on Martin’s personal life, his emotional growth, his quest for fulfillment, and how, in the golden years of his 50-year-long career in film and television, he has found happiness in his art and personal life.

The documentary chronicles the celebrated comedian-turned-actor’s professional and personal journey. As Apple TV+’s official synopsis reads,

“Steve Martin is one of the most beloved and enigmatic figures in entertainment. Dive into his extraordinary story from two distinct points of view—past and present—as Martin reflects on how his beginnings led to his unexpectedly fulfilling life today.”

Where Can You Watch STEVE! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces?

The documentary film is an original network production and will be exclusively available to watch on Apple TV+, with both parts of the film available to stream together.

STEVE! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces joins the ranks of several award-winning and critically acclaimed documentaries on the streaming platform. For more such candid documentaries and personal journeys, you can also watch the film, Sidney, a film on the iconic actor and filmmaker Sidney Poitier, as well as STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie, a film on Back to the Future star Michael J. Fox, and Stephen Curry: Underrated, among others.

Is There a Trailer for STEVE! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces?

Released in early March 2024, the official trailer for STEVE! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces unveils the extraordinary journey of the celebrated comedian-turned-actor. The two-minute clip gives a preview of what fans will get to see in the two-part film, which is divided into “then” and “now.” Through the highly anticipated documentary, Neville showcases Martin’s early life and work through incredible archival footage of the comedy legend’s 15-year road to stardom as a stand-up and how he perfected his performances, before abandoning it altogether at the age of 35. The video moves on to the next big chapter of his career, where he reinvents himself as an actor. "I was launched into the stratosphere. I was scared out of my mind," he reminisces about his rise to fame.

In this Apple TV+ original film, Martin’s story is told from two very different perspectives – one from his close friends and contemporaries who idolized the comedy legend and how his work inspired the following generation of comedy acts. The other perspective comes from unseen footage of Martin’s personal life and professional milestones that he shares in candid interviews. The film, as the trailer hints, also touches upon his emotional journey and growth, punctuated by his heartfelt comment, “How did I go from riddled with anxiety in my 30s to 75 and really happy?”

The trailer also features Martin’s close friendship with his longtime friend and co-star of several projects, Martin Short. Other popular names in the comedy landscape, like Jerry Seinfeld and Tina Fey, join the film, where they talk about Martin’s work and the cultural impact he had throughout his career.

Who are featured in STEVE! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces?

Needless to say, Academy, Emmy, Grammy-winner, and Golden Globe-nominated Steve Martin, is at the front and center of this film. But STEVE! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces also brings in many of his peers, collaborators, and close friends who talk about Martin’s influence on comedy and culture, and their lives, which still resonate with his audience in this day and age.

From a successful stand-up artist of the late '60s through the '70s, Steve Martin evolved into a celebrated comedy genius, crossing over to films, television, plays, novels, music, and now a star of a hit streaming series. Most recognized for his offbeat, absurdist comedy routines, Martin came to notice as a writer for the variety show The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, which earned him his first Primetime Emmy, followed by his breakthrough roles in The Jerk and Three Amigos, both of which he also wrote. He has also hosted Saturday Night Live 16 times (among several television shows) and starred in hit comedy films like Father of the Bride, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, Cheaper by the Dozen, and Pink Panther. Since 2021, Martin has been a star, creator, writer, and executive producer for Hulu’s popular murder-mystery comedy Only Murders in the Building.

Among his friends and peers, his closest friend, co-star, and co-executive producer of OMITB, Martin Short, also makes an appearance in STEVE! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces. A contemporary of Martin and his frequent collaborator, Short is hailed as a prolific comedy artist and voice actor, who co-starred with Martin in Three Amigos and Father of the Bride.

They are joined by their Only Murders in the Building co-star and co-executive producer Selena Gomez. The Emmy-nominated actor, musician, entrepreneur, and former Wizard of Waverly Place star has six music albums and films, like Monte Carlo, Spring Breakers, Ramona and Beezus, and Fundamentals of Caring, to her credit.

Seinfeld star and comedian-actor-producer, Jerry Seinfeld is also featured in the documentary film, where he talks about Martin’s rise to stardom as an idolized comedian and what made him so iconic. Emmy and Golden Globe-winning comedian-actor-producer and SNL alum, Tina Fey joins the guest list and shares her take on Martin’s comedy style and how it’s much deeper than it appears.

Other celebrities appearing in STEVE! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces include the Academy, BAFTA, and Golden Globe-winning actor-director-writer, Diane Keaton, Primetime Emmy-nominated and American Horror Story franchise alum Finn Wittrock, and English actor, comedian, musician, screenwriter, playwright, Eric Idle of Monty Python fame.

Who is Making STEVE! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces?

Academy and Emmy Award-winning Morgan Neville directs and produces STEVE! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces for Apple TV+. The writer, director, and producer is best known for his critically acclaimed documentary film, 20 Feet from Stardom which chronicles the lives and behind-the-scenes experiences of background singers. The 2013 film won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature as well as a Grammy Award for Best Music. His next documentary, Best of Enemies: Buckley Vs Vidal, about the debates between Gore Vidal and William F. Buckley won an Emmy, followed by his 2018 film, Won't You Be My Neighbor? about Fred Rogers (Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood), receiving critical acclaim and becoming “the highest-grossing biographical documentary of all time.” Some of his other notable documentaries include Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, Johnny Cash’s America, and The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble, the last two of which earned him Grammy nominations. Among his television projects, Neville has also directed and produced Netflix’s Ugly Delicious and Abstract: The Art of Design, as well as Chelsea Does, and Shangri-La.

Neville is joined by Meghan Walsh and Charlise Holmes as producers, and Caitrin Rogers, Ben Cotner, and Emily Osborne as executive Producers for STEVE! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces. The film hails from A24 and Tremolo Productions.