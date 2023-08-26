You know you’re in for a good time when Steve Martin’s name comes up. Whether it’s his early comedic roles that launched him into stardom or his more recent turns as a writer and musician, Steve Martin is an entertainer through and through. All of his comedy movies make use of his distinct talents.

Any one of his movies is perfect for a comedy-themed movie night: he has classic after classic under his belt. These Steve Martin-led movies are his best according to IMDb, featuring nonstop laughs, hijinks, and a few feels, too.

10 'Housesitter' (1992)

Image via Universal Pictures

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Out of all Steve Martin’s quirky comedic roles, his turn as Dr. Leo Richmond in Housesitter is one of his most endearing. As an architect pining after his ex-girlfriend, he gets entangled in a web of lies with a con woman posing as his wife.

RELATED: 10 Best Selena Gomez Movies and TV Shows, According to IMDb

When Dr. Richmond’s dream house is finished, he proposes marriage to his ex-girlfriend hoping she’ll move in. When she rejects him, he returns home to find a stranger, Gwen, who has moved into his new home, claiming to be his new wife. Rather than kick her out, Leo plays along with the charade to make his ex jealous.

9 'My Blue Heaven' (1990)

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

One of Steve Martin’s most underrated comedies, My Blue Heaven is a gem waiting to be discovered. In this fish-out-of-water story, Martin stars as Vincent "Vinnie" Antonelli, an ex-mobster who enters the witness protection program. Vinnie is relocated to a suburban California town, where he struggles to adapt to a normal life.

A delightful comedy that pokes fun at suburban life, My Blue Heaven is a hidden gem in Steve Martin’s filmography. His lively and charismatic performance reminds us why he's so highly regarded.

8 'Bowfinger' (1999)

Image via Universal Pictures

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

This comedy classic from Steve Martin is a must-watch. Martin stars as Bobby Bowfinger, an aspiring film producer who is determined to make a movie starring action hero Kit Ramsey (Eddie Murphy in a dual role). The only problem? Ramsey wants nothing to do with the project. Not to be deterred, Bowfinger hatches a plan to secretly film Ramsey without his knowledge or consent.

RELATED: Shrek & Eddie Murphy's Most Popular Movies, Ranked According to Letterboxd

What follows is a hilarious satire of Hollywood and all the eccentric characters that inhabit it. Martin and Murphy have fantastic comedic chemistry and the laughs come fast and furious. Some of the most memorable scenes involve Ramsey's paranoid reactions as he becomes convinced he's being followed by aliens. Murphy's over-the-top performance is comedic gold. For extra laughs, look for cameos from Heather Graham, Christine Baranski, and Jamie Kennedy.

7 'All of Me' (1984)

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

All of Me is one of Steve Martin’s most endearing and funny romantic comedies. In this 1984 film, Martin stars as Roger Cobb, a cynical lawyer who doesn’t believe in love. That is, until he meets the quirky Edwina Cutwater, played by Lily Tomlin. Edwina is dying, but believes her soul will transfer into the first person who touches her body after she passes.

That unlucky person ends up being Roger. Edwina’s spirit takes up residence in Roger’s body, and hilarious hijinks ensue as they struggle to live in the same flesh and blood. Though their situation seems utterly absurd, Roger and Edwina end up learning from each other.

6 'Roxanne' (1987)

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Roxanne is a 1987 romantic comedy with Steve Martin as the quick-witted fire chief C.D. Bales. When a mysterious arsonist begins terrorizing the small town of Cypress Corners, C.D. faces his greatest challenge. The townspeople demand he do something to stop the fires, but his biggest hurdle proves to be the beautiful astrologer Roxanne, whom C.D. has been secretly in love with for years.

C.D. struggles with his self-confidence due to his unusually large nose, believing the gorgeous Roxanne would never be interested in him romantically. However, when the arsonist targets Roxanne’s home, C.D. comes to the rescue. His wit and humor finally win her over, and she is able to see beyond his insecurities to the kind, intelligent man he truly is.

5 'L.A. Story' (1991)

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

In L.A. Story, a 1991 romantic comedy starring Steve Martin and Victoria Tennant is set in LA, playing on the stereotypes of the city and its eccentric inhabitants. Martin stars as Harris K. Telemacher, a wacky weather forecaster who finds his life in disarray. That is until he meets Sara McDowell, an English journalist played by Tennant.

RELATED: Why ‘L.A. Story’ Is Still a Relevant (and Poignant) Satire of Los Angeles

Harris shows Sara the real LA, away from the glitz and glamor of Hollywood. They visit quirky landmarks like the La Brea Tar Pits and dine at tacky-themed restaurants. Their sweet romance plays out against the backdrop of the city, with all its traffic jams, smog, and bizarre characters. LA Story is a surreal satire that spoofs the silliness of living in Los Angeles.

4 'Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid' (1982)

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid is a clever 1982 comedy-mystery starring Steve Martin. This hilarious film brilliantly combines new footage of Steve Martin with classic film noir footage from the 1940s and '50s. Martin plays Rigby Reardon, a private investigator who takes on the case of a missing scientist.

This creative editing allows Martin to interact and have conversations with famous actors that have long passed, like Humphrey Bogart, Cary Grant, and Veronica Lake. The plot revolves around Rigby trying to find the missing scientist, Dr. Forrest, while also becoming entangled in a web of intrigue involving Nazis, femme fatales, and more.

3 'The Jerk' (1979)

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

The Jerk is a hilarious comedy classic starring Steve Martin in his first leading role. He plays Navin Johnson, an eccentric and naive man who was adopted and raised by a poor black family. He heads out into the world for the first time, eventually becoming a millionaire after inventing a special kind of thermostat. Just as Navin finds love and success, it's ripped away from him.

The Jerk is a comedy classic that stands the test of time. Martin's performance is legendary, demonstrating how he became one of the greatest comedians of his generation.

2 'Dirty Rotten Scoundrels' (1988)

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels is one of Steve Martin’s most beloved comedies. In this 1988 film, Martin stars opposite Michael Caine as two con men competing to swindle a wealthy heiress out of $50,000. Martin plays Freddy Benson, a small-time American hustler who preys on gullible women. Caine is Lawrence Jamieson, a cultured and sophisticated British con artist who targets wealthy victims.

RELATED: The 25 Best Michael Caine Movies of All Time, Ranked

What follows is a hilarious back-and-forth con game filled with disguises, accents, and dirty tricks as Freddy and Lawrence go to outrageous lengths to out-scam each other. Martin is perfectly cast as the bumbling Freddy, bringing his comedic genius to physical gags, silly accents, and wild improvisation. The chemistry between Caine and Martin is comedy gold.

1 'Planes, Trains & Automobiles' (1987)

Image Via Paramount Pictures

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Planes, Trains & Automobilesis a comedy classic from 1987 starring Steve Martin and John Candy. This hilarious road trip film follows Neal Page, an uptight businessman on a long journey home for Thanksgiving who is forced to travel with Del Griffith, a kindhearted but annoying shower curtain ring salesman.

Neal's frustration with talkative Del and all the obstacles they face trying to get from New York City to Chicago is hilarious. Their mismatched partnership and the mishaps along the way lead to lots of laughs and make this one of the best comedic duos in film. Although the story focuses on Neal's impatience and annoyance with Del, their odd couple dynamics and the way their relationship evolves by the end of the journey give the movie a lot of heart.

KEEP READING: 7 Lesser-Known Steve Martin Performances From 'All of Me' to 'LA Story'