Only Murders in the Building has returned for its fourth season, bigger and better than ever. And while this is an exciting feat, it's also become a testament to the long-running, legendary acting duo of Steve Martin and Martin Short. First meeting in the mid-80s for Three Amigos!, the two have since been attached at the hip, collaborating on all things comedy and musical on the big and small screens.

It's a highly impressive achievement, especially in such a changing business. Not many comedians can claim to have successfully entertained global audiences across four decades, but their chemistry is too pure and electrifying to ignore. And if Only Murders is the last project Steve Martin does before retirement, it only seems appropriate to celebrate the wonderful projects that feature one of Hollywood's most glorious and revered friendships. So here is every Steve Martin and Martin short project together, ranked from okay to outright hilarious.

10 'Jiminy Glick in Lalawood' (2004)

Directed by Vadim Jean

As the world's most obnoxious culture critic, Jiminy Glick (Martin Short) dreams of getting the A-list interview that will ascend him into the big leagues of journalism. Hoping to achieve this sooner rather than later, he drags his family to the star-studded Toronto Film Festival. Unfortunately for him, Jiminy gets more than he bargains for as he gets caught in a scandalous murder mystery.

Martin Short returns as the boisterous critic in all his vulgar glory in this sequel to Comedy Central's Primetime Glick. Indeed, Jiminy Glick in Lalawood is rather polarizing: audiences either hate the cringe-worthy gags or love the ingenious satire, but no one can deny that Short is this film's driving force. Steve Martin makes an appearance as his fictional self, engaging in an interview with Jiminy Glick that mostly revolves around his first full-frontal scene. Whether one likes it or not, this collaboration is a masterclass in improvisation purely because of its absurdity.

9 'Maya & Marty' (2016)

Produced by Lorne Michaels

When comedic extraordinaires come together for a classic variety show, what else could you possibly get other than a good bit of entertainment? With quirky sketches, musical performances, and exciting celebrity cameos, this show screams nostalgia and is an easy comfort watch.

Steve Martin was featured in three episodes of Maya & Marty, ready to join in on the sketches with some wigs and a banjo.

Sure, Maya & Marty was basically a watered-down SNL, but it was still able to hit its stride thanks to the inexhaustible charm of Maya Rudolph and Martin Short, two of the best comedians working today. And while the show only had six episodes, it was fun to see all the guest performers make their appearances. Steve Martin, in particular, was featured in three episodes, ready to join in on the sketches with some wigs and a banjo. If only we could get the duo's ventriloquist skit out of our minds.

8 'Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish)' (2020)

Directed by Nancy Meyers

Set 25 years after the franchise's second installment, Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish) follows the Banks family as they reunite over Zoom during the time of the COVID pandemic. Catching up on life's most recent updates and ensuring each is equipped with enough masks, it's a classic family hang-out that's only made more exciting with a surprise wedding announcement.

No COVID reunion felt more comforting than seeing the Banks family with their new grown-up additions.

At a time when everyone was cooped up at home, it seemed like all of Hollywood was hosting some kind of nostalgic reunion. However, none felt more comforting than seeing the Banks family with their new grown-up additions. Steve Martin makes his return as George, the lovingly protective father, whereas Martin Short brings back all the kookie energy of Franck Egglehoffer, the wedding planner extraordinaire. It may only be a simple skit, but Father of the Birde Part 3 (ish) definitely brings back all the feels.

7 'The Prince of Egypt' (1998)

Directed by Brenda Chapman, Steve Hickner, and Simon Wells

As an adaptation of the Book of Exodus, The Prince of Egypt tells the story of Moses (Val Kilmer) as he leads the Hebrews out of Egyptian slavery and into a life of freedom. However, this task proves much more difficult as he stands against his adoptive brother, Rameses (Ralph Fiennes), the new Pharaoh of Egypt.

With a thrilling story, stunning animation, a star-studded cast, and sweeping scores and songs, The Prince of Egypt is one of the best DreamWorks movies of all time. Martin and Short continue to show how they are each other's yin and yang as they portray the pair of high priests, Hotep and Huy. Funny and villainous, their camaraderie is obvious, even through voice-acting. It's just a shame that they're only minor roles, and they've only got one big baddie musical number. However, "Playing with the Big Boys" might just be the soundtrack's best song.

6 'Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life' (2018)

Directed by Marcus Raboy

Filmed at the Peace Center in Greenville, South Carolina, this stand-up comedy event features everything from quippy jokes to exciting musical bits and cheeky, friendly banter. Steve Martin and Martin Short reminisce over their decades-long friendship and even longer careers, showcasing the strength of their bond.

Martin and Short are sassy and self-deprecating, but it's clear they have a deep amount of love and respect for one another.

Where fans love to see them share the screen as characters, this live special truly celebrates the thing that makes the union between Martin and Short so great: their real-life chemistry. Indeed, this show only proves that their on-screen collaborations are really just an exaggerated emulation of their real-life friendship. They're sassy and self-deprecating, but it's clear they have a deep amount of love and respect for one another. Frankly, this show makes you dream of having a friendship as fun as theirs.

5 'Father of the Bride Part II' (1995)

Directed by Charles Shyer

Just as George (Steve Martin) prepares himself to become an empty-nester, his world is shaken once more when his daughter announces her pregnancy. Spiraling at the realization of this milestone, George gets an even greater twist when he learns his wife is pregnant, too.

While it may not be as critically acclaimed as its predecessor, Father of the Bride Part II still hits all the things that made fans love the 1991 version. Funny and heartfelt as ever, Steve Martin continues to shine as the man struggling to cope with life's biggest milestones, whereas Martin Short triumphantly returns as the scene-stealing Franck – only this time he's given more screen time to showcase his shenanigans. This sequel is funny and welcome, largely because it keeps the same tone as its predecessor while enhancing the comedy.

4 'Father of the Bride' (1991)

Directed by Charles Shyer

George's (Steve Martin) and Annie's (Diane Keaton) life takes a turn when their daughter returns from her studies abroad with a new man and an engagement ring. From meeting the in-laws to the chaos of wedding planning, it all becomes a bit overwhelming, especially for George, who struggles to come to terms with his daughter growing up.

Showing a new side to the classic wedding rom-com, Father of the Bride balances its comedic gags with the warmth of an innately human story that explores the universal struggle of parenthood: letting your child go. Steve Martin perfectly encapsulates this bittersweet journey as he elicits all the emotions of the protective father. Martin Short, on the other hand, brings in all the levity as the eccentric European wedding coordinator, Franck Egglehoffer. Though they only share a few scenes, Martin and Short's back-and-forth banter is as electrifying as ever, turning Father of the Bride into a true, bonafide comedy classic.

3 'Saturday Night Live' (1975-Present)

Created by Lorne Michaels

Since its debut in 1975, Saturday Night Live has been entertaining audiences for decades. Sure, the show had a few hectic bumps throughout its nearly 50-year-old history, but it has since found its stride with a stellar cycle of writers and performers. With comedic skits that teeter the line between intelligence and ridiculousness to musical performances that keep people on their toes, it's always intriguing to see how the famous hosts will fit in every week.

As comedy legends, it's no surprise that Martin and Short have a close history with one of America's most famous comedy staples. Indeed, Martin Short was a cast member in the 1984-1985 season and has since hosted the show four times. Steve Martin, on the other hand, has famously hosted 16 times, an almost record-breaking statistic. The two legends have actually hosted the show together twice. The first was in season 12 with their Three Amigos! co-star Chevy Chase. The second time came in season 48 (2022), commemorating the season's holiday episode. As co-hosts, the two truly proved why they're considered one of the best double-acts in modern entertainment.

2 'Three Amigos!' (1986)

Directed by John Landis

Three out-of-work silent film stars accept an invitation to a small Mexican village to perform as their famed movie characters, The Three Amigos. Unbeknownst to them, a major miscommunication has occurred and the villagers believe they are real gunslingers who can save them from the evil El Guapo (Alfonso Arau) and his group of bandits.

As the film that marked the beginning of this beloved duo, it's hard not to find comfort in this delightful Western spoof. Sure, some moments haven't aged that well, but that's not surprising for films in this era. Besides, as an endlessly rewatchable '80s classic, Three Amigos is wonderfully wacky, extremely quotable, and fun for the entire family. What makes it even better is the electrifying chemistry between the main trio, especially Steve Martin and Martin Short. Who could forget the sweetness of "My Little Buttercup?" That scene alone introduced the world to the synergetic energy the two undoubtedly share.

1 'Only Murders in the Building' (2021-Present)

Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman

Three strangers bond over their shared obsession with a true-crime podcast, but their fascination quickly turns to reality when death occurs within their exclusive apartment building. Suspecting it to be murder, the trio takes matters into their own hands by investigating the crime and documenting their process in a podcast.

As their most recent collaboration, Only Murders in the Building showcases the best of Martin and Short's talents. From their hilarious slapstick theatrics to their bickering like an old married couple, viewers really get the sense that this project is a true celebration (and culmination) of their personal and professional relationship. The twists in Only Murders are exciting, and their performances shine. Plus, when bouncing off the lovable charm of Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short really know how to bring the fun (grand) uncle energy that keeps audiences entertained.

