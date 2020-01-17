Steve Martin and Martin Short to Star in True Crime Comedy Series on Hulu

Steve Martin and Martin Short have been touring together for years, but now they’re coming to a streaming service near you with a great-sounding original series. Hulu announced today that it has ordered straight-to-series an untitled comedy series starring Martin and Short, co-created and written by Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie, Looking). Martin and Hoffman will executive produce alongside This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, and Martin Short. The show will be produced by 20th Century Fox Television.

The series revolves around three strangers who are obsessed with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

These two comedy legends have obviously appeared onscreen together going way back, from Three Amigos to the Father of the Bride movies, but this I believe marks their first-ever TV series together and it marks Steve Martin’s first regular TV series gig since The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour in the 1970s. Short, meanwhile, most recently had a series regular role on the short-lived John Mulaney sitcom Mulaney.

A premiere date has not been set and it’s unclear if this series will be an ongoing thing or if it’s a one-off limited series, but regardless this is mighty exciting news.