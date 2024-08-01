Steve Martin is a legend of comedy. He started out as a writer in the 1960s, contributing jokes to shows like The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, before establishing himself as a stand-up comedian in the 1970s. (Those familiar only with his movies just check out some of his early standup; it's great.) From there, Martin pivoted to feature films, starring in a string of hits and eventually becoming a beloved figure, especially for his warm, fatherly roles.

Not every one of his movies is good, of course, but the best of them tap into his absurdist humor, intense physical comedy, and offbeat wit. A few of them are comedy classics. They provide Martin with free rein to unleash his unique brand of humor. His comedy is straightforward on the surface but often sneakily inventive, avoiding standard structures and punchlines. "What if there were no punchlines? What if there were no indicators? What if I created tension and never released it?" he has said of his style. With this in mind, here are Steve Martin's ten best movies, ranked.

10 'Roxanne' (1987)

Directed by Fred Schepisi

"It's not a big dream, it's just a little dream." Roxanne is a modern retelling of the classic Cyrano de Bergerac story. Martin plays C.D. Bales, a witty fire chief with an exceptionally large nose. Despite his physical insecurity, Bales is a beloved figure in his community. He falls for the beautiful and intelligent Roxanne (Daryl Hannah) but believes she could never return his feelings due to his appearance. Instead, he helps a handsome but less articulate firefighter named Chris (Rick Rossovich) woo her by feeding him lines and advice.

Although the story may drag at times, the comedic chemistry between Martin and Rossovich makes up for a lot. The result is a subtly charming and occasionally poignant romantic comedy. Importantly, it's light and unserious, playing to Martin's strengths. The plot could have collapsed into a mess, but instead, Roxanne maintains a warmth and charm that can't help but be infectious. Martin has chalked the film's success up to the appeal of the central character.

9 'All of Me' (1984)

Directed by Carl Reiner

Close

"Those are my tingles you're feeling." Martin leads this one as Roger Cobb, a struggling lawyer and part-time jazz musician whose life takes a bizarre turn when he becomes possessed by the spirit of a recently deceased millionaire, Edwina Cutwater (Lily Tomlin). The eccentric Cutwater has arranged for her soul to be transferred into the body of a healthy young woman. However, a mishap during the procedure results in her spirit occupying the right side of Cobb's body, leading to a series of chaotic events.

The premise is rather bizarre but Carl Reiner's light-touch direction and the leads' remarkable physical comedy hold it together. They turn All of Me into a screwball comedy with an endearingly farcical energy. Martin, in particular, fires on all cylinders, turning in one of his most committed performances. All of Me breezes by at just 93 minutes, cramming an impressive number of zany setpieces into this lean runtime.

Buy on Amazon

8 'It's Complicated' (2009)

Directed by Nancy Meyers

Image via Universal Pictures

"Here comes your ex-husband. Uh-oh, not the best time to be feeling groovy!" This romantic comedy centers on Jane Adler (Meryl Streep), a successful bakery owner who finds herself romantically torn between her ex-husband Jake (Alec Baldwin) and architect Adam (Martin). This sets up a series of predictable but entertaining plot developments that tap into the elemental appeal of this genre.

It's Complicated is not particularly deep, but a whimsical screenplay and winning performances from the ensemble cast carry it over the finish line. The clichés and absurdities are forgivable because Streep, Baldwin, and Martin are so good. On paper, their characters might have come across a little annoying, but all three manage to remain likable throughout, which is key to making this kind of movie work. This dynamic seems to have existed behind the scenes as well. "Steve made [filming] fun," Streep said. "He’s a graceful man and [his character] is a true romantic. He's tender."

7 'Father of the Bride' (1991)

Directed by Charles Shyer

"Drive carefully. And don't forget to fasten your condom." In this one, Martin plays George Banks, a loving but overprotective father who struggles to come to terms with his daughter Annie's (Kimberly Williams) upcoming wedding. As the big day approaches, George is thrown into a whirlwind of wedding preparations, expenses, and emotional turmoil. The main draws here are relatable family drama, a steady stream of gags, and a heartwarming screenplay co-written by Nancy Meyers.

While this remake doesn't scratch the same itch as the Spencer Tracy/Elizabeth Taylor original, it's still good fun, in large part due to the dynamic duo of Steve Martin and Martin Short. The latter is hilarious as the eccentric European wedding coordinator. By contrast, Martin is more emotional, and George winds up being one of his most relatable and lovable characters. Father of the Bride received mixed to positive reviews but was a major hit with audiences, raking in a solid $129m against a $20m budget.

6 'Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid' (1982)

Directed by Carl Reiner