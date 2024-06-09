The Big Picture My Blue Heaven & Goodfellas are both inspired by Henry Hill, but offer contrasting cinematic experiences.

Remember the Oscar-winning biographical crime drama, Goodfellas, directed by Martin Scorsese? Believe it or not, the critically acclaimed mobster movie has an unusual and interesting connection to a classic Steve Martin comedy, My Blue Heaven, released in the same year. The films were released just one month apart, with My Blue Heaven beating Goodfellas into theaters in August 1990, while Goodfellas came out in September. The differences between these films are night and day. Goodfellas was based on writer Nicholas Pileggi's nonfiction crime book, Wiseguy, about the rise and fall of the real-life mobster Henry Hill from the 1950s to 1980s. Meanwhile, My Blue Heaven is a contemporary, upbeat comedy with Steve Martin portraying a mobster, Vinnie Antonelli, who enters into federal witness protection under the oversight of FBI agent Barney Coopersmith (Rick Moranis).

At first glance, it's almost unbelievable that My Blue Heaven was also heavily inspired by Pileggi's Wiseguy. However, My Blue Heaven producer and writer, the late Nora Ephron, was married to Pileggi, and they shared research while working on their respective films. Both Goodfellas and My Blue Heaven are based on the life of Henry Hill, with My Blue Heaven taking inspiration from Hill's time under federal witness protection. As a result, My Blue Heaven is somewhat of an unofficial companion piece to Goodfellas.

My Blue Heaven (1990) My Blue Heaven stars Steve Martin as Vinnie Antonelli, a mobster entering witness protection under the supervision of FBI agent Barney Coopersmith, played by Rick Moranis. Directed by Herbert Ross, this comedy unfolds as Vinnie tries to adapt to his new suburban life while Barney faces the challenges of keeping him out of trouble and harm's way. The film humorously explores themes of crime, identity, and unlikely friendships. Release Date August 17, 1990 Director Herbert Ross Cast Steve Martin , Rick Moranis , Joan Cusack , Melanie Mayron , Bill Irwin Carol Kane , William Hickey , Deborah Rush Runtime 97 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Nora Ephron Studio Warner Bros. Expand

'Goodfellas' and 'My Blue Heaven' Are Different Cinematic Experiences

While both films contain American mobster elements, Goodfellas and My Blue Heaven are distinct cinematic works. Goodfellas is a very serious, grounded, dark, and violent crime drama based on real-life historical events. It's told in a biographical format, taking place over several decades from 1955 to 1980. Ray Liotta leads an all-star cast as Henry Hill in the prestige film, which was nominated for several Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress. Joe Pesci won the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance as Tommy DeVito in the film.

My Blue Heaven is a very light, upbeat contemporary comedy set in the present day. It veers to more of a fish-out-of-water and buddy comedy format, focusing on the oddball relationship between the career New York mobster, Vinnie Antonelli, and the nerdy, uptight FBI agent, Barney Coopersmith. The film is built around Steve Martin's star power, energy, and charisma, with the focus on Barney trying to keep Vinnie incognito until he can testify in court. Meanwhile, a California district attorney, Hannah Stubbs (Joan Cusack), wants to nail Vinnie for continuing to take part in petty criminal activities after entering witness protection. Vinnie's relationship with Barney showcases how the ex-mobster helps the divorced FBI agent work up the confidence to romance the similarly divorced and single DA Stubbs.

Essentially, My Blue Heaven functions as an escapist comedy, showing the culture clash between a former upper-class rich mobster and middle-class suburban family values. However, it’s done in such a way that there are no lasting negative consequences. In the end, Vinnie Antonelli becomes a beloved figure in the fictional suburban town of Fryburg, California. Hannah Stubbs gives up on incarcerating Vinnie, and she and Barney become a couple. Vinnie marries a police officer and opens a new Little League stadium in Fryburg. Ultimately, Vinnie becomes a local town hero and finds fame in Fryburg.

It's a stark contrast to the ending of Goodfellas, with Henry Hill entering federal witness protection, becoming miserable as he lives an average, boring suburban life as an ordinary, boring "schnook." While Henry Hill regrets the loss of his previous life with the mob, My Blue Heaven takes a more fantastical, upbeat, and positive approach to a mobster entering witness protection in the suburbs. At first, Vinnie struggles to adjust to suburban life; but ultimately, through his connections and relationships, Vinnie melds the two worlds together, and it's executed in an unserious, comedic fashion.

Nora Ephron Used Personal Conversations With Henry Hill as Inspiration for 'My Blue Heaven'

My Blue Heaven and Goodfellas ultimately share similar DNA in that they were derived from the same mafia subject, Henry Hill. The late, great Ephron previously spoke at length about the conception of My Blue Heaven, taking inspiration from the life of Henry Hill, and her husband Nick Pileggi's work on Wiseguy and Goodfellas during a 2006 interview with NPR. Ephron said at the time, "The movie came from the fact that I'm married to Nick Pileggi, who wrote Wiseguy, which became the unbelievably great movie Goodfellas. And Henry Hill, the man that Goodfellas and Wiseguy are about... The Ray Liotta character. Henry Hill, in real life, was put into the witness protection program after the end of the movie."

Ephron continued on Hill, "He was sent to Redmond, Washington, the bicycle capital of America, where he single-handedly started a crime wave because there was no crime there. And we kept getting all these collect phone calls from Henry asking for bail and asking for various other forms of assistance." It was through Hill that Ephron received firsthand research for her eventual comedy script, which would depict a New York mobster entering federal witness protection, and comedy high jinks ensue.

Hill would later write in his own autobiography, Gangsters and Goodfellas: Wiseguys...and Life on the Run, that he would call Nick Pileggi in New York to chat, or as Hill put it, "It was like therapy for me." However, sometimes Nick Pileggi wasn't available, leading to personal conversations between Ephron and Hill. As Hill described, "Sometimes Nick’s wife, Nora, would answer the phone and tell me, 'Hey, Nick is sleeping. What’s the matter, Henry? This is Aunt Nora.'" Hill revealed that some of the things he discussed with "Aunt Nora" over the phone were later depicted in My Blue Heaven.

Hill starting a real-life crime wave in peaceful Redmond, Washington resembles Vinnie Antonelli setting up his crime racket, made up of other mobsters also in witness protection, in Fryburg, California in the film. The late Henry Hill also wrote of Ephron:

"She took a combination of me and [alleged mafia operator] Michael Franzese, [whom] she had read about in the papers. I never got a penny for it, but Nick had been so generous with me that I just let it slide. Had it been anyone else's wife..."

'My Blue Heaven' and 'Goodfellas' Had Completely Different Receptions

My Blue Heaven did not experience the immediate success that Goodfellas did, but it found success later on with the advent of home video and premium cable channels. Although My Blue Heaven was not especially beloved by critics when initially released, it's now viewed as a comedy classic and among Steve Martin's finest works, enduring as a classic film for over 30 years. Now, viewers can go back and re-watch both films, realizing they were conceived and based upon the same infamous organized crime figure, Henry Hill, with Goodfellas taking the biographical crime drama approach, and My Blue Heaven using a more upbeat, escapist comedy approach, depicting life in witness protection for a once powerful mob figure.

