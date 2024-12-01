After reaching the apex of fame as a stand-up in the 1970s, Steve Martin proved he could do no wrong in film with his breakout starring vehicle, The Jerk,. Rather than leaning into the world of broad comedies that play into his manic persona, Martin took the sharpest left turn possible for an actor in modern times: star in a musical. Over the last 40 years, while plenty of musicals have been produced and received various cultural revivals, they went out of fashion for a sizable audience. Instead of being crowd-pleasing entertainment, the genre has become something you either love or hate. Martin quickly established that he was a versatile, once-in-a-lifetime talent with Pennies From Heaven, a musical with the backdrop of a classic MGM song-and-dance show with the downbeat sensibilities of New Hollywood character dramas.

Steve Martin Takes a Dramatic Turn in 'Pennies From Heaven'

Today, Steve Martin, who remains a seminal pop culture icon thanks to his role in Only Murders in the Building, is recognized as a universal talent across multiple mediums. In 1981, no one would have guessed that the wild and crazy guy would step into the world of studio backlot musicals. If there's anything to know about Martin, it's that he always aimed for originality during the origins of his film career, from his film noir parody Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid to the outlandish fantasy screwball comedy All of Me.

While, from the outset, Pennies From Heaven, directed by prolific comedy and musical director Herbert Ross, looks like a coordinated throwback to classic MGM musicals, the film is an audacious hybrid of contrasting tones wrestling with the purpose of genre as an art form. The film follows Arthur Parker (Martin), a struggling sheet-music sales executive during the Great Depression who temporarily escapes his downtrodden life through song and dance. During his struggles, he starts an affair with Eileen (Bernadette Peters), a schoolteacher who suffers from the innate cruelty of the world.

Pennies From Heaven, based on a BBC television series, falls under the jukebox musical category, which has grown from a fascinating novelty to a wildly beloved sub-genre. The film includes musical numbers featuring its stars lip-syncing to popular songs from the 1920s-30s, including "Let's Misbehave," "Life is Just a Bowl of Cherries," and the titular "Pennies From Heaven." Anytime a character needs a reprieve from their emotional despair, like when Arthur is denied a bank loan or when Eileen is fired due to her unexpected pregnancy, they break into a song-and-dance number evocative of the work of Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, and Gene Kelly. These scenes are exquisitely crafted, with Herbert Ross, who worked as a theater choreographer, walking the line between reverential homage to the classics and innovation. These numbers, the stand-out sequence being a showstopping dance by Christopher Walken in a bar, take your breath away, so there's no wonder how these hopeless people can take comfort in such fantasies.

'Pennies From Heaven' Is Both Fantastical and Sobering

The blend of escapist musical set pieces and bleak dramatic confrontations can be purposefully inelegant in Pennies From Heaven. The numbers do not allow its characters to escape from their bummer realities, but instead, highlight their artificiality and design as an elaborate coping mechanism for Arthur, who struggles to get anyone interested in his sheet music, and Eileen, who undergoes a tragic downfall at the hands of misogynist forces who use her pregnancy against her, as she turns to sex work on the street for quick cash. Each musical number adds an extra layer of pathos than the last once the audience tracks why they exist in the film, as we understand that they are not going to stabilize the lives of these poverty-ridden individuals, or even give them a newfound human revelation. Because Ross makes these fantasy sequences such a joyous watch, Pennies From Heaven becomes a challenging, provocative exercise in formalism versus reality.

Released at the tail end of the reign of New Hollywood in American cinema, Pennies From Heaven works as a subversive comment on musicals as an escapist art form, where the song-and-dance numbers operate as a reflection of the characters projecting hope and human spirit amid their sorrow in the real world. In Steve Martin's first dramatic role, the viewer senses the actor suppressing his innate charisma, crystalizing the oppressive nature of the Depression setting. Even when the characters grapple with their fantastical theatrical performances as a mirage, Arthur and Eileen still cannot resist singing their hearts out in the film's conclusion, as at the end of the day, escapism keeps our minds fresh and our hearts growing.

