Any discussion about the greatest comedic actors of all-time would need to include Steve Martin, who has managed to be at the cutting edge of making audiences laugh for several decades. Martin may have initially found an audience with his genre-breaking stand-up work in the 1970s, but he has recently reinvented himself for an audience of younger viewers thanks to his Emmy-nominated role in the acclaimed comedy series, Only Murders in the Building. While he has starred in several all-time classics such as Plains, Trains and Automobiles, and Father of the Bride, Martin cited the 1987 comedy Roxanne as his favorite role.

What Is ‘Roxanne’ About?

Image via Columbia Pictures

Roxanne serves as a modern-day reimagining of the classic tragedy Cyrano de Bergerac, which focuses on a man with a large nose who becomes infatuated with a beautiful woman, who has actually fallen for someone else. While the story is one that had already been adapted to big screen several times (including a 1950 version that won Jose Ferrer an Academy Award for Best Actor), Roxanne sets the story in modern day, with Martin taking the role of the hapless romantic known as “C.D.” Bales. Although Bales is a respected fireman and has a great sense of humor, he faces trepidation about speaking his heart to Roxanne Kowalski (Daryl Hannah). As a means of getting closer to her, C.D. helps her love interest Chris McConnell (Rick Rossovich) write letters of affection.

Martin stated that the role of C.D. was “a fun character to play” that “had a lot of energy,” and it is easy to see why. While the original version of Cyrano de Bergerac is quite tragic, and at times very cruel to its titular character, Martin was able to transform the story into an inspirational narrative about the power of sincerity. It would have been easy for Roxanne to serve as nothing but a parody of a highly respected piece of literature, but it was evident from the script (which Martin wrote himself) that the film contained many references to the original. Although changing the historical context was obviously a key reason why the adaptation worked well as it did, it was also notable because of the changed ending. Instead of perishing before he gets to live out the rest of his life in happiness, C.D. is able to express his feelings to Roxanne, proving Martin’s talents as a romantic lead.

Why Was ‘Roxanne’ So Special for Steve Martin?

In the acclaimed Apple TV+ documentary Steve!, Martin revealed that one of his main goals was to bring a sense of positivity to his projects. Roxanne rejected the notion that anyone who felt different or was bullied should be doomed to a tragic fate, and revels in the fact that C.D. is a uniquely caring person who is rewarded for his compassion. One of the most striking scenes in the film is when C.D. engages in a series of insults with a rowdy member of a local bar. While this is a rather disturbing scene in the original production, Roxanne turns it into a hilarious moment that benefits from Martin’s signature deadpan delivery. Roxanne showed that Martin’s best comedy often came from subtlety. While it does feature some slapstick gags, the film works because of how emotionally articulate his performance is.

Roxanne was a major step forward for Martin as a writer, a component of his career that is often overlooked. While Martin has obviously been writing his own stand-up material since the early stages of his career, he is also responsible for penning the scripts for such films as The Jerk, The Man With Two Brains, L.A. Story, and Bowfinger. Considering that Martin has also written short stories, several original songs, and even his own biography, it is safe to say that his talents span far beyond just being a funny guy on screen. Those who enjoy the latest season of Only Murders In The Building owe it to themselves to check out the innovative work he did with Roxanne.

Roxanne is currently streaming on Prime Video in the U.S.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO