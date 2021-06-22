Hulu has just released a new teaser trailer for an upcoming comedy series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez titled Only Murders in the Building. The new series is created by Martin and John Hoffman and follows three true crime-obsessed strangers who become embroidered in a murder mystery happening in their own apartment building.

The first episode will be directed by Jamie Babbit, who helmed the classic queer coming-of-age film But I'm a Teenager, and will premiere on Hulu on August 31. The show also stars On top of Martin, Only Murders in the Building stars Aaron Dominguez, Amy Ryan, and Nathan Lane.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: Kate Mara, Brian Tyree Henry to Star in FX's New FBI Series That Boasts an A.I. Twist

Dan Fogelman, the creator of the hit show This is Us, serves as an executive producer, alongside Martin, Short, Gomez, and Babbit. Only Murders in the Building is the first television series created by Steve Martin since 1984's Domestic Life, though he hasn't been a series regular in a TV show since 1972, so Only Murders in the Building is a huge leap into the world of TV for the seasoned comedic actor.

Martin hasn't headlined any major comedic projects in over a decade, so this series should prove to be very exciting for any fan of the actor. Only Murders in the Building is set for a 10-episode first season, and only time will tell if the show becomes a hit for Hulu and the streaming service orders another season. Check out the teaser trailer, official synopsis, and poster below:

Image via Hulu

Only Murders In The Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late."

KEEP READING: Steve Martin Reacts to Emma Stone's Viral 'Planes, Trains, and Automobiles' Monologue

Share Share Tweet Email

First 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Teaser Reveals Stunning Footage of IMAX Extended Preview The full five-minute preview will play exclusively before IMAX screenings of the upcoming 'Fast 9.'

Read Next