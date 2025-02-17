A staple of the NBC sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live is the opening monologue. For the 50th Anniversary Special for Saturday Night Live, the opening monologue was done by none other than comedy legend Steve Martin. Though never an official cast member, he's appeared on the show 35 times, beginning in 1976. The Only Murders in the Building star is probably the most well-known in the SNL world for his "King Tut" performance. His opening monologue also featured appearances by comedians John Mulaney, and his best friend and Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short.

'Only Murders in the Building' Head to 30 Rock

Mulaney offered helpful stats, saying there have been nearly 900 different people who have hosted SNL, and also how many of them committed murder. Martin, who's recently been around fictional murder, has hosted a whopping 16 times. He's only hosted one less time than Alec Baldwin who holds the record number of SNL hosting appearances. When Short pops up to interrupt his Only Murders in the Building co-star, Martin knows exactly how to make sure he's not upstaged. He asks Short if he's got his passport on him. When Martin says no, he calls for ICE, played by SNL guests, to take him away.

The SNL 50th Anniversary Special runs until 11 PM ET.

