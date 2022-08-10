Steve Martin has run the gamut of the entertainment industry with an illustrious career spanning stand-up comedy, music, acting (both and stage and in film/TV), and writing. His over 5-decade-old career has been an immense success with only the "T" left to make him an EGOT winner. Now approaching his late 70s, Martin has begun thinking of his future beyond the entertainment industry and has recently shared that retirement could soon be on the horizon.

Martin is currently ever so busy with his career with his hit whodunit comedy series, Only Murders in the Building just renewed for a third season at Hulu and his live show tour You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today! also ongoing with show dates extending till October of this year. However, Martin is now revealing that his role in the Hulu comedy series could possibly be his last. In his new cover story for The Hollywood Reporter, Martin talked about enjoying where his career is currently at and how he would like to bow out of it. "We were very happy just doing the live show. There may be a natural end to that -- somebody gets sick, somebody just wears out -- but I wouldn't do it without Marty," the comedic actor says.

While Martin hinted at the longevity of the live show being dependent on natural causes and the involvement of his long-time pal Short, he was more certain about his future with acting saying that "when this television show (Only Murder in the Building) is done, I'm not going to seek others. I'm not going to seek other movies. I don't want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it."

Image via Hulu

This is the first time that Martin is making his contemplation about retirement public, and he reveals that it is something he has been struggling with simply because he's "really not interested in retiring. I'm not," he says. While this is news to the rest of us, Martin admits he's beginning to sound like a broken record to his wife whom he has repeatedly told he would retire but never quite does. "My wife keeps saying, 'You always say you're going to retire and then you always come up with something,' Martin reveals. Further adding; "But I would just work a little less. Maybe."

Martin who is a father to a 10-year-old daughter further revealed that his family life has been really fun and that he would not want to compromise on that for more movie projects. "I have a family life that's really fun. To film a movie now, to go someplace else to live, I'm not willing to do that anymore. I can't disappear for three months," he said. Thus, it appears that the only movie projects Martin could be open to are those that won't involve him moving away from his home in Manhattan, New York.

Steve Martin has had an enviable career and would be bowing out in style if he indeed chooses to retire after Only Murders in the Building ends. The Hulu show which he co-created premiered in 2021 to rave reviews, earning a whopping 17 Primetime Emmy nominations to date. The show which also stars Selena Gomez was on July 11, 2022, renewed for a third season on Hulu. The second season is currently airing on the streaming platform with new episodes released weekly.