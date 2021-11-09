The 'Small Axe' and '12 Years a Slave' director's next film is based on an original idea.

Oscar-winner Steve McQueen is getting ready for his next film. McQueen will be writing, directing, and producing an original film called Blitz, according to Deadline. McQueen is set to reunite with New Regency, who made two of his previous films, 2013's 12 Years a Slave and 2018's Widows. McQueen’s own production company, Lammas Park, will also produce the film alongside Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner from Working Title Films.

McQueen made his grand entrance into the film world when his first theatrical film, Hunger, won the Camera d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. He then continued to make a name for himself with 12 Years A Slave, which was nominated for nine Oscars, including a Best Director nomination for McQueen, and won three Oscars, including Best Picture. Since then he has continued to work on a variety of features, documentaries, series, and shorts.

This will be McQueen’s first feature film since Widows. However, since then he has directed, wrote, and produced 2020's Small Axe, a critically acclaimed five-part anthology series for released on Prime Video about the real-life experiences of London's West Indian community between 1969 and 1982, which stars actors such as Letitia Wright, John Boyega and Shaun Parkes. He has also co-directed and produced three documentaries, Black Power: A British Story of Resistance, Subnormal: A British Scandal, and Uprising for Amazon Prime Video.

About this new film project and once again working with New Regency, McQueen has the following to say: “The team at New Regency have been wonderful partners to me over the years. I’m thrilled to work with Arnon, Yariv, and Michael again and very excited to join forces with Tim and Eric at Working Title Films.”

Currently, McQueen is keeping plot specifics under wraps. No official plot, release date, cast, or crew have yet been announced for Blitz.

