Few actors epitomized "cool" like Steve McQueen. He was dressed to the nines in The Thomas Crown Affair, had the most badass car chase in Bullitt, and played a brave fighter in The Towering Inferno, just to name a few examples from a legendary acting career. As iconic as he became, and as he still is today, over four decades after his death, all actors have to start somewhere. For Steve McQueen, his first role came in his late 20s with the 1958 monster movie The Blob. McQueen was ashamed of the film later in his life, but he shouldn't have been. The Blob isn't perfect, but it's certainly one of the better monster movies from the 1950s.

'The Blob' Came Out During the Peak of Hollywood's Monster Era