From the 1960s until his untimely death in 1980, there weren't many who could lay claim to being the poster boy for rugged coolness and manliness better than Steve McQueen. Ironically, one movie that crystallizes the elements of stoic bravery he portrayed the best came almost right before his death.

Adapted from "Life of Tom Horn, Government Scout and Interpreter," a novel by the real-life Tom Horn, Tom Horn is a 1980 American Western by Warner Bros. that experienced several directorial changes before its completion. Don Siegel was originally attached to direct, followed by Elliot Silverstein and then James William Guercio, until McQueen took over himself. However, due to the Directors Guild of America (DGA) rules preventing an actor from receiving a directing credit once filming was underway, William Wiard stepped in to finalize the production and receive official billing as director. Besides McQueen, the film also stars Richard Farnsworth, Linda Evans, and Elisha Cook Jr.—who appears as a stablehand at a local horse ranch. Slim Pickens rounds out the cast as a small-town sheriff who shows sympathy for Horn.

What Is 'Tom Horn' About?