Murphy also produces under Big Things Films and is involved in multiple upcoming projects.

Steve is set in the mid-1990s, following a headteacher's 24-hour struggle to save his college and battle mental health issues.

Production is wrapping this Friday in the UK on streaming giant Netflix’s Steve, an upcoming adaptation of Max Porter's bestselling novel ‘SHY’. The film stars Cillian Murphy and Jay Lycurgo. Previously unannounced cast-member Lycurgo is known for project such as Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, and I May Destroy You. Oscar-winner Murphy is also producing under his company Big Things Films, alongside partner Alan Moloney. Directed by Tim Mielants, the screenplay was written by original author Porter. Murphy has previously collaborated with the Sunday Times best-selling author in a stage adaptation of Grief is the Thing with Feathers, and the pair also worked together on the short film All of This Unreal Time.

Alongside starring-in and producing Steve, Murphy has had an incredibly packed schedule over the past year. After winning the Oscar for Best Actor with Christopher Nolan’s subsequent Best Picture Oppenheimer, Murphy has also starred-in and produced his producing debut Small Things Like These, also directed by Steve’s Tim Mielants. Murphy is also attached to Danny Boyle and Alex Garland’s 28 Years Later, the third installment of the pair’s 28 Days Later trilogy, which is expected to hit theaters in June 2025. Murphy is also set to star in Netflix’s upcoming Peaky Blinders movie, which will begin production later this year.

What Is 'Steve' About?

Netflix teased to their UK & Ireland X account a first look at Murphy, Porter and Lycurgo on set in a fittingly retro Polaroid photo. The image shows the three on set, with Lycurgo gleefully holding a copy of Porter’s ‘SHY’. The Polaroid includes the production dates, spanning from May 24, 2024, to July 5, 2024. At the bottom of the frame, the image teases, ‘coming soon to Netflix’. Currently, there is no confirmed release date for Steve. The film will be distributed on Netflix’s streaming platform globally.

Steve will be set in the mid-1990s, following a pivotal 24 hours in the eponymous Steve’s (Murphy) life. Steve is a headteacher at a struggling last-chance reform college, who is working to protect the college’s integrity and longevity in the face of looming cuts and closures. Steve helms the fight whilst battling his own mental health struggles. Lycurgo will play Shy, a troubled youth who struggles with his impulsivity and self-destructive tendencies.

Currently, there is no confirmed release date for Steve, which will be released to Netflix globally. Stay tuned to Collider for more information. Cillian Murphy can be seen in Oppenheimer, which is streaming now on Prime Video in the US.

