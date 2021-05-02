"I don't think anyone knew where that was headed or what we were going to do with that moment."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Sharon Carter is not the Sharon Carter we first met in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Emily VanCamp kicked off her run in the MCU playing a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent determined to do whatever she could to keep the world safe. Now let’s just say, that’s not exactly the case anymore. But even though the new Disney+ series put Sharon on a wildly different path, there’s still one element of her past that sparks a lot of conversation - her brief romance with Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).

In The Winter Soldier it amounted to nothing more than flirting when Sharon was assigned to look out for Steve and pose as his neighbor. In Captain America: Civil War, however, things escalated with a kiss. Even in a two and a half hour movie, that one scene got a whole lot of attention, and not the good kind.

With The Falcon and the Winter Soldier having just wrapped its six-episode season on Disney+, VanCamp took the time to join us for an episode of Collider Ladies Night to discuss her experience working on the series and also to look back on her journey in the MCU thus far, kiss included. VanCamp began by explaining:

“You sort of trust and hope that it all makes sense in the end. I did have a few moments where I wondered, ‘Are we going too far with this? Should this be more of an amicable, friendly moment?’ I didn't really know. I don't think any of us really knew. It’s hard to answer because I don't think it's anyone's fault that it didn't totally work in terms of the story. I don't think anyone knew where that was headed or what we were going to do with that moment. It was a sweet moment as it was. It's a hard one to answer because you don't want to sort of say, ‘Well, it was a terrible moment and it didn't make any sense,’ because everyone's just kind of doing the best they can to service the story in that moment, really. And so, yeah, we were all just, I think, doing the best that we could and something great came out of it, which was this dynamic between Sam and Bucky in the car! And so something great did come of it, ultimately. And here we have The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

I’m of the belief that one could find justification for the kiss in the fact there was concern about Sharon always being in Peggy’s shadow. While VanCamp did acknowledge that’s part of it, she also highlighted the elephant in the room when it came to the Sharon-Steve romance:

“I think there's an element of that. I think where it got a little bit blurry was the love for the Peggy-Steve relationship. That's where it got a little sticky, I think, with fans and with people who really were sort of into that specific relationship, and people saying that maybe that it was just awkward in general. But yeah, I think you're right. It's a bummer that that moment overshadows that moment at the funeral and what Sharon represents in that movie, and in terms of who she is as a character, but at the end of the day, you have to laugh. It's storytelling and you win some, you lose some.”

Yes, the controversial kiss became a pretty hot topic, but overshadowing what Sharon represents in Civil War overall? Personally, I don’t think that’s the case. VanCamp continued:

“Oh good. I mean, some people might say that. There was quite a visceral feeling about that kiss, I think, but ultimately, that's the whole point. You want people talking. You want people to get passionate about these moments and these stories, and so that certainly happened.”

There absolutely was a strong reaction to that particular beat of the Sharon Carter storyline, but with 13 films under the MCU banner (at the time), you can’t expect to win them all. The key is, when there is a misstep, can you pivot and evolve? And when it comes to the character of Sharon Carter, that’s exactly what the franchise just did with Falcon and Winter Soldier. VanCamp replied:

“I know. It's so true. Well, I think, in a weird way, I was also going back to your previous question of how it felt to get that call. I think there was a part of me that always felt like I had some unfinished business with Sharon and that it would be really amazing to revisit her independent of that storyline with Steve. And they really allowed me to have that opportunity, which was so much fun and just kind of, to me, fulfilled that sense of tying up a loose end, if that makes sense. I did feel like it was always slightly unfinished with Sharon and here we are.”

If you’re looking for more from VanCamp on her time working in the MCU and beyond, we’ve got you covered! You can find her full episode of Collider Ladies Night below:

