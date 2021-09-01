Well, it looks like family matters to Cartoon Network. ACME Night, a Sunday evening event that is set to sit families down every weekend to enjoy themselves with characters they love on Cartoon Network, has greenlit a musical holiday special with Urkel, one of the most famous sitcom characters in history.

Did I Do That to the Holidays? A Steve Urkel Story will follow another set of misfortunes created by Steve Urkel (voiced by Jaleel White) as he tries to score some points with Santa Claus during the holidays. The Urkel special is just one of many others announced by Warner Media Kids & Family to air on Cartoon Network and later on HBO Max. Other titles include DC’s Merry Little Batman, an untitled Looney Tunes Cartoons movie, the Harry Potter Wizarding World Competition Event Series, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, and more.

Steve Urkel was the most popular character in Family Matters, a sitcom that ran from 1989 to 1998 (first on ABC and then on CBS). Originally intended to be a one-episode guest, he quickly became a fan favorite and ended up becoming the main character of the series. Did I Do That to the Holidays? A Steve Urkel Story was written by Wyatt Cenac, who has written for The Daily Show and King of the Hill. Rick and Morty and Teen Titans Go! director Bryan Newton serves as supervising director and executive producer for the holiday special.

Set to begin on September 19 at 6:00 p.m. ET / PT on Cartoon Network, ACME Night will start off with the Warner Bros. hit DC superhero feature film, Shazam!. Then, the following weeks will bring other family-friendly blockbusters like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sherlock Gnomes, Detective Pikachu, Scoob!, and others.

ACME Night starts Sunday, September 19 on Cartoon Network and will be available on HBO Max next year. You can read the official synopsis of Did I Do That to the Holidays? A Steve Urkel Story below:

From executive producer Wyatt Cenac, Did I Do That to the Holidays? A Steve Urkel Story brings back one of the most iconic sitcom characters of all time for an animated movie musical event. The holiday season has arrived, and brilliant but accident-prone Steve Urkel has already ruined his local celebration by publicly humiliating a shopping mall Santa. In his attempt to make things right and score some nice points with the big guy in the North Pole, Steve creates an invention that only makes things worse. Using his big brain and even bigger heart, Steve must find the real Santa to see if together they can help the city rediscover the holiday spirit. Jaleel White serves as producer and will also reprise his iconic performance by voicing the beloved super genius.

