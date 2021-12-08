Production was set in motion today on the new drama series George and Tammy. Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain have already been cast to play George Jones and Tammy Wynette, and Steve Zahn has now also joined the cast for the six-episode limited series, per Deadline. He will be playing songwriter and producer George Richey, who married Wynette after her split with Jones in 1975 and who managed her career until her death in 1998.

The upcoming limited series is based on the book The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George, by Georgette Jones, the daughter of Jones and Wynette. Abe Sylvia and Bryan Goluboff wrote the adaptation for the series that will exclusively premiere on Spectrum followed by a second release on Paramount+ and the Paramount Network.

Sylvia (Dead to Me) serves as creator and executive producer for George and Tammy along with Andrew Lazar (American Sniper), Josh Brolin and Chastain. David Hutkin, Bob Yari, David C. Glasser and Ron Burkle are also executive producing through 101 Studios (Yellowstone) along with writer and executive producer Goluboff, Chastain and Freckle Films partner Kelly Carmichael.

Image via Searchlight Pictures

RELATED: Michael Shannon to Join Jessica Chastain in Country Music Stars Limited Series 'George and Tammy'

In an official comment provided to Deadline regarding the news, Chastain said,

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be reunited with John Hillcoat and Michael Shannon having worked with them both previously. John brings his artistry and leadership to all of his projects while Michael’s brilliant performances make everyone raise their game. I’m excited Steve Zahn will also be joining the project, I’ve loved him ever since Happy,Texas and really admire his recent work in The White Lotus. I’m so grateful to have such talent for our exploration of George Jones and Tammy Wynette.”

Production on the series has officially begun today in North Carolina. Although George & Tammy has not received an official release date, it will premiere exclusively on Spectrum and then receive a second premiere on Paramount+ along with the Paramount Network. For more on this series, including additional casting, trailers, and a confirmed release date, stay tuned to Collider.

'Superman & Lois' Season 2 Trailer Shows Clark Struggling to Control His Powers The series will return on The CW on January 11.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email