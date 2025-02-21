Steven Knight may have stepped away from the Star Wars galaxy, but he fully expects that his contributions to the upcoming Daisy Ridley-led film will remain intact. The Peaky Blinders creator was originally tapped to write the highly anticipated Star Wars sequel, which focuses on Rey Skywalker rebuilding the Jedi Order 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker. Knight took over from Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson in early 2023 but ultimately exited the project in late 2024. But despite his departure, he is still extremely confident that much of his work will still shape the final film, as he explained to The Telegraph.

“There’s a system, and when you engage with it, you know what it is. You do your bit, you turn in your draft or drafts, as I did, and then the system moves on. I fully expect that substantial amounts of what I did will be in the movie—who knows? But that’s the expectation.”

Knight’s involvement with Star Wars ended following last year’s Hollywood strikes, which forced many productions, including this film, into temporary limbo. After the strikes concluded, George Nolfi (The Adjustment Bureau) was brought in to rewrite the script, but despite his exit, Knight’s relationship with Disney remains strong. His new period crime drama, A Thousand Blows, which he created for Disney+, has already been renewed for a second season.

Knight is also busy with multiple other projects, including the Peaky Blinders film starring Cillian Murphy, a Netflix series about the Guinness brewing dynasty, and the development of Digbeth Loc, a major new studio in Birmingham.

What Can We Expect From The New 'Star Wars'?

Image via Lucasfilm

The untitled Star Wars film, directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, is expected to begin filming later this year, with a tentative release date in 2026. While Knight is no longer involved in the project, Ridley — the star and prospective producer on the film, too — recently spoke with Collider's Maggie Lovitt and explained that her involvement int he film would extend well beyond acting in front of the camera.

"I certainly have been very involved. I’m involved in, well, not very involved, but I’m involved in as much as I know what’s going on, I know the story, I know what’s going on with the script, so I’m aware of all that," explained Ridley. "And I think what’s been really wonderful over the last few years is being more involved from the start to finish, really coming to set knowing this is the absolute best way we can tell this story."

Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.