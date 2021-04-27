The first thing you need to know about Out for Justice is that Steven Seagal allegedly shit his pants on set.

You see, in addition to being a notorious bastard who has been collecting sexual misconduct allegations almost since the moment he arrived in Hollywood, Seagal also has an infamous habit of mistreating stunt performers. He’s been accused of intentionally hitting stuntpeople several times by several performers, including Kane Hodder and legendary stunt coordinator / mixed martial artist Gene LeBell. As it happens, LeBell was the stunt coordinator on Out for Justice, and as the story goes, Seagal was up to his usual horseshit, endangering the stunt team because he likes to hit people who aren’t allowed to hit him back. At one point (allegedly), Seagal announced to the crew that because he was an Aikido master, it was physically impossible to choke him out. Not just that he could escape any hold, mind you – he contested that it simply could not be done.

You may recognize this as a thing that isn’t true, and Gene LeBell did as well. So, LeBell (allegedly) said, “I’ll test that out for you,” and proceeded to strangle Seagal into unconsciousness. Seagal, his (alleged) Aikido training having (allegedly) failed him, slipped into the dreamlands, which for him is (allegedly) a cyclopean landscape full of illegal pornography. As he (allegedly) passed out, Seagal (allegedly) evacuated his bowels like his colon just received a mysterious package. Again, allegedly.

This information is necessary to understand Out for Justice. The 1991 action thriller stars Seagal as Detective Gino Felino, presumably because he asked the writers to give him the most stereotypically Italian name possible without actually using a racial slur. The film celebrates its 30th anniversary this month, and like every other Seagal film released during the brief period of his stardom, it’s the story of a toxic shithead threatening everyone with legal recourse if they don’t pretend that he’s the coolest dude in the entire world. This is the essence of Seagal – he’s a bully and probable fabulist who lucked into a position of power, and now he gets to make a movie about being a dope karate master even though I’m 99% certain he doesn’t know karate. Because he is such a bully and so obviously insecure about his fighting talent, he refuses to ever have his character be in any danger or be at a disadvantage. This isn’t necessarily a bad idea and it can be fun in action movies – look no further than Commando or the John Wick films. But Seagal is also a ball of anti-charisma who never actually does anything impressive in his action sequences. His movies are basically a series of dull fight scenes in which he moves as little as possible, followed by a bunch of people talking about how badass he is. Out for Justice is no different.

As soon as I started watching the movie on Amazon, a piece of IMDb Trivia popped up onscreen alleging that Seagal told his co-star William Forsythe, a Brooklyn native, that he needed to work on his Brooklyn accent. IMDb trivia sections are notoriously unreliable, but I have no trouble believing this particular nugget is true, because as we’ve established, it is 100% a thing Steven Seagal would say. In a way, it was the perfect beginning to a viewing of Out for Justice.

The film starts with a title card featuring an Arthur Miller quote about neighborhoods. Get right the fuck out of my face, Out for Justice. There will be no reading on this day. We’re then introduced to Seagal’s Gino Felino, and the moment he opens his face to deliver his approximation of what an Italian cop from New York sounds like is like walking in on your parents having sex. It’s so much worse than I expected, I’m powerless to stop it, and all of my future relationships have instantly been sabotaged. My life will never be the same.

He and his partner, Bobby “The Snitch” Crookedcopini, are staking out something or other when Seagal notices a pimp just punching the absolute shit out of a woman across the street. Seagal bursts out of the stakeout van with his ponytail blowing in the wind like a bicycle streamer, his gun pointed clumsily out in front of him like a flashlight. The rest of the cops come racing in behind him, guns drawn, to deal with one unarmed man. Seagal spends exactly 8 seconds checking on the woman before proceeding to assault this unarmed suspect, which means we are about to be treated to our first “fight” scene.

A Seagal fight scene is a unique and interesting beast, not unlike watching an extremely fat rat defend a hoard of garbage. As I mentioned earlier, Seagal’s goal in any onscreen fisticuffs is to completely humiliate his opponent while moving as little as possible. This is hard to do without giving Seagal’s character the explicit power of telekinesis, so what it effectively does is reduce all his fight scenes to thugs running at him one at a time so he can deftly shove them out of the way.

His fight with the pimp is no different. His first big maneuver is to clumsily throw the guy into some barrels, nearly losing his balance himself in the process. Then he waits for the guy to charge and just slowly bends over to scoop him up over his head, dumping this unarmed suspect who is officially in police custody through a windshield. It’s the kind of move you whip out when you’re playing with your nephews in a swimming pool. Seagal, having achieved his goal of beating someone’s entire ass while barely moving, struts off as the opening titles explode onscreen. He’s Out for Justice, assholes!

A few scenes later, William Forsythe, the avatar of schlubby stepfathers, marches up to Seagal’s partner Bobby and shoots him roughly 400 times in front of a convenience store in broad daylight. He then drives 50 feet and shoots another random woman in the face because she honks at him in traffic. This is our villain, folks, and Seagal needs you to be absolutely clear on that fact. Seagal shows up to the murder scene in what appears to be the top half of a karategi, slacks, and a beret. I could write several hundred words on each piece of his outfit. He looks like an action figure designed by a six-year-old, which means that he absolutely dressed himself for this scene. It’s like he cut the sleeves off of a bathrobe and made it into a shirt that he just casually wears around like it isn’t alarming. Anyway, I cannot stress enough that he shows up at his partner’s murder scene wearing a sleeveless shirt and a beret and nobody says a goddamn word about it.

Seagal goes to visit some mafiosos in an embarrassing scene that’s like watching a bunch of high school students reenact The Sopranos for a talent show. His Brooklyn accent vacillates between Sleepy Steven Seagal and an open mic comic doing a gangster impression, frequently in the same sentence. As he drives away from the meeting, furiously on the hunt for William Forsythe, Seagal nearly runs over a puppy in a garbage bag after some random maniac tosses it out of his window into the street. We are 16 minutes into the film and already Seagal has rescued a woman and a puppy. (See “Steven Seagal is insecure,” above.) Right after nearly killing the puppy he pulls up to buy a six pack of seltzer from a kid sitting on the corner with a cooler. He stops and talks to the kid about his mother, because Seagal is both a man of the people and a hero of the neighborhood.

As soon as Seagal shows up at the villains’ underbridge hideout, William Forsythe freaks out and orders his men to scatter. This is in spite of the fact that he just shot a cop “in front of 100 witnesses” and then murdered another woman in a station wagon 30 seconds later. Forsythe is in the middle of a homicidal bender and has like 12 gangsters with him, so you would be forgiven for wondering why they don’t simply blow Seagal away. But this is Steven Seagal’s Out for Justice, which means the bad guys are required to behave as though they’re being pursued by a relentless curse, rather than force the self-described Aikido master with zero muscle definition to actually perform an action sequence. So instead of a boss shoot-out or, you know, a thrilling display of Seagal’s (alleged) martial arts skills, we get a brief car chase in which Seagal is hauling ass after the bad guys in a Chevy Caprice.

A few scenes later, Seagal strolls into a crooked butcher shop to squeeze them for information about William Forsythe. I’m embarrassed that it’s taken this long for me to address Seagal’s unique manner of walking, which essentially looks like a man trying to keep his neck completely still while swinging his arms as far out in front of him as possible without bending his elbows. It’s truly remarkable.

The butcher shop “fight” showcases the full breadth of Seagal’s brand of lazy kung fu, A.K.A. “shoving people and things into other people and things.” He gets attacked with a meat clever and, in an electrifying display of skill, slap-shoves the assailant’s arm cleaver-first into his own leg. Then another hoodlum attacks Seagal by running at him and yelling. Seagal deftly steps out of the way and shoves him into a deli counter. Then, for the coup de grace, Seagal shoves the guy in the opposite direction towards his outstretched leg. The hoodlum falls onto the floor, utterly defeated. The rest of the deli’s employees spring into action, attacking Seagal with haymakers swung so wildly that if someone else entered the store, the wind from the door opening would knock them off balance.

Seagal easily deflects these blows and slaps one man into submission before pinning his useless haymaker-throwing hand to the wall with the aforementioned cleaver. Then Seagal gets into his fighting stance, which looks like he is doing 13% of a squat and/or taking a shit in a haunted house. He says, “Come get some,” wearing the facial expression of a man trying desperately to hold a pose until the director says “cut.” He then shoves one guy into another guy, his signature move, then breaks another man’s wrist and executes him with a baseball bat. A butcher in a Mets cap comes rushing out to defend his coworkers, and Seagal executes him as well with a bat to the back of the skull. He grabs a final thug in the same awkward arm lock your older brother used on you at Showbiz Pizza that one time and beats him with a sausage, before stealing the shop owner’s gun and telling him to “be a nice guy, don’t be a bad guy” in his borderline offensive New York accent.

Seagal’s quest for justice eventually brings him to a gangster bar where he is nearly forced to do actual karate. He wields a broken pool cue like a pair of tonfas and gets into a stick fight with a man named Sticks, because the kind of shit that Seagal thinks is cool and the contents of a Double Dragon comic book are the exact same thing. Now, I know what you’re thinking – Double Dragon and stick fights are both totally bitchin’, and I agree with you. The problem occurs when you inject Seagal in there like a tube of cake frosting. The high-octane action cuts between head-on shots of Seagal flailing his sticks wildly in the air and a profile shot of the two men swinging their sticks at each other and occasionally making contact. For the rest of the scene, he falls back on the reliable technique of shoving random thugs out of the way as they lunge at him, bashing their skulls in with a cue ball wrapped in a towel. Again, this is a thing that should rule as hard as fucking possible (see the billiard ball sequence in The Night Comes for Us), but Seagal drains the excitement from every fight scene like a shitty vampire. Incidentally, the bar scene begins and ends with Seagal shoving a defenseless person down (see “insecure bully,” throughout).

In the universe of Out for Justice, we are asked to believe that Gina Gershon is William Forsythe’s sister. We accept this because it is far from the most outlandish claim the film makes. Seagal goes to Gina Gershon’s nightclub to harass her, which he absolutely does. He grabs her and drags her into her office, calls her a whore several times, and completely destroys the room. Then he shoves a bouncer over a railing and down a staircase as he drags her to jail without charging her with anything. He throws her into lockup and then invents a charge of prostitution while he and the rest of the police station take turns calling her a “$10 whore.” Remember, Seagal thinks this makes him look badass and heroic. Anyway, we never see Gina Gershon again.

Seagal leaves the police station to visit his estranged wife and son, with the puppy he rescued earlier in tow. At one point during the drive, he promises the puppy that he will make sure the puppy fucks another puppy before the night is through. He arrives at his wife’s apartment, where she invites him inside for espresso. Seagal’s buck wild New York voice must be contagious, because the way his wife says “Espresso” sounds like someone really indulging their pronunciation of “Guy Fieri.” Mobsters attack the apartment, and if you think Seagal didn’t have his shove karate ready in the holster, buddy you’ve got another thing coming. One thug tries to blast him with a shotgun, but Seagal expertly shoves the barrel aside so that its hellacious roar nearly kills his wife and son instead. He then shoves a defenseless man out of the window to his death.

Seagal finally learns that William Forsythe is hiding out in Juliana Margulies’ apartment thanks to a tip phoned in by the kid he bought seltzer from earlier. He arrives on the scene to dismantle the rest of Forsythe’s thugs, including one dude whose leg he completely severs with a shotgun blast. We never check back in on that guy, although we can hear him shouting in pained outrage for most of the finale. It is during this final showdown that Seagal throws his first actual kick, right around the 80-minute mark. He front kicks a defenseless man so hard that he flies against a brick wall and dies instantly.

Finally, blessedly, mercifully, it is time for the ultimate battle between Steven Seagal and William Forsythe. In a real fight I might give Forsythe the edge, because he looks like the type of person who gets pretty dark after the first punch is thrown, whereas Seagal has never done a single thing on camera to suggest he’s anything but a man pretending to know karate. But this is Out for Justice, you unbelievable jerks, which means Seagal is an invincible badass even though he appears to be less mobile than a 60-year-old pro wrestler. He bounces William Forsythe around Juliana Margulies’ kitchen like a tennis ball, employing his tried-and-true “just shove them out of the way” technique to maximum effect. Twice he lifts his foot a dazzling 12 inches off the ground to deliver punishing kicks that arguably do more damage to William Forsythe’s feelings than anything else. After thoroughly destroying Juliana Margulies’ home, Seagal finally stabs Forsythe in the head with a corkscrew and says, “That’s for Baaaaaaaahbeee” as if he forgot Bobby’s name halfway through speaking it aloud.

We get a final farewell shot of Seagal's beret as he beats the shit out of the guy who threw the puppy out of the window earlier before the end credits roll over a montage of unused footage from the film. Not outtakes, mind you – extended versions of scenes we already saw. Then the montage freezes on Seagal’s face, looking offscreen and wearing an expression that can only be described as, “There’s a meatball sandwich over there that I desperately want to have sex with.”

Somehow, Out for Justice managed to be a modest box office success despite being an embarrassing monument to the ego of a legendary douchebag. That said, it was kind of the beginning of the end for Seagal as a major star, even though his biggest hit, Under Siege, was yet to come. Out for Justice didn’t perform as well as his previous film Marked for Death, and three different Warner Bros. employees filed sexual harassment complaints against him during production. (This is on top of his allegedly abusive treatment of the film’s stunt performers I mentioned earlier.) Furthermore, his legendarily awful appearance on Saturday Night Live, in which he treated the cast so horribly that Lorne Michaels banned him from ever hosting the show again, was in promotion of this film. Out for Justice was effectively the perfect showcase for Steven Seagal – a terrible actor who does boring action sequences and mistreats everyone around him to the tune of disappointing box office receipts. At least Under Siege has Tommy Lee Jones and Gary Busey in a battle to see who can go more over-the-top.

