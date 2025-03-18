Thanks to his two new releases this year — the horror film Presence and the recently released espionage thriller Black Bag — the prolific Steven Soderbergh has overtaken the legendary Martin Scorsese on the list of the highest-grossing filmmakers in global box office history. The irony is that both Presence and Black Bag under-performed at the box office, one more resoundingly than the other. Incidentally, even Scorsese's last film, the mega-budget Killers of the Flower Moon, failed to meet commercial expectations.

Having played in theaters for only four days so far, Black Bag has made $12 million worldwide. That's about as much as Presence made during its entire theatrical run. But Presence cost only $2 million to produce, while Black Bag cost a reported $50 million. Soderbergh's career box office haul has now hit $2.37 billion worldwide. He currently occupies the number 55 spot on the all-time chart, ahead of Scorsese, Tsui Hark, and hit-maker Jake Kasdan. Soderbergh's career box office haul is just $15 million shy of Ryan Coogler's. There's a strong chance of him overtaking the Black Panther director in the next few days, although Coogler will have a shot at reclaiming his spot with his upcoming film Sinners.

While Black Bag and Presence have under-performed, Soderbergh is no stranger to box office success. His three films in the Ocean's franchise alone have grossed over $1 billion worldwide. Soderbergh's highest-grossing release remains Ocean's Eleven, which made $450 million globally. Outside the Ocean's trilogy, Soderbergh's biggest hit is Erin Brokovich, which made over $250 million in 2000. He also released the crime drama Traffic in the same year; the movie made over $200 million globally. Two other films, Magic Mike and Contagion, both cracked the $100 million mark worldwide.

'Black Bag' Is the Highest-Rated Film of Soderbergh's Acclaimed Career