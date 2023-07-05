It’s fairly difficult to scroll across the internet nowadays without happening upon a debate about artificial intelligence, Chat GPT, deepfake videos, and how we’re using those tools. Until we figure out how exactly this will affect our everyday lives, we turn to directors and writers to discover what they have to say about it, since it directly impacts their work. During a press tour for his new thriller series Full Circle, filmmaker Steven Soderbergh spoke about AI and how doesn't fear it.

During a roundtable interview, Soderbergh told Christina Radish that he doesn’t really see AI as a threat since, from his point of view, there are some basic events and experiences inherent to the human existence that an artificial being simply cannot ever conceive. The director went on to explain that “[AI] doesn’t know what it means to have a flight canceled” and also “doesn’t know what it means to be tired.” At the same time, Soderbergh pointed out that these limitations don't hinder us from having fun with it as a tool:

“I’ve used it for stuff to play around with, but I’ve never gotten into a Q&A with it. I’d be curious to be interacting with it and go, ‘Hey, can we take a five minute break?,’ leave, come back, and then ask it, ‘What were you thinking about while I was gone?,’ to see if it had an answer at all, and if it did, what its answer was. What is five minutes? What is four hours to an AI? I don’t know. So, I think it’s useful for design creation. I think it’s interesting for a basic way to accumulate a framework. If somebody goes, “I wanna do NCIS in Barcelona,” you load in every episode of that show that’s been made anywhere in the world and you load in all the Barcelona information that you can come up with, and this thing spits out a very frumenty version of how you would do NCIS in Barcelona, that then actual human beings will have to figure out how to make interesting.”

AI Is "Just a Tool," Steven Soderbergh Says

Soderbergh also added that, even if a tool like Chat GPT does manage to get a script in, AI lacks the nuance of human relationships and personal opinions to make tweaks and improvements to a story. He cites a hypothetical case of a comedy script written by AI and then imagines giving the AI feedback like “it needs to be funnier,” which the tool would have trouble getting around. He went on to say, “What does it do? It’s just a tool. But if you ask it to design a creature that’s a combination of a cat and a Volkswagen Beetle, it can do that. That’s fun."

The use of AI-generated content is one of the points that writers on strike are fighting to debate. Even though Soderbergh has a point, writers feel like this is a conversation that should be had sooner rather than later. Max premieres Full Circle with two episodes on July 13. You can watch the trailer below: