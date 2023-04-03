Steven Soderbergh is among Hollywood's most respected filmmakers. One of only two individuals to ever be nominated for Best Director twice in the same year, Soderbergh is responsible for some of modern cinema's sharpest and funniest comedies.

Usually mixed with another genre, Soderbergh's comedies are somewhat cynical, fast-paced satires populated by charming yet dubious characters. And while the combination doesn't always work, it's outright unforgettable when it does. From the cheeky heists of Danny Ocean to the exuberant world of Magic Mike, Soderbergh's comedies are one-of-a-kind viewing experiences and the perfect proof that few directors master the genre as perfectly.

9 'The Laundromat' (2019)

Image via Netflix

Three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep stars in Soderbergh's The Laundromat opposite Oscar nominee Antonio Banderas and Oscar winner Gary Oldman. Based on the book Secrecy World about the Panama papers scandal, the film revolves around a widow whose vacation gets derailed by an investigation into insurance fraud, leading her to two shady lawyers in Panama.

The Laundromat is unfocused and so concerned with being funny that it forgets to be insightful. Soderbergh is no stranger to political satire, but his approach in The Laundromat finds him trying to be subversive at the expense of the story's emotional power. Worst of all, he wastes a truly impressive cast in a misguided and ultimately failing attempt at comedy.

8 'Full Frontal' (2002)

Full Frontal is one of, if not the most forgettable of Soderbergh's comedies. Starring an impressive ensemble, including Catherine Keener, David Duchovny, Blair Underwood, and Julia Roberts, Full Frontal features a movie-within-a-movie narrative to tell the story of several people in Los Angeles in the hours before a birthday party.

Ever the ambitious storyteller, Soderbergh tries too much in Full Frontal, and not all of it works. Yet, there's thematic richness in the narrative, especially for those versed in Soderbergh's style. The director openly criticizes his business' obsession with appearance, delivering a film that indulges in that which it also critiques. In many ways, Full Frontal was ahead of its time; and while its messages are intriguing, they can't rescue the film from its meandering approach.

7 'Schizopolis' (1996)

Image via Northern Arts Entertainment

Written and directed by Soderbergh, Schizopolis is a 1996 surreal, experimental comedy. Soderbergh stars as a man working for a powerful cult-like self-help organization who discovers his wife is having an affair with his doppelganger, a dully amenable dentist.

Weird and ambitious, restless, and disorderly, Shizopolis will not be for everyone; its lack of structure and a traditional plot might turn some people off. However, for those willing to go along with Soderbergh's ride, the film will be an enjoyable, if not precisely satisfying, experience. Soderbergh's overt criticisms of Scientology aside, the film is a vague takedown of society and conformism and one of the director's most one-of-a-kind pictures.

6 'The Informant!' (2009)

The Informant! is a shameless Matt Damon vehicle that doesn't try to be anything else. Set in the early 90s and based on the eponymous non-fiction book, The Informant! follows Mark Whitacre and his role as a whistleblower during the lysine-price-fixing conspiracy.

Elevated by a truly absurd and committed turn from Damon, The Informant! is Soderbergh at his silliest. The film is deliberately silly, opting for a tongue-in-cheek approach to its surprising real-life story. Soderbergh and Damon usually bring out the best in each other, and The Informant! proves it. The film is far from Soderbergh's best, but there's plenty to admire in a film that knows exactly what it is and who's it for.

5 'Let Them All Talk' (2020)

Streep and Soderbergh reteamed in 2020 for the dramedy Let Them All Talk, one of the best HBO Max original movies. The revered Oscar winner plays Alice, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author on a cruise with her nephew, her literary agent, and her two college friends — one of whom is resentful because she believes Alice used details of her life as material for her most famous book.

Let Them All Talk might not seem like a Soderbergh film at first sight. However, the film is very much his cup of tea — ruthless, biting, funny, clever, and featuring deliciously wicked turns from Streep, Candice Bergen, and Dianne Wiest. Let Them All Talk proves that Soderbergh can make a good script great as long as he has a connection to the material and an impressive troupe of actors.

4 'Magic Mike' (2012)

Channing Tatum stars in Magic Mike, a semi-autobiographical take on his stripping days. The plot centers on Mike, a veteran stripper who takes a nineteen-year-old under his wing. Matthew McConaughey, Matt Bomer, Joe Manganiello, and Alex Pettyfer co-star.

Magic Mike is not exactly a laugh-out-loud comedy — then again, few of Soderbergh's comedies are. Instead, the director and his star find the humor in Mike's extraordinary circumstances, opting for an amusing yet poignant approach to the story and allowing audiences to get in on the fun. Hiding its deeper social commentary under a parade of hunky guys in various stages of undress, Magic Mike is Soderbergh at his most insightful. The film launched an unlikely trilogy, but none of its sequels reached the heights of the original.

3 'Logan Lucky' (2017)

Image via Bleecker Street

Daniel Craig stars alongside Channing Tatum, Hilary Swank, and Adam Driver in Soderbergh's 2017 heist comedy Logan Lucky. The plot centers on the Logan family and their efforts to rob the Charlotte Motor Speedway during a popular NASCAR race while avoiding a relentless FBI Agent.

Logan Lucky marked Soderbergh's return to filmmaking after a brief hiatus, and it was worth it. The film is among Soderbergh's most entertaining, fast-paced, and often hilarious heist comedy, elevated by the impressive talents of its talented cast. Featuring some of Soderbergh's most energetic characters — including a truly bizarre turn from the usually stoic Craig — Logan Lucky is a great time at the movies and further proof that Soderbergh is an auteur that knows how to be commercial.

2 'Ocean's' Trilogy (2001-2007)

Image via Warner Bros Pictures

Soderbergh's Ocean's trilogy almost brought the heist genre back. Starring a sprawling cast of A-listers, including George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Andy Garcia, Don Cheadle, the late Bernie Mac, and Julia Roberts, the three films follow Danny Ocean and his crew as they pull off some impressive and convoluted heists in Las Vegas.

Stylish, confident, and benefiting from Clooney at his most debonaire, the Ocean's trilogy is among Soderbergh's most recognizable and beloved efforts. Things went south during the 2004 sequel and didn't quite recover for the 2007 third entry, but the trilogy remained highly entertaining and consistently funny, thanks to a ridiculously charming cast, ingenious twists, and Soderbergh's distinctive style behind the camera.

1 'Out of Sight' (1998)

George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez lit the screen in Soderbergh's sexy and irresistible 1998 crime comedy Out of Sight. Clooney plays Jack Foley, a famous and highly effective bank robber who falls for Karen Sisco, a Federal Agent intent on bringing him down.

Out of Sight doesn't reinvent the genre, but it doesn't need to. Yet, it makes the best of its ridiculously beautiful stars to tell a surprisingly complex story about money, appearances, and the irresistible and inescapable nature of life's simple pleasures. Thanks to Clooney's star-making performance and his electrifying chemistry with la Lopez, the film succeeds as an arresting romance, a thrilling crime flick, and a consistently funny comedy. Out of Sight might be Soderbergh's most rewatchable movie, a gritty, seductive, and exciting adventure that ranks near the top of his filmography.

