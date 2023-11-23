Steven Soderbergh is one of the most versatile directors currently working. His filmography spans an impressive range of genres: biopics, period pieces, crime capers, comedies, Hitchcockian thrillers. He also has the singular honor of being the only director to be nominated for the Best Director Oscar twice in the same year. Though they vary significantly in tone, his films are generally characterized by stylish, economical direction and character-driven storytelling.

Soderbergh doesn't take a possessory credit for his movies, meaning that he's far less of a brand than directors like, say, Quentin Tarantino or Steven Spielberg. He uses this to his advantage, flitting from one genre to the next, dictated by his own interest rather than the expectations of his fan base. The result is an eclectic body of work that is likely to only grow more diverse in the years to come. These are the finest of his films, as ranked by the users of IMDb.

10 'Behind the Candelabra' (2013)

A complex biopic

IMDb: 7.0/10

This biopic delves into the complex life of legendary pianist and entertainer, Liberace (Michael Douglas). In particular, the story focuses on his tempestuous six-year romance with Scott Thorson (Matt Damon), a young animal trainer. Their relationship soon heads in concerning directions, with Liberace trying to control Thorson and the younger man turning to drugs to cope.

It makes for a great portrait of a whirlwind relationship in the shadow of great fame, as well as a stylish snapshot of the 1970s Las Vegas showbiz scene. Behind the Candelabra was highly acclaimed, with particular praise for the leads, as well as Debbie Reynolds's supporting performance as Liberace's mother, Frances. The film represented something of a curveball for Soderbergh after Magic Mike, but he knocks it out of the park. Here, he manages to be critical of his subjects without being cruel.

9 'Out of Sight' (1998)

An entertaining crime caper

IMDb: 7.0/10

Out of Sight is a crime-comedy adapted from the novel by legend of the genre, Elmore Leonard. George Clooney is Jack Foley, a charming career criminal who escapes from prison and is pursued by U.S. Marshal Karen Sisco (Jennifer Lopez), tasked with recapturing him. However, sparks fly when their paths eventually cross, leading to a flirtatious (but potentially deadly) game of cat and mouse.

After the noirish The Underneath and the experimental Schizopolis, Out of Sight represented a more commercial project from Soderbergh, which he absolutely nailed. He has said that directing Out of Sight was "a very conscious decision on my part to try and climb my way out of the arthouse ghetto which can be as much of a trap as making blockbuster films." Indeed, the film and its success helped pave the way for the more diverse projects that would follow.

Out of Sight Release Date June 26, 1998 Director Steven Soderbergh Cast George Clooney, Jim Robinson, Mike Malone, Donna Frenzel, Manny Suárez, Dennis Farina Rating R Runtime 123 Main Genre Comedy

8 'Logan Lucky' (2017)

A quirky heist flick

IMDb: 7.0/10

Channing Tatum and Adam Driver lead this heist comedy as brothers Jimmy and Clyde Logan, both struggling to make ends meet and dealing with the lasting effects of injuries. The siblings decide to reverse their family's hard luck by pulling off an audacious heist at a NASCAR rally. For their scheme, they recruit the eccentric Joe Bang (Daniel Craig), an incarcerated explosives expert. Along the way, they cross paths with a host of colorful characters.

Logan Lucky is light and breezy, never taking itself too seriously. A quirky script and charmingly odd performances from the ensemble cast win the day. In addition, it has intriguing parallels to Ocean's Eleven, making for a kind of rough-and-ready twin to that slick movie. "[Logan Lucky is] an anti-glam version of an Ocean’s movie," Soderbergh explains. "Nobody dresses nice. Nobody has nice stuff. They have no money. They have no technology [...] and that’s what I thought was fun about it."

Logan Lucky Release Date August 17, 2017 Director Steven Soderbergh Cast Farrah Mackenzie, Channing Tatum, Jim O'Heir, Riley Keough, Rebecca Koon, Katie Holmes Rating PG-13 Runtime 119 Main Genre Comedy

7 'Side Effects' (2013)

A sophisticated thriller

IMDb: 7.1/10

Soderbergh channels Hitchcock with this twisty psychological thriller. Rooney Mara stars as Emily Taylor, a young woman struggling with depression following her husband's (Tatum) release from prison. Her psychiatrist, Dr. Jonathan Banks (Jude Law), prescribes a new and experimental medication to help her cope. However, the drug has an unusual side effect: sleepwalking. During one such sleepwalking episode, Emily stabs her husband to death.

Emily is found not guilty and remanded to a psychiatric institution, but Banks begins to suspect that she is lying. From there, the plot continues to take various turns, with the tension ratcheting ever higher. Slick, smart, and confident, Side Effects is terrific suspense in the tradition of Brian De Palma and Henri-Georges Clouzot. Mara is great at playing these kinds of roles, and this is one of her most enjoyable performances.

Side Effects Release Date February 7, 2013 Director Steven Soderbergh Cast Rooney Mara, Carmen Pelaez, Marin Ireland, Channing Tatum, Polly Draper, Haraldo Alvarez Rating R Runtime 100 Main Genre Crime

6 'Che: Part One' (2008)

A bold character study

IMDb: 7.2/10

This two-part biopic dramatizes the life of Argentine revolutionary Che Guevara (Benicio Del Toro), who helped topple the Batista government in Cuba and bring Fidel Castro (Demián Bichir) to power. The first chapter focuses on Guevara's first meeting with Castro and the events leading up to the Cuban Revolution. Soderbergh uses a documentary-style shooting approach, which works well, helping to bring the events to life.

Guevara is a controversial figure so naturally, some viewers had gripes about how Soderbergh portrays him, but overall reviews were positive. Del Toro, in particular, received acclaim for his performance, winning that year's Best Actor award at Cannes. His dedication to the role is impressive: he doesn't so much play Guevara as become him.

5 'Sex, Lies and Videotape' (1989)

A remarkable debut

IMDb: 7.2/10

"I. Want. Out. Of. This. Marriage." Soderbergh hit the ground running with his feature debut, serving up an intelligent, provocative study of relationships, intimacy, and deception. Sex, Lies and Videotape revolves around housewife Ann (Andie MacDowell), who is unhappy in her marriage to John (Peter Gallagher) who is having an affair. She begins spending time with John's engimatic, soft-spoken friend Graham (James Spader). He has an odd obsession: filming women while they divulge their deepest secrets and fantasies.

The performances are phenomenal and the writing is impressively mature, coming across like the work of a veteran. The film made an instant impact, winning the Palme d'Or, launching Soderbergh's career, and greatly influencing the then-burgeoning independent film movement. It's aged well and remains one of Soderbergh's sharpest, most engrossing projects.

4 'King of the Hill' (1993)

A well-crafted period piece

IMDb: 7.3/10

King of the Hill is a coming-of-age story set during the Great Depression. When his family faces financial hardships, resourceful 12-year-old Aaron Kurlander (Jesse Bradford) must fend for himself. Forced to live in a run-down hotel and keep up appearances while his parents are away, Aaron navigates a world of isolation, poverty, and uncertainty with a youthful determination that is both heartbreaking and inspiring.

It's a small-scale narrative, but that's also its charm. Although it was not commercially successful and is not as well-known as some of his other projects, the movie is still worth watching for Soderbergh's sensitive storytelling and the exceptional performances, especially from Jeroen Krabbé, Karen Allen, and Adrien Brody.

3 'Erin Brockovich' (2000)

A classic underdog story

IMDb: 7.4/10

Based on true events, this legal drama tells the story of Erin Brockovich (Julia Roberts), a single mother who investigated claims that Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) was polluting the water in Hinkley, California with dangerous chemicals. Despite having no formal legal training, Brockovich plows ahead with her research, eventually bringing a case against the goliath corporation.

Erin Brockovich is an archetypal story of an ordinary citizen taking on a corrupt corporation, whose influence lives on in later films like Dark Waters. In Soderbergh's hands, Brockovich's story verges on a fairy tale, and yet somehow still feels authentic and believable. In no small part, this is to due Roberts, who is at the top of her game; she went on to sweep that year's awards circuit. Not to mention, she has fantastic chemistry with Albert Finney as attorney Ed Masry.

2 'Traffic' (2000)

A thoughtful crime epic

IMDb: 7.6/10

Traffic is a sprawling crime drama looking at various facets of the drug trade, from the dealers to the users to law enforcement. In one storyline, conservative judge Robert Wakefield (Michael Douglas) becomes the new U.S. drug czar while his daughter (Erika Christensen) descends into addiction; in another, two Mexican police officers try to take on corruption within their ranks; and the third follows a wealthy housewife (Catherine Zeta-Jones) after her husband's arrest.

The movie is gritty, uncompromising, and morally gray, resisting easy answers. Like Che, it's shot in a documentary style, with extensive use of a handheld camera that places the viewer right there in the midst of the action. It's realistic, and yet edge-of-your-seat suspenseful; the various narrative threads unfold with the tension of a thriller. Traffic marked a major step forward in terms of Soderbergh's storytelling ambition, and he won the Best Director Oscar for his efforts.

traffic Release Date March 23, 2000 Director Steven Soderbergh Cast Benicio Del Toro, Jacob Vargas, Andrew Chavez, Michael Saucedo, Tomas Milian, Jose Yenque Rating R Runtime 147 Main Genre Crime

1 'Ocean's Eleven' (2001)

A heist film for the ages

IMDb: 7.7/10

Ocean's Eleven may not be Soderbergh's best movie, but it's definitely his most entertaining. This heist film (a remake of the 1960 Rat Pack classic) centers on Danny Ocean (George Clooney) and his daring plan to rob three of the most renowned casinos in Las Vegas. Upon his release from prison, Ocean assembles a dream team of eleven skilled individuals, each with their own unique expertise, like right-hand man Rusty Ryan (Brad Pitt) and pickpocket Linus Caldwell (Matt Damon). Their elaborate scheme involves sophisticated cons and clever heist maneuvers, all while keeping one step ahead of the ever-watchful casino security led by Terry Benedict (Andy Garcia).

The movie boasts a murderer's row of stars, including Casey Affleck, Don Cheadle, and Julia Roberts. Everything about it is stylish, from the cinematography to the music to the costumes. It's pure fun from start to finish, with a brisk pace and charming stars. It's a testament to Soderbergh's skill that this all comes across as effortless.

