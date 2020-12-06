Steven Soderbergh has a new project in the works the will please longtime fans of the director. It seems Soderbergh is always releasing great movies and TV, more so in recent years. Last year saw the release of The Laundromat and High Flying Bird on Netflix. Additionally, 2020 has also been a banner year with the release of Wireless, a survival thriller he executive produced, on Quibi and the upcoming feature Let Them All Talk for HBO Max. So, what new project could be on the horizon post-Let Them All Talk?

Soderbergh teased his plans to release a new box set featuring seven of his movies. In a recent interview with The Daily Beast, the director revealed he's been working on re-editing some of his earlier movies, primarily 1991's Kafka, 1996's Schizopolis, and 2002's Full Frontal — three movies which have gone back into his control. When asked if fans could expect new versions of those three movies to be released at some point, Soderbergh shared,

"I’m hoping next year to put out a limited-edition box set of the seven titles that have reverted back to me, or that I have some control over. We’ve been remastering them and cleaning them up. Kafka, I’d always wanted to go back in and alter in some radical way—not to make it more palatable, but to make it into something that I felt mitigated what I wasn’t able to fix. Schizopolis and Full Frontal are just shorter, and the rest are as they were. It’ll be a collection of titles that weren’t made for studios, and in the case of Kafka, hasn’t been available for a long, long time."

Soderbergh didn't share any further details about his planned box set; what he hasn't shared only opens the door to more exciting questions. The biggest question is what four movies in Soderbergh's decades-long career could be included alongside Kafka, Schizopolis, and Full Frontal. A number of his most recent movies, including those released directly onto streaming services, are readily available to stream or rent.

Could Soderbergh be pulling deep from his archives and releasing a box set full of lesser-known or forgotten titles? Sure, Soderbergh mentions it will be a box set of movies not made for studios. But is it too much to hope that it's finally time for movies like The Underneath, King of the Hill, and Bubble to shine? He teased a 2021 release date for the box set, so hopefully, we can expect more details to emerge in the coming months.

Let Them All Talk premieres on HBO Max on December 10. Read Collider's Matt Goldberg reviewing Let Them All Talk here. For more, find out what's coming to HBO and HBO Max throughout December.

