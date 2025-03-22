Steven Soderbergh just can't be stopped, as Black Bag continues his streak of certified bangers that elevate genre material into truly exciting human melodrama. Those who have seen Black Bag attest to how, for as much as it's a simple spy story, it's really more about the emotional intricacies of marriage and the frailty of connection. It's an angle that Soderbergh is vastly comfortable with, as he's repeatedly used genre stories to explore the delicate construction of how humans need to relate to each other. One instance of this that flew too far under the radar was his remake of Solaris, which turned Andrei Tarkovsky's ruminative classic into a sleek and moody amble through existential confusion.

What Is 'Solaris' About?

Image via 20th Century Studios

Psychologist Chris Kelvin (George Clooney) is still grieving the suicide of his wife, Rheya (Natascha McElhone), when he's asked to travel to a space station orbiting a mysterious planet called Solaris. The station's crew hasn't responded in ages, and his superiors think that Chris' traumatic background will make him ideal to withstand whatever is keeping the crew from leaving. When he arrives, he finds only two surviving crew members, Gordon (Viola Davis) and Snow (Jeremy Davies), who are reticent to explain what happened, both too stuck in their ingrained behavior to be of much help besides wanting to leave. Things become clearer when Solaris makes Rheya appear on the station, professing to still love him and be the same woman he had a life with. Chris is initially freaked out and knows that she's not the "real" Rheya, but he quickly finds himself hopelessly emotionally attached to her, triggering memories of their romance and sending him and the crew into a fraught powder keg of mounting tension. However, Solaris is far from a thriller, as Soderbergh chooses to remix the source material down to a much more minor key and swim in the gray zone between identity and despair.

In stark contrast to Tarkovsky's infamous penchant for slowly drawn out long takes, Soderbergh uses precise editing and static camera placement to accentuate the fumbling discomfort of everyone involved. Nobody on board has the capacity to fully articulate what's going on in their heads, so they carry on conversations full of dead air and a distinct lack of rapport. Solaris has permanently displaced everyone's sense of who they are in the universe, and they aren't sure how to properly assert their identity anymore, Chris more than anyone. Chris frequently dreams of his romance with Rheya in snapshots, drifting in and out of the key moments and searching for the answers to why things happened the way they did. Soderbergh reflects Chris' confusion in how he pairs camerawork that reflects Chris' POV and blunt editing that smashes the line between past and present, oddly reminiscent of an early-period Christopher Nolan film like Insomnia. It adds a level of disorientation that makes you feel Chris' consternation at wondering if he can trust his own memories, or if Solaris is doing something to alter how he's choosing to remember Rheya. It's an existential dilemma that carries over into the chemistry between Clooney and McElhone, the lynchpin that holds the film's precariously mellow energy together.

George Clooney and Natascha McElhone Make Soderbergh's Vision Work