Steven Soderbergh to Make Movies and TV Shows for HBO and HBO Max

Remember when Steven Soderbergh retired from filmmaking? Neither do I… because it never happened! Seriously, this guy works more in a year than some filmmakers work in a decade. He can’t help himself. He’s just wired that way. And today we learned that the great Soderbergh, the industry’s other Steven, has signed a three-year deal to continue making films and television shows — not just for HBO, but its sister streamer, HBO Max.

First up is the previously announced feature Let Them All Talk Oscar winners Meryl Streep and Dianne Wiest, as well as Oscar nominees Candice Bergen and Lucas Hedges, as well as Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan. Streep plays a celebrated author who takes a journey with some old friends to have some fun and heal old wounds, and the film will launch on HBO Max later this year.

“This arrangement grew out of talks Michael Sugar and I were having with Sarah Aubrey during the negotiations for Let Them All Talk, and there were four things tractor-beaming me toward this deal: One, I have a history with both HBO and Warner Bros.; two, my definition of a good product, a good process, and a good working culture is shared by the WarnerMedia family; three, the wide range of potential outlets aligns with my range of interests, and four: I get to witness and participate in the building of something new at a very large scale. Oh, and there is a financial aspect, so that’s probably five,” Soderbergh said in a statement.

“Steven is a groundbreaking filmmaker who not only tells unique, irresistible stories, but is also a master of so many genres,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max. “In many ways, he is the anti-algorithm — constantly surprising, never predictable — and his career is living proof that one gifted filmmaker can impact our culture again and again. I can’t wait for the projects that we’re working on together to premiere on HBO Max.”

“From Behind the Candelabra, to The Knick and Mosaic, we know first-hand that Steven Soderbergh’s creative genius knows no bounds,” said HBO president Casey Bloys. “An indefatigable innovator, we couldn’t be more excited to continue our relationship with Steven and provide a home for his future projects.”

Soderbergh made his two most recent films, High Flying Bird and The Laundromat, for Netflix, and I’ve heard the streamer may also wind up with his next project, the 1950s crime drama Kill Switch starring Don Cheadle, Sebastian Stan and Josh Brolin. To read more about that project, which starts filming next month in Detroit, click here.