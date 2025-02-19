Ever since returning from his brief retirement in the mid-2010s, Steven Soderbergh has been steadily directing films for various studios. You can pretty much guarantee one Soderbergh picture per year, and in 2025, audiences are blessed with two: Presence, released this past January, and Black Bag, which hits theaters in March. While his recent slate of films are tight, no-frills genre exercises, Soderbergh's finger is on the pulse of contemporary America, from the capitalist machine in No Sudden Move to technological dystopia in Kimi, starring Zoë Kravitz. Due to his quick turnaround and minimalist production, it's easy to gloss over Soderbergh's streaming catalog, especially when they are buried in the Netflix library. Such is the case with High Flying Bird, the director's stirring backstage drama set amid an NBA lockout. While also being a definitive text for modern sports culture, the film reflects the commodification of athletes.

Steven Soderbergh Follows the NBA Behind the Scenes in 'High Flying Bird'

Image via Netflix

If there's one thing to know about Steven Soderbergh, it's that he embraces experimentation and unconventional modes of filmmaking with all his heart. After casting non-professional actors and shooting on video in Bubble, the late 2010s saw Soderbergh trying to create a cinematic experience with smartphones. The Erin Brockovich director, along with his psychological horror-thriller, Unsane, shot High Flying Bird on an iPhone, which not only allowed him to keep the budget low and set up shots quickly and efficiently, but the visual aesthetic of the mobile phone also captures our everyday life dominated by technology and media consumption.

With the backdrop of a fictional lockout in the NBA, High Flying Bird follows an astute sports agent, Ray Burke (André Holland), who is caught between the demands of league executives and his naive client, rookie Erick Scott (Melvin Gregg). Ray has only a few days to execute a daring plan to resume league action and propose a controversial but game-changing offer to his client that would empower players in a market controlled by business suites.

Being the director of the Ocean's trilogy, you can see how Soderbergh would be attracted to High Flying Bird, written by Moonlight co-writer Tarell Alvin McCraney. Instead of robbing casinos, Ray channels Danny Ocean (George Clooney) by pulling fast ones on all parties, creating opportunities for Erick and concocting rouses for the league, particularly a threat to broadcast unauthorized league games for players to make money off of. The film, also starring Zazie Beetz, Bill Duke, Sonja Sohn, Zachary Quinto, and Kyle MacLachlan, is as riveting as any of Soderbergh's crime thrillers despite mainly consisting of negotiation chatter in luxurious offices or over the phone. Although traditional sports movies have faded away, sports movies about behind-the-scenes business dealings off the field/court, such as Moneyball and Draft Day, provide instant drama. In High Flying Bird, life as a sports agent resembles an intricate chess match more than a basketball contest, but for the livelihood of Ray's client, his dealings are far more pressing than any game.

'High Flying Bird' Sees NBA Players Taking Power Back From the Corporate Executives