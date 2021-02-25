Steven Soderbergh, in his Herculian quest to just never not be making a movie, has signed on to direct New Line's KIMI for HBO Max. Deadline's report notes Zoë Kravitz will star in the film, which will debut exclusively on the streaming service.

Here's the synopsis—which sounds super intriguing and Soderberg-ish as hell—of the script by veteran screenwriter David Koepp (Jurassic Park):

The film follows an agoraphobic tech worker who discovers recorded evidence of a violent crime during an ordinary data stream review and tries reporting it up the chain of command at her company. Meeting with resistance and bureaucracy, she realizes that in order to get involved, she will have to do the thing she fears the most — leave her apartment.

KIMI marks Soderbergh's third collaboration with HBO Max under an overall deal. His first, Let Them All Talk starring Meryl Streep and Lucas Hedges, hit the streamer last December to so-so reviews, with our own Matt Golberg saying it's "a nifty spin on the character drama even if it doesn’t provide the payoffs we’ve come to expect." Soderbergh also teamed with Men in Black writer Ed Solomon for the upcoming thriller No Sudden Moves, boasting an impressive ensemble that includes [deep breath] Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Amy Seimetz, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Kieran Culkin, Brendan Fraser, Noah Jupe, Bill Duke, Frankie Shaw, and Julia Fox.

Kravitz is currently filming The Batman with director Matt Reeves, portraying longtime Dark Knight villain/love interest Selina Kyle, better known as Catwoman. If everything stays status quo, that film will land in theaters on March 4, 2022.

