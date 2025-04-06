Steven Soderbergh is one of the most adaptable filmmakers of his generation. There is hardly a genre he hasn't touched. We are indebted to him for films such as the crime drama Out of Sight, ensemble heists like Ocean’s Eleven and its sequels, experimental sci-fi Solaris, his latest spy thriller Black Bag, and even a Western, in the Netflix limited series Godless. His precise storytelling works whether he’s inside Hollywood’s blockbuster machine or fully independent. In 2006, he ventured into classic noir with The Good German, a film that doesn’t just nod to Hollywood’s Golden Age but fully immerses itself in its shadowy allure.

Set in post-war Berlin and shot entirely in black and white with vintage lenses, lighting, and sound design, The Good German stars Soderbergh's frequent collaborator George Clooney, Cate Blanchett, and Tobey Maguire. Clooney is Jake Geismer, a war correspondent who swings back to Berlin for a peace summit only to get roped into romance drama with his ex, Lena Brandt (Blanchett), and Tully (Maguire), a sketchy soldier with a knack for chaos. Before Jake knows it, he’s caught up in a murder investigation, making his stay in Berlin far more dangerous than expected. But the story is really about Cate Blanchett's Lena, who is introduced in the movie like those classic femme fatales—emerging from darkness and stepping into the glow of the frame. The Good German is definitely one of Soderbergh’s most fascinating experiments that not only celebrates 1940s cinema but also strives to recreate it in its purest form.

'The Good German' Is a Cinematic Love Letter to 1940s Noir