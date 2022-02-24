In 2017, director Steven Soderbergh returned from “retirement" which has ended up being more of a hiatus, with the movie Logan Lucky. Though he had been away from helming feature-length movies for four years, Soderbergh wasted no time in churning out films in a quick fashion. Just seven months after Lucky hit theaters, his 2018 feature Unsane debuted while 2019 would see the premiere of two different Soderbergh projects. These new post-retirement projects weren’t just marked by quick production schedules, though. They were also defined by a criticism of the rich and powerful, with the increasing economic inequality in America creeping its way into Soderbergh’s recent movies in fascinating ways.

Granted, a sense of frustration at capitalism is not exclusive to new works in Soderbergh’s filmography. His debut directorial effort, Schizoplis, made one of its many satirical targets how the turmoil of supposedly “helpful” corporations, like a stand-in for Scientology, can only alienate people when the only point of these entities is to make money. His 2000 award season darling Erin Brockovich, meanwhile, ingrained in its story an agitated eye towards the actions corporations are allowed to get away with and a crestfallen eye towards the everyday people adversely and unwittingly impacted by this behavior.

But these frustrations have only grown more apparent in Soderbergh’s recent works, including his heist movie Logan Lucky. Initially presenting itself as a Southern, more cash-strapped version of Ocean’s Eleven, the film eventually divides its heroes and villains based on class lines. The insightful approach to economics even extends to the inciting incident for the story’s primary heist. Jimmy (Channing Tatum) and Clyde Logan (Adam Driver) don’t return to a life of crime out of seeking adrenaline, but rather economic necessity. With Jimmy getting laid off from his construction job, he has no choice but to seek out drastic measures for funds. Logan Lucky is cognizant of how crime typically comes from a lack of economic opportunity rather than just being criminal for the sake of it.

Economic disparity drives this often-wacky heist, while the antagonistic figures in the story, like British NASCAR racer sponsor Max Chilblain (Seth MacFarlane) or car dealership owner Moody Chapman (David Denham) are defined as foes because of their exorbitant houses or, in the case of Chilblain, the way they look down on the disabled and working-class. The frustrations towards the wealthy and powerful are most apparently seen in the climax once the Logans pull off their heist of Charlotte Motor Speedway. In the process, Jimmy abandons a portion of the money, which is returned to the Speedway.

In an extra twist on the heist movie formula, the people that have been heisted aren’t suddenly ruined. Rather, the Speedway’s insurance covers the rest of the missing cash. FBI Agent Sarah Grayson (Hilary Swank) voices the script and audience’s befuddlement at how the Speedway, and other rich organizations by proxy, can barely get dented financially. There’s always somebody around to clean up the mess and make sure their cash flow remains constant. While the Logan’s have to work overtime on a heist to keep a roof over their heads, the wealthy never break a sweat over losing thousands of dollars.

Logan Lucky is a wacky heist comedy that uses the word “cauliflower”, thick Southern accents, and a man in a bear outfit suddenly vanishing for silly gags. Through this conclusion to the heist storyline, though, it’s also a chance for Soderbergh to express frustrations at how many safety nets are in place for the wealthy. Plus, he’s setting this story deep in rural territory, where camo- covered clothes and John Denver tunes run rampant. This isn’t the typical setting for a class-conscious Hollywood movie, but Soderbergh correctly recognizes how capitalism’s tendrils impact every part of America. Through this backdrop and several other choices, Soderbergh casts an empathetic gaze towards the working class, including a gaggle of prisoners who stage a riot and end up getting far more depth than American society affords the incarcerated.

After this feature, Soderbergh’s Unsane delivered a similar combination of condemning the wealthy while being cognizant of how the ways people get rich come at the expense of marginalized groups. Here, that manifests not as a comedic heist film, but as a psychological thriller about Sawyer Valentini (Claire Foy) getting inadvertently trapped in a psychiatric hospital at Highland Creek Behavioral Center. Initial ambiguity over Valentini’s mental state and whether her stalker is actually working at this hospital give way to the terrifying reveal that Highland Creek is tricking people into voluntarily committing themselves. This way, the hospital can milk the insurance money of these individuals.

There is no heightened science-fiction or convoluted justification for what’s going on with Valentini and the other people trapped at Highland Creek. Soderbergh makes the explanation behind the film’s story as simple as people wanting to get rich and having no issue exploiting others to get there. The dismissal of Valentini’s concerns over her stalker in the name of getting more dollars goes hand-in-hand with how often capitalistic desires inform erasing the voices of marginalized communities. After all, you can’t drain people for all their money if you’re cognizant that they’re people.

Soderbergh’s 2019 film, High Flying Bird, takes this indignation at the rich to a fascinating new location, the world of basketball. Here, sports agent Roy Burke (Andrew Holland) finds himself navigating a situation where high-profile basketball players are refusing to play unless their wages are increased. The story has enough crackling dialogue and riveting performances to make it engaging on a surface level, but underneath, it’s a story that ends up emphasizing how modern technology can allow people to have more control over their economic destiny. The racial elements of largely rich white people profiting off the labor of largely Black basketball players is also a critical part of the screenplay.

This trio of films alone reinforces how much Soderbergh’s modern filmography finds such great drama in following working-class protagonists and confronting the everyday evils of excessive wealth. This element is so prominent in this era of his filmmaking that it went from subtext to text written in a bold font with his other 2019 motion picture, The Laundromat. An exploration of the Panama Papers, the whole movie was long explanations for economic policies, many of them delivered by Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas. These explanations were coupled with a variety of vignettes showing how ordinary people got impacted by this extensive money laundering scam.

The Laundromat is a significant step down from the preceding three movies in Soderbergh’s filmography. The screenplay by Scott Z. Burns has an expansive scope, but in the process, it loses sight of the intimate ways the wealthy exploit the working class. However, at least the shortcomings in this project make one appreciate the exploration of economic disparity and flaws of capitalism were in Soderbergh’s earlier works.

Most notably, The Laundromat point-blank explaining money laundering practices isn’t anywhere near as engaging or rage-inducing as No Sudden Move using an intentionally labyrinthine crime story to reflect the complicated ways capitalism binds us all. Meanwhile, getting to know the everyday people at the heart of High Flying Bird and Logan Lucky makes the viewer infinitely more concerned and invested when the strains of economic disparity crash into their lives. The Laundromat, meanwhile, tries to incite people to rebel against economic norms by closing out its story with Meryl Streep talking to the camera about campaign finance reforms. While this 2019 Soderbergh movie is concerned with telling viewers about economic hardships, his other post-retirement works soar because of the varied ways they show this concept.

The importance of emphasizing compelling dramatic stories within the working-class to filter these critiques through is more apparent than ever in Soderbergh’s 2022 film KIMI. The story of Angela Childs (Zoe Kravitz) stumbling onto the audio of murder while looking over files on a customer’s Alexa-esque device, the film’s whole plot is thrown into motion by a wealthy man looking to use his money to cover up his hideous misdeeds. From there, Soderbergh and screenwriter David Koepp use the struggles of the agoraphobic Childs to emphasize, among other topics, how corporations dismiss the voices of sexual assault survivors and even heroically depict people protesting anti-homeless regulations.

The claustrophobic and wonky camerawork of KIMI puts us right inside the mindset of Childs, making us even more immersed in her emotions. We share in frustration over how little the company she works for cares about a woman getting murdered. Human lives and the experiences of women, especially sexual assault survivors, do not mean anything to these gigantic corporations and the people that run them if profits get jeopardized. This storyline works so well as just a modern COVID-era take on Rear Window, but it can also lead the viewer to recognize and think on all the other ways the rich turn a blind eye to the plight of everyday people. The self-centered nature of the antagonist and his mercenaries versus the way the working-class characters (including a gaggle of protestors) help each other at the drop of a hat further reinforces the economic themes of KIMI.

It's unclear where or how Soderbergh’s apparent fascination with condemning the rich and powerful will manifest next in his filmography, though there could be plenty of interesting ways for it to crop up in Magic Mike’s Last Dance. For now, though, it’s apparent that, upon returning from his brief retirement, Soderbergh has tackled the woes of living in a late capitalistic society with aplomb and with such imagination considering how many genres this concept has appeared in. Save for the occasional Laundromat, Soderberg has proven to be a remarkably reliable figure for delivering entertaining tales condemning the richest and powerful members of society.

