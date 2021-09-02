Remember when Steven Soderbergh said he was retiring? Well, thank god he didn't, because this year we're getting two Soderbergh films, as the acclaimed director will make a surprise appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival with a new, unannounced movie. Already this summer, Soderbergh debuted No Sudden Move, which premiered on HBO Max, but his upcoming movie is still being kept under wraps.

The mystery screening was announced by TIFF co-heads Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey, with ticket availability and premiere date to be announced at a later time. In an official statement, they said, “It wouldn’t be TIFF if we didn’t have a surprise element to tease out — and this year it’s coming from a TIFF friend, Steven Soderbergh."

No Sudden Move premiered in July to positive reviews, which also featured the return of fan-favorite Brendan Fraser in one of his most high-profile roles in years. Set in Detroit in the 50s, the film follows an ensemble cast of small-time criminals who are hired to steal a document. When the heist goes wrong, chaos ensues. Rounding the usual Soderbergh suspects of an outstanding cast include frequent collaborator Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Julia Fox, Ray Liotta, and in a surprise cameo, Matt Damon (he just can't resist can he?).

RELATED: Matt Damon on ‘Stillwater,’ ‘No Sudden Move,’ and How He Reads Every Steven Soderbergh Script

Rumors are already circulating about which secret movie Soderbergh could be debuting, as the incredibly prolific director has several interesting projects in the works. He just finished Kimi, an upcoming crime drama about an agoraphobic Seattle tech worker who uncovers evidence of a crime. Serving as the director, writer, and cinematographer, Soderbergh's project stars Zoë Kravitz, Erika Christensen, and Jaime Camil. That would be my most likely guess, as the rest of his projects are mostly as an executive producer. Additionally, there might be another Ocean's movie on the way, as Don Cheadle hinted at while doing press for No Sudden Move.

No Sudden Move is currently available on HBO Max. We'll keep you up-to-date on future news behind Soderbergh's secret movie premiere.

KEEP READING: Kieran Culkin on 'No Sudden Move', 'Succession' Season 3, and Looking Back on 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World'

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Walking Dead: World Beyond' Season 2 Trailer Reveals a Fan-Favorite 'Walking Dead' Character Keep watching until the very end!

Read Next