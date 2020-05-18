Steven Soderbergh to Take Fan Questions, Drink Brandy on Flaviar’s ‘The NightCap Live’

If you’ve ever wanted to ask filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, well, anything at all, you’ll get your chance on Tuesday, May 19th. That’s when the director behind projects as varied as Ocean’s Eleven, Traffic, and The Knick will be appearing on Flaviar’s weekly series The NightCap Live, which is a live-streamed spirits show hosted by Dan Dunn.

On the episode, Dunn will converse with Soderbergh about his own brand of Bolivian Brandy, Singani 63, as well as projects from Soderbergh’s career like the Ocean’s trilogy, the renewed relevance of Contagion, the upcoming sequel Bill & Ted Face the Music which Soderbergh produced, and likely how Hollywood plans to restart production as Soderbergh is heading the DGA committee tasked with creating safe guidelines for working in a post-COVID-19 world. Viewers will also be able to take part in the discussion, firing questions off to Soderbergh.

Additionally, Soderbergh will be giving away one of his prized possessions to one lucky fan during the livestream: an original 1968 64×48 linen backed French poster for 2001: A Space Odyssey.

The festivities begin on Flaviar’s YouTube and Facebook pages on May 19th at 6pm ET/3pm PT. And if you’d like to join in the drinking, folks can order a bottle of Soderbergh’s Singani right here using the code SINGANI5 for a $5 discount.