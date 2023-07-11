Upcoming six-part TV series Full Circle, arriving on HBO Max July 18, looks set to be another blistering, layered work from master filmmaker Steven Soderbergh. The director is renowned for taking impressive technical leaps while balancing experimentalism with strong characterization — and seldom at the expense of pulse-pounding thrills. The original trailer, which dropped earlier this year, is intriguing in its restraint. We get a heady sense of impending danger as a group of interconnected New Yorkers grapple with the aftermath of an apparent kidnapping, but it's at no point telling as to what role each character plays in the dramatic maelstrom.The cast too, is littered with great actors. Claire Danes and Zazie Beetz are in the fold, likewise Jharrel Jerome, who is currently courting major acclaim for his work in I'm a Virgo. The strong ensemble is rounded out by the legendary Timothy Olyphant (who shall also feature in this month's Justified reboot), Dennis Quaid, Jim Gaffigan, CCH Pounder and William Sadler.

Soderbergh's output from as far back as the 1980s (Sex Lies and Videotape) has been uniformly pretty impressive, as well as varied. However, his towering achievement is arguably sprawling multidimensional epic, Traffic. A monolithic turn-of-the-millenium opus that looks at an international drug war at both the micro and macro level, it's a film that could easily have been overcome by its own ambition. The execution at all levels is nigh pitch-perfect though. The writing sings, the cast is on-song and the cinematic style (which much has been made of) distinguishes Traffic as one of the finest dramas of its mold. Over 20 years have elapsed since its initial release, yet its power remains the same, a credit to the due care applied to adopting and demonstrating a range of different perspectives on the subject at hand. Lauded throughout the cinematic community , it's a good time to re-watch Traffic as a stark reminder of its director's skill at overseeing profound, searching ensemble dramas.

RELATED: 'Full Circle' Review: Steven Soderbergh’s Twisty Limited Series Delivers on Thrills

'Traffic's Ensemble Cast Brings Its Characters to Life

Image via USA Films

Soderbergh has a knack for corralling ensemble casts overflowing with talent. It's a marvel at how Soderbergh is able to consistently get the perfect performers for each part, and to draw the level of performance he does. The Oceans films are obvious examples, of course. Eco-thriller Contagion and the supremely underrated Haywire (which saw the return of Michael Douglas) are further examples. The recent Detroit-set neo-noir No Sudden Move was a home run as well, and that film contained the likes of the returning Benicio Del Toro, Brendan Fraser, Jon Hamm, Don Cheadle (again), David Harbour and so on. Matt Damon cameos too, like he has done on more than one occasion for the director.

Traffic is stacked and its international ensemble cast all personify their invariably well-written characters with sympathy and honesty. The film opens with Benicio Del Toro's and Jacob Vargas' cops in Mexico as they go about running the beat to stop a drug transport. The clamor of such an operation, fraught with danger, is adroitly captured, and both performers serve as perfect foils for one another. In a cast that shines across the board, Del Toro perhaps fares the best. His hard-bitten character looks forever at pains with what is asked of him what he truly believes to be the best course of action. Del Toro squints and writhes his way through the sweltering day-to-day, his performance unbelievably raw as pressures from his superior officers and elsewhere mount with accumulating strain.

While it's hard to categorically single out any one actor as being the resolute lead, Michael Douglas' Ohio-residing judge Robert Wakefield is given the bulk of the screen time. His drug czar Wakefield is a sermonizing and determined politician, looking to feverishly legislate and delegate in a bid to stamp out the drug war. Unbeknownst to himself for much of the film, his troubled daughter (Erika Christensen) is an addict and him and his wife (Amy Irving) are forced to deal with the anguish of addiction in a way that hits much closer to home. The actors who play each member of the family unit shine and Douglas gives one of his most interesting performances, from stoic to fragile by the time the three interlocking stories begin to marry up.

Image Via USA Films

On the opposite coast, Catherine Zeta Jones' Helena Ayala is lamenting the sudden capture of her husband Carlos (Steven Bauer) following a raid by the feds. He is apprehended by dogged DEA agents Gordon and Castro (played by Don Cheadle and Luis Guzman). Her life of opulence quickly unravels overnight as she deals with her new reality. All of a sudden, she is a mother forced to defend her kingdom from rivals in the criminal underworld and the threat of her family being brought asunder. Zeta-Jones does a good job and would return later to reunite with Soderbergh on another underrated thriller in his oeuvre, Side Effects. Her narrative also features Dennis Quaid (who returns to collaborate with Soderbergh on Full Circle) as the mysterious power of attorney Arnie Metzger, a man who may have his own set of aspirations. Each of the three interconnecting tales brim with an assortment of characters, all of whom serve an important purpose and all are performed magnificently. Albert Finney also appears as a politician, a shades-wearing Benjamin Bratt rears up near the end as a drug lord who makes a deal with the increasingly desperate, imperiled Ayala, while Peter Reigert, Topher Grace (as the Wakefield daughter's boyfriend), James Brolin, Clifton Collins Jr, Miguel Ferrer (Robocop) and Viola Davis all appear and make an impact. The film is a marvel in an abundance of ways, and every single character in the film's bulging set of stories serve as vital jigsaw pieces.

'Traffic' Offers a Wholly Distinct Approach to Sound and Visuals

The director's nous when it comes to verite-styled filmmaking is perhaps at its most over in Traffic. The streets of Mexico wherein Del Toro's dogged cop prowls are rendered breathless and hyperkinetic as the result of a switch to a hand-held filming style, whereas the aqueous bluish hue that accompanies scenes in Wakefield's story starkly contrasts the world of offices and politics with the streets where the grit and action exists. Early scenes involving Cheadle and Guzman's arrest of a prominent player in the underworld Ruiz (who works for Bauer's Ayala) showcase the similarly shaky style, lending a sense of immediacy to proceedings. There's a palpable, dizzying realism contrasted with a cool, streamlined sense of order by way of visual design and color grading, and the stylistic choices all work to a tee. Not all the characters cross paths by the end of the film, but many of them do, directly or indirectly, and the clash of strong writing and visual flair render each confrontation and encounter fascinating to behold.

Along with the memorable way color and grading is used to differentiate between stories, milieus and ultimately viewpoints, is the soundscape Soderbergh uses to backdrop each environment. From subtle tones to ratcheting it up several notches when the action spills out onto the street or when firefights erupt, the drama of sound greatly heightens the viewing experience. The final scene reverts to ocher hues again as a weary, jaded Rodriguez finds solace in watching a baseball game having endured recent devastation. The credits announce themselves as the scene continues to play and the film leaves with endless food for thought. What Soderbergh and his immense cast and crew were able to achieve with Traffic remains incredible. For while Traffic provides coverage of its topic from a variety of angles, it does so with sympathy at every turn — none feel forced. Every beat is fully realized, every film technique expertly applied. It's a lot to take in, one becomes absorbed by Traffic as much as simply entertained by it, but the flick is hard to top in what's become a long list of high quality Soderbergh-directed films with ensemble casts. Ambitious but never less than utterly compelling.