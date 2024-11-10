It’s almost impossible to overstate what a significant impact Jaws had on the film industry when it was first unleashed upon an audience of unsuspecting moviegoers in the summer of 1975. While the novel of the same name had been a success, Steven Spielberg created the first true summer blockbuster, as Jaws became the most talked about event in the history of the medium. Jaws is a film that holds up just as well today, and that is evident for anyone who has seen the chilling opening sequence in which the threat presented by the titular shark is first unveiled. Spielberg chose to reflect on the legacy of Jaws when he created the World War II comedy 1941 four years later.

‘1941’ Lampooned the Beginning of ‘Jaws'

Jaws opens with a now iconic sequence in which the woman Chrissie Watkins (Susan Backlinie) is swimming in the open water, only to be attacked and brutally killed by the shark. It’s a shocking moment that ranks among the scariest in film history as Spielberg made it clear to the audience that the safety that they associated with the beach was not intact. The simple notes of John Williams’ all-time great score made it even more disturbing. Considering that Jaws became the highest-grossing film of all-time upon its initial release (until it was passed two years later by Star Wars), it was safe to say that a majority of the audiences that were going to see Spielberg’s next film were already familiar with it. 1941 played off the public perception of Jaws in order to indicate that Spielberg was making a very different film.

1941 is a slapstick comedy that takes place six days after the attack by the Japanese military at the Pearl Harbor base in Honolulu, Hawaii. Tthe movie opens in the same exact way as Jaws, as it features Backlinie once more as she swims on a Los Angeles beach; Spielberg even brought back Williams’ score to make the homage complete. Although the scene is set up for audiences to expect Blacklinie to once again be attacked by a shark, she instead discovers a submarine working for the Japanese Imperial Navy which is performing a reconnaissance mission on the coast of California. While it was actually a pretty amusing sequence that signified that Spielberg was well aware of the impact that Jaws would have, it was also, unfortunately, one of the very few laughs to actually be found in 1941.

‘1941’ Is One of Steven Spielberg’s Least Successful Movies

1941 is one of the few Spielberg films that was both a critical and commercial dud, as even the director’s most ardent defenders were hard-pressed to find anything positive to say about the strange mishap of a comedy. The film has one of the largest casts of any Spielberg film, and struggles to give equal weight to all of the characters when it is so frequently cutting away to gags. The tone is also quite odd, as it’s hard to make a disaster comedy about a real event in which many lives were lost. While the film depicts most of the American soldiers as complete buffoons, it also reverts to some unfortunate stereotypes and caricatures about the Japanese that have made it very difficult to rewatch in a modern context.

Spielberg would eventually return to the World War II era for some of his most successful films. The first three Indiana Jones films were set in the 1930s when the Nazi Party was still rising to power, and featured many moments in which Indy (Harrison Ford) got to ruthlessly dispatch with the German soldiers. Spielberg’s very powerful Holocaust drama Schindler’s List won the Academy Award for Best Picture, and he would later win the Best Director trophy for Saving Private Ryan. 1941 may now be regarded as one of Spielberg’s worst films, but it is at least responsible for pointing him at a subject that he would succeed with later on.

