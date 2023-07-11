Steven Spielberg has three Academy Awards, an AFI Life Achievement Award, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but he's about to receive an honor he's never had before – his own action figure. Mattel will offer a figure of the legendary director at this year's San Diego Comic Con.

IGN has the news that Mattel will offer the first-ever Steven Spielberg action figure at SDCC, as part of its offerings for the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park. The figure, part of Mattel's collector-aimed Hammond Collection line, accurately captures the sunglasses-clad likeness of a circa-1993 Spielberg, complete with jeans, ballcap, and Andy Warhol-inspired dinosaur T-shirt. The set will also include a director's chair, a movie camera, and a posable Dilophosaurus, the poison-spitting dinosaur that memorably put an end to Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight) in the film. The set will be packaged in a special box that doubles as a functioning clapperboard.

On the upcoming set, Mattel VP and Global Head of Action Figures PJ Lewis says, "To celebrate the 30th, we wanted to honor the visionary that brought Jurassic Park to the big screen. Spielberg is a legend and we’ve never seen an action figure of him before, and he is just as much a part of the legacy as the dinosaurs and characters in the film. The team created the first-ever action figure of Steven Spielberg based on a behind the scenes photo from filming Jurassic Park." The set will retail for $30.00 and will be available at Mattel's SDCC booth; limited quantities will also be available on their website.

Lights, Camera, Action Figures!

Spielberg can join longtime friend George Lucas, who has had several Star Wars action figures made in his likeness – one based on his blue-skinned cameo in Revenge of the Sith, one as Rebel pilot "Jorg Sacul", and two "disguised" as Stormtroopers. Sadly, other members of the "Movie Brats", like Francis Ford Coppola, Brian DePalma, and Martin Scorsese, have yet to grace the action figure aisle. If you want to pick up an action figure of a more contemporary director, however, one can find plastic representations of Jon Favreau as MCU character Happy Hogan.

Spielberg won't be Mattel's only Jurassic Park offering at SDCC; they've enlisted their Hot Wheels brand to produce the iconic red-and-gray Jurassic Jeep, complete with a lounging Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) in the back, to recreate the scene where Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Robert Muldoon (Bob Peck) outrace a Tyrannosaurus in the vehicle while taking the injured Malcolm to safety. The die-cast metal car will be packaged in a special diorama box, and will retail for $30.00.

Mattel's Hammond Collection Steven Spielberg figure will be available at booth #2945 at San Diego Comic Con, from July 20 to July 23; it will also be available on their website starting July 21. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, check out the figure, and watch Collider's interview with the real Spielberg below: