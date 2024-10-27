Given that they're two of the most — if not the most —recognizable names in cinematic history, the fact that Alfred Hitchcock and Steven Spielberg never met one another is striking. In 1975, while the latter was swiftly ascending the Hollywood echelon thanks to the massive success of his second feature, Jaws, the former was putting the final touches on a decades-long body of work with his directorial swan song, Family Plot. As a fan of Hitchcock, it's perfectly understandable that Spielberg would hope to have an audience with the master of suspense and express his admiration for an unparalleled talent. However, Hitchcock was adamantly opposed to the idea of meeting Spielberg, citing a rather bizarre justification for his avoidance of all contact with the up-and-coming director.

Why Did Alfred Hitchcock Refuse to Meet Steven Spielberg?

Custom Image by Federico Napoli

Having worked with Alfred Hitchcock on Family Plot, actor Bruce Dern gained intimate access to the legendary filmmaker. "I sat next to Hitch every day for ten weeks on Family Plot," he wrote in his memoir, Things I've Said, But Probably Shouldn't Have. While in production on his final film, Hitchcock noticed a young man who, according to Dern, "used to hover" around the set of Family Plot. "Who is that boy?" Hitchcock asked, to which the actor replied, "That's Steven Spielberg. You're his idol. He just wants to sit at your feet for five minutes and chat with you. If there's any pointers you could give him, he'd really appreciate it."

Though Dern assured Hitchcock that the eager Spielberg wouldn't be a hassle, the elder filmmaker, referring to Spielberg as "the boy that made the fish movie," refused a meeting on the basis that he'd lent his voice to Universal Studios' Jaws theme park attraction for $1 million. Telling Dern that he felt like a "whore" when he looked at Spielberg, Hitchcock admitted the notion of meeting the younger director made him anxious. "I can't sit down and talk to the boy who did the fish movie," he said. While a meeting between the two men never came to fruition, the lost opportunity has haunted Spielberg for decades. "And every time I tell Steven this story," Dern wrote, "he always says the same thing, 'God, I get goosebumps.'" As it turns out, Spielberg's habit of hanging around an Alfred Hitchcock set didn't originate with Family Plot.

Steven Spielberg Was Kicked Off of Alfred Hitchcock's 'Torn Curtain' Set

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Roughly a decade before he failed to secure a meeting with Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg nearly crossed paths with his idol on the Universal Pictures backlot, having managed to sneak onto the set of Hitchcock's 1966 espionage thriller starring Paul Newman and Julie Andrews. "I was on the Torn Curtain set for about 10 minutes before someone came and told me to leave," he claimed in 2016. According to Spielberg, he was able to catch a glimpse of Hitchcock and Andrews but "they were far away, and I had just come through an entrance. I was in the back of the theater and there were 500 extras in the seats.

Much to his chagrin, Spielberg was promptly spotted and questioned by an assistant director. "I'm just here to watch," he told the crew member. "They said, 'Well, no, this is a closed set.' And that was the end of it." Though Spielberg deserves points for persistence, his inability to secure a one-on-one with the master of suspense may have been a blessing in disguise considering that meeting one's heroes — especially someone as legendary as Hitchcock — doesn't always live up to expectations. At the same time, given Hitchcock's accomplishments and reputation as a towering figure in Hollywood, it's touchingly ironic that he harbored feelings of embarrassment and inadequacy over the idea of meeting a doting fan whose career was just kicking off.

Jaws (1975) When a killer shark unleashes chaos on a beach community off Cape Cod, it's up to a local sheriff, a marine biologist, and an old seafarer to hunt the beast down. Release Date June 20, 1975 Director Steven Spielberg Cast Roy Scheider , Robert Shaw , Richard Dreyfuss , Lorraine Gary , Murray Hamilton , Carl Gottlieb , Jeffrey Kramer Runtime 124 Minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers Peter Benchley , Carl Gottlieb Production Company Zanuck/Brown Company, Universal Pictures Expand

Jaws is currently available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

WATCH ON NETFLIX