When it comes to high-budget flops, there are few that match the infamy of Cats. Based on one of the most successful stage musicals of all time, the massive adaptation of Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical was not only a box office failure but a critical one as well. Its infamous “fur technology” and uncanny valley execution have made the movie prime meme material, as well as a shining example of how not to adapt a successful property. Due to the nature of the stage show itself, one might say that Cats might have just been impossible to translate for the big screen, but one of the world’s most successful directors nearly brought Cats to life in a completely different way. Indeed, Steven Spielberg’s Cats would have been a far less brash version and might have not just made the material work on screen but could have turned it into an animated classic.

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Cats’ Would Have Taken a Lot of Liberties

On stage, Cats has a minuscule plot, mainly focused on showing off its flashy staging and Lloyd Webber’s iconic songs. While the 2019 movie attempted to add a plot, Spielberg’s take on Cats was to be a departure from the musical’s script and, in fact, was geared up to be even better. Established in 1980, Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment produced some of the finest films of the 1980s, including the company’s seminal classic, E.T.: The Extra-terrestrial. According to Cartoon Brew, Amblin was looking to expand its growing power in Hollywood, following the success of their animated ventures, such as the acclaimed An American Tail. Dubbed Amblinmation, the new department quickly looked for projects to bring to life, and Lloyd Webber’s Cats soon became a front runner. Then Universal President Tom Pollock called the idea “a match made in Heaven” while speaking with the Los Angeles Times. And while, with the gift of hindsight regarding the film we eventually got, it may seem like a brazen claim, Amblin’s take on Cats had spectacular ambitions.

On stage, Cats can come off as strangely sensual. Based on the then-popular British dance group, Hot Gossip, the show has plenty of sexuality built into it, but Spielberg’s take could have reached in and pulled out the family-friendly elements for animation. It would have adjusted the story to take place during WWII and would have had a far more focused story while including the iconic songs from the West End/Broadway hit. As Showbiz Cheat Sheet states, esteemed Toy Story writers Joel Cohen and Andy Sokolow were attached to reinvent the show for the screen, with Lloyd Webber was set to pen new compositions for the adaptation. But perhaps most impressive of all were the visuals. On his blog, visual developer Luc Desmarchelier shared a lot of the film’s concept art. When compared to the 2019 movie’s execution, it is absolutely stunning. The striking visuals could have really rivaled anything released during the Disney Renaissance. Additionally, the 2D animation would have been combined with cutting-edge 3D backgrounds, making the world even more tantalizing. So, with so much promise, what happened?

Spielberg’s ‘Cats’ Fizzled Out