It wouldn’t be an overstatement to describe Steven Spielberg as the godfather of American cinema, especially through the second half of the 20th century and right up to the modern day. He was pivotal to pioneering the blockbuster as we know it today, imbuing it with a warmth and accessibility that inspired the brand of wondrous adventure that defines movie magic, but he has also helmed everything from Oscar-winning biographical dramas to masterpieces of sci-fi and horror cinema.

Among the byproducts of such range and continued excellence is a filmography full of some of the most beloved and iconic characters to have ever graced the screen. In fact, Spielberg has presented so many great characters that the likes of Sean Connery’s Henry Jones Sr., Daniel Day-Lewis’ Oscar-winning turn as Abraham Lincoln, and even the lovable Rufio (Dante Basco) from Hook haven’t made the cut. The 10 characters that have are among the greatest cinema has ever seen.

10 Roy Neary

'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' (1977)

Two years after featuring in Spielberg’s horror masterpiece Jaws, Richard Dreyfuss was back working with the filmmaker on one of the most spectacular sci-fi films ever made. Close Encounters of the Third Kind sees the 70s icon star as Roy Neary, an electrical lineman who sees a UFO one night and gives up his life in pursuit of answers, even as government officials insist there is a reasonable explanation for what he witnessed.

Neary’s obsession, which only intensifies the more people try to convince him that he saw nothing, is a central element to the film, and it goes a long way to making him one of Spielberg’s most engrossing characters. The allure and cosmic mysticism surrounding the aliens is the driving force of the film, but Neary’s infatuation with the aliens is one of its strongest emotional pulls. His mash potato sculpture alone makes him one of Spielberg’s best and most memorable characters.

9 Captain Miller

'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Saving Private Ryan is one of the most grueling and grandiose depictions of war ever put to screen, and it is understandably regarded to be Spielberg’s best film by many. What it does so extraordinarily well is it successfully undercuts the magnitude of its war spectacle with textured and relatable characters. Portrayed by Spielberg’s frequent collaborator Tom Hanks, Captain Miller is one of the best examples of this in war cinema.

He is tasked with leading a small squad to find the elusive Private James Ryan (Matt Damon) so that he can be sent home to his mother, whose three other sons have been killed in the war. While the other soldiers voice their disapproval of the mission, Miller remains grounded and accepting. His composed, everyman demeanor is beautifully accentuated by his occasional recollections of his wife and his job as a teacher. His final words to Ryan, “earn this,” are a pointed reminder of the sacrifices made in war, and the ultimate futility of sending men to die in such circumstances.

8 Celie Harris

'The Color Purple' (1985)

While some have thrown criticism at Steven Spielberg for a lack of leading women in his filmography, his presentation of Celie (Whoopi Goldberg) in the harrowing drama The Color Purple makes for one of the most powerful female protagonists of the 20th century. Based on Alice Walker’s novel of the same name, the film follows her tortured life at the hands of her father and, later, her husband, with her enduring the abuse she suffers while dreaming of one day being reunited with her sister in Africa.

Spielberg made what was considered a daring decision casting Goldberg—who was then known only for her stand-up comedy—as the lead of such a heavy and dramatic story. She proved to be utterly flawless in the role, earning an Oscar nomination as she brought to life Celie’s strength and courage amid a world of bigotry and cruelty. Celie’s resolve makes her one of the greatest characters in Spielberg’s filmography, as well as one of the most powerful female leads in the history of cinema.

7 Frank Abagnale Jr.

'Catch Me if You Can' (2002)

Throughout his career, Steven Spielberg has been no stranger to biographical projects, with Catch Me If You Can arguably his most lively and captivating. The true story of Frank Abagnale Jr. (Leonardo DiCaprio) is quite astounding, with the famed con artist supposedly performing scams worth millions of dollars when he was still in his teenage years. While his claims have been disputed, the Spielberg film doesn’t let the truth get in the way of a good story, blending comedy and crime together as it focuses on Abagnale Jr.’s evasion of FBI agent Carl Hanratty (Tom Hanks).

The film finds its spectacular central focus in DiCaprio’s infectious lead performance, with the actor reveling in making Abagnale Jr. a cocky and charismatic con man defined by his smooth style and sharp cunning. The art of the portrayal is that audiences become so transfixed by Abagnale Jr. that they are willing to be duped just to see how the con plays out. He is one of Spielberg’s most infectiously enjoyable lead characters.

6 Oskar Schindler

'Schindler’s List' (1993)

Another film widely suggested to be Spielberg’s magnum opus, Schindler’s List thrives as a brutal and confronting depiction of the Holocaust as seen through the eyes of Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson). The industrialist and Nazi Party member uses his influence and favor with Nazi officials to recruit Jewish prisoners to work in his factories, thus sparing them from some of the heinous violence and senseless murders that transpire in the concentration camps.

The Oscar-winning classic is rightfully celebrated for its uncompromising presentation of the Holocaust, but it finds an understated strength in the journey of Schindler, who goes from being a narcissistic businessman to the savior of over 1,000 innocent people. The balance he must strike between appeasing the Nazis and covertly saving lives is both engrossing and heart-stopping, especially with the horrors of the death camps laid bare around him. It wouldn’t be unjust to suggest that Oskar Schindler is the most heroic of Spielberg’s characters given what he does in the midst of impossible circumstances.

5 Chief Martin Brody

'Jaws' (1975)

It stands to reason that one of the best horror movies of all time should feature one of Steven Spielberg’s greatest ever characters. The director’s breakout film, Jaws transpires as a gigantic, man-eating shark begins roaming the waters off the coast of a popular holiday destination. With the local mayor hesitant to shut down the beach, it falls to police chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) to organize an effort to kill the shark before more people are attacked.

While Richard Dreyfuss’ Matt Hooper is the brains of the operation as the oceanic expert and Robert Shaw’s Quint is the gritty go-getter as a professional shark hunter, Brody is instantly likable as the hard-working everyman willing to do whatever it takes to get the job done. Besides, when a character utters a line as iconic as “you’re gonna need a bigger boat,” they enter into the league of the all-time greats by default.