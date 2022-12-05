Steven Spielberg is arguably the greatest filmmaker of all time. Across almost five decades, the acclaimed director has released thirty-four highly entertaining and often profoundly moving movies across seemingly every genre.

RELATED: 10 Best Semi-autobiographical Movies To Watch Before 'The Fabelmans'

His most recent movie, The Fabelmans, which tells the story of Spielberg's childhood, has received rave reviews, proving that the auteur is still at the top of his game. One question remains, though, which of the director's many beloved fans do the users of IMDB consider to be his finest piece of work?

'Empire of the Sun' (1987) - 7.7/10

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Based on J. G. Ballard's autobiographical novel, Empire of the Sun tells the story of a young English boy who is separated from his parents and taken to a confinement camp during the Japanese invasion of Shanghai in 1941. Boasting a beautiful score by John Williams, who regularly collaborates with Spielberg, the film was nominated for six Academy Awards.

Empire of the Sun is one of Spielberg's most thought-provoking movies, propelled to greatness by a truly exceptional Christian Bale performance that introduced the world to the future Oscar winner. The touching movie boasts a score of 7.7 according to IMDb.

'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' (1982) - 7.9/10

Image via Amblin Entertainment

Though children of the 80s were treated to a variety of exceptional family-friendly flicks such as The Goonies and Karate Kid, we're betting most remember E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial more fondly than any others. The movie, which tells the story of a troubled child who must help a friendly alien return to his home planet, holds the record for the longest theatrical run, staying in theaters for over a year.

RELATED: 10 Underrated Movies Every Fan Of Steven Spielberg Should See

The movie is a pop culture phenomenon, still influencing some of the most popular TV shows, and still has people calling for a continuation of some sort. The epic movie still holds up to this very day, which is no doubt a significant factor in the excellent score of 7.9 the film proudly holds on IMDb.

'Catch Me If You Can' (2002) - 8.1/10

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

Catch Me If You Can is an absolute riot of a film. It tells the seemingly impossible true story of Frank, a young skilled forger who uses his wits and his cunning to pass as a doctor, a lawyer and a pilot, all while being investigated and pursued by the FBI. It's perhaps Spielberg's most fun movie, and that's really saying something.

The film is elevated by two truly brilliant performances by two actors who appear to be having the time of their lives. Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio share incredible chemistry as they take it in turns getting one over on the other. It's no surprise that Catch Me If You Can is considered to be the 174th best movie ever made with a score of 8.1 on IMDb.

'Jaws' (1975) - 8.1/10

Never before had a director announced himself to the world quite like Steven Spielberg did with the terrifying and wildly entertaining Jaws. Despite an incredibly challenging shoot that saw Spielberg go over budget and behind schedule, he still managed to create a masterpiece that won three Academy Awards and is considered to be the 205th best movie ever made.

RELATED: 8 Connections Between 'The Fabelmans' and Steven Spielberg's Other Movies

The film follows a sheriff, a marine biologist, and an old seafarer as they band together to hunt down a killer shark who has been terrorizing a small coastal community. Jaws features a cast of exceptional actors, including Robert Shaw, Roy Scheider, and Richard Dreyfus, all of whom deliver terrific performances. The iconic movie boasts a score of 8.1 on IMDb.

'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade' (1989) - 8.2/10

After two beloved installments, Spielberg rounded out the Indiana Jones trilogy in style with Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, the movie that introduced audiences to delightfully grumpy Henry Jones Sr. Of the many, many things that make this action and adventure film such a treat, the constant bickering of the two perfectly cast lead characters is considered by most to be the sequels greatest strength.

Harrison Ford slips back into the role with ease, wielding Indy's iconic whip and fedora in a way that nobody else could. Last Crusade is also the funniest Indiana Jones movie by quite some stretch; Spielberg plays the stoic characters against one another with ease. Indiana Jones has a lot to live up to when he returns to the big screen next year, especially if he wants to beat the 8.2 rating that Last Crusade boasts on IMDb.

'Jurassic Park' (1993) - 8.2/10

Image via Universal Pictures

Perhaps the greatest testament to Steven Spielberg's ability as a director is the fact that he somehow managed to bring dinosaurs back to life, capturing both the wonder of the majestic creatures and the sheer terror of facing off against a T-Rex. Jurassic Park perfectly balances its high-stakes action with well-developed characters who provide an emotional core to the story.

RELATED: How Steven Spielberg Has Evolved His Depiction of the Broken Family

Based on Michael Crichton's novel of the same name, the movie follows a group of experts touring an almost complete theme park when a power failure allows the park's cloned dinosaurs to escape. The beloved film is considered to be the 148th-best movie ever made and proudly holds a rating of 8.2 on IMDb.

'The Fabelmans' (2022) - 8.3/10

Image Via Universal

Spielberg's newest release is already proving to be one of his most well-received. The Fabelmans is an autobiographical tale that follows a young boy growing up in post World War II America who dreams of being a filmmaker and uses the power of cinema to come to terms with a shocking family secret. It's already considered to be a strong contender for the upcoming Academy Awards.

Spielberg recruited an all-star cast to help him tell his story, including Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, and Michelle Williams, all of whom deliver honest, heartfelt performances. Though it's still early days for the critically acclaimed film, The Fabelmans currently holds a highly impressive 8.3 rating on IMDb.

'Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark' (1981) - 8.4/10

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark was the birth of a character so effortlessly cool and utterly watchable that he would go on to stand the test of time. So much so that next year, over four decades after he first graced the big screen, he will return to theaters for his long-awaited fifth adventure, although sadly, Spielberg will not be at the helm.

RELATED: 10 Best Composer-Director Collaborations, from Zimmer & Nolan to Williams & Spielberg

The movie follows archeology professor Indiana Jones who searches for the Ark of the Covenant, racing to find the artifact before a troop of Nazis. Raiders of the Lost Ark is an absolute joyride of a film, filled with incredible set pieces, witty one-liners, and a wide array of utterly memorable supporting characters. It more than deserves the 8.4 rating it holds on IMDb.

'Saving Private Ryan' (1998) - 8.6/10

Image via DreamWorks

Saving Private Ryan is not only one of the best movies directed by Spielberg, but it's also considered by many to be the best depiction of World War II ever put to film. The opening scene is a harrowing depiction of the Allied invasion of Normandy, dropping audiences onto the beach and showing them the unthinkable horrors that occurred there.

Saving Private Ryan is an incredibly moving story of human connection, exploring the way people will fight for their fellow man even in the darkest of times. The film won 5 Academy Awards, including the Best Director award for Spielberg. With its emotional, action-packed script and the exceptional performances throughout, it's no surprise the movie boasts a score of 8.6 on IMDb.

'Schindler's List' (1993) - 9/10

Schindler's List is Steven Spielberg's masterpiece. The movie, filmed mostly in black and white and running for over three hours, went on to win a staggering seven Oscars, with Spielberg taking home the awards for both Best Director and Best Picture. The incredibly moving film tells the story of Oskar Schindler, an industrialist who begins to fear for the safety of his Jewish workforce during Germany's occupation of Poland.

Similarly to Saving Private Ryan, Schindler's List does not shy away from the horrid realities of war and the disgusting persecution that Jewish people faced. It is a difficult film to watch in many ways, but it's also hugely important that everybody sees this film to ensure the horrors of World War II are never forgotten. Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes, and Ben Kingsley all give excellent performances, boosted by the excellent direction and honesty of Spielberg's camera. Schindler's List deserves its 9.0 rating on IMDb, and it's no surprise the movie is considered the sixth-best film ever made.

NEXT: 10 Movie Characters That Defined Steven Spielberg's Filmography