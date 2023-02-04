As Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans continues to win plaudits despite a box-office haul of just over $25 million, it is worthwhile remembering Spielberg’s creations have not always resulted in box office success. Of course, there have been the extraordinary blockbusters. Jaws set a standard for summer tentpole releases and earned more than $400 milliion in the process. Jurassic Park mesmerized audiences with fully-realized dinosaurs and took in over $1 billion at the same time; E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial saw patrons fall in love with the mysterious alien to the tune of $700 million; and the Indiana Jones series was so dominant, a fifth entry is set to appear in cinemas in 2023, 42 years after the titular character first appeared.

RELATED: Steven Spielberg's Best Movie Moments Are All Improvised

However, perhaps to illustrate that a flawless catalog and rate of success is impossible to achieve, one needs to look no further than the catastrophic 1941, the seemingly-cursed The Twilight Zone: The Movie, and the little-known The Sugarland Express, among a number of others.

1 'The BFG' (2016)

In this instance, a creator of childhood cinematic favorites embraced the work of an author of childhood literary favorites with the backing of a studio behind many childhood memories. Spielberg adapted Roald Dahl’s classic novel, The BFG, and marked his directorial debut with Disney at the same time. The BFG, starring Mark Rylance as the central giant and Ruby Barnhill as Sophie, sees the orphaned Sophie befriend the Big Friendly Giant. The latter takes the former to Giant Country were the two attempt to tackle man-eating giants set on invading the human realm.

RELATED: Top 10 Steven Spielberg Movies: Honorable Mentions

Despite the seemingly unstoppable mix of forces behind beloved fiction, The BFG merely grossed $55 million at the US box office, with a total global taking of $195.2 million, a poor return given its budget of $140 million. Admittedly, some critics commended the film.

2 'The Fablemans' (2022)

Image via Universal Pictures

The semi-autobiographical account of Spielberg’s adolescence, The Fabelmans is set in Arizona in the years following World War II. Growing up in a dysfunctional family, Sammy Fabelman uses film to assist him in seeing the truth about his family and others. Being taken by his parents to Cecil B. DeMille’s The Greatest Show on Earth is the catalyst for young Sammy’s passion for film-making; it is the start of a journey which will ultimately end in Hollywood.

RELATED: From Babylon to The Fabelmans, We're in the Era of Movies About Movies

At time of writing, Spielberg’s most recent release, despite the praise poured on it, has not really pulled in the paying public. The Fablemans has received seven Oscar nominations, including for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress (Michelle Williams), Best Supporting Actor (Judd Hirsch), and Best Score (John Williams), yet it has only taken $16 million at the domestic box office and $9.3 million in foreign markets.

3 'West Side Story' (2021)

Image from West Side Story via 20th Century Studios

The second adaptation of the renowned 1957 stage musical, 2021’s West Side Story tells the story of rival gangs of different ethnic backgrounds, The Jets and The Sharks. The Jets is a gang which consists of white youths and The Sharks entails those of Puerto Rican descent. The gangs' battleground is Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Tony, associated with The Jets, and Maria, connected to The Sharks, share a forbidden love, one bound to end in tragedy.

RELATED: Best Broadway to Screen Adaptations

Earning a paltry $38.5 million in the USA and $37.4 million in other markets, West Side Story was an unmitigated box office disaster. The poor showing is almost inexplicable given the directorship of Spielberg, the music of Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim, and the iconic nature of the story. In addition, critical acclaim was almost unanimous.

4 'Munich' (2005)

Munich is an account of Operation: Wrath of God, the Israeli government’s retaliation against the Palestine Liberation Organization for the 1972 Olympic Games’ Black September massacre of Israeli athletes. Starring Eric Bana, Daniel Craig, and Marie-Josee Croze, the film focuses on a team of assassins, led by Avner Kaufman (Bana). Resigning from Mossad to ensure no official ties with Israel’s government, Kaufman oversees four operatives drawn from around the world. During their mission, the assassins contend with the philosophical challenges of their task.

RELATED: Eric Bana on The Dry, Black Hawk Down Memories, and His Experience on Munich

Despite five Oscar nominations, including for Best Picture and Best Director, Munich only took $47.4 million domestically, while grossing $130 million worldwide. Critics were divided.

5 '1941' (1979)

Image via Universal Pictures

An all-star cast, including Dan Aykroyd, Ned Beatty, John Belushi, Lorraine Gary, and Christopher Lee, 1941 is a comedy which begins with the revelation of a planned fictional Japanese and Nazi invasion of America and specifically Hollywood. This planned invasion has a number of consequences, including pilot ‘Wild’ Bill Kelso (Belushi) having the aspiration to take down an enemy plane and General Stilwell (Robert Stack) desperate to watch Dumbo in peace. As the film proceeds, the many distinct storylines come together.

RELATED: Steven Spielberg’s 10 Highest-Grossing Movies, Ranked By Box Office Earnings

Regarded by some as the greatest flop of Spielberg’s career, 1941brought in $90 million in worldwide takings (the film had a budget of $31.5 million). In his book, The Complete Spielberg, Ian Freer referred to the film’s messages being poorly timed with American hostages having been taken in Iran. “The prevailing sense of national outrage rendered a film that mocked the military, patriotism, and other such all-American values an unlikely candidate to be widely embraced,” Freer wrote.

6 'Always' (1989)

Opening in 1989, the same year as another Spielberg feature, namely Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Always is a rarity for the director in that it was a remake. Pete Sandich (Richard Dreyfuss) is a firefighting pilot known for his daredevilry. Having promised his girlfriend, Dorinda Durston (Holly Hunter), that his risk-taking behavior will be a thing of the past, Sandich immediately embarks on another mission, one which ends in his demise. Upon death, Sandich meets a guardian angel (Audrey Hepburn), who hands him the assignment of overseeing rookie pilot, Ted Baker (Brad Johnson). Challenges arise when Baker begins to fall for Sandich’s surviving flame, Durston.

RELATED: Steven Spielberg’s 10 Best Movies, Ranked According to IMDb

The previous collaboration between Spielberg and Dreyfuss was a little film named Jaws. Unfortunately for both, the box office takings of the 1975 classic were not repeated in Always. The film was not embraced by audiences – it took $43.86 million domestically and $30.2 million internationally – nor was it applauded by the critics.

7 'Empire of the Sun' (1987)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

An adaptation of J. G. Ballard’s book, the film follows the journey of Jim Graham (Christian Bale) whose upper-crust family are residing in Shanghai at the time of the Japanese invasion in 1941. When the attack is launched, Graham is separated from his parents. Initially rescued by two American merchant seamen, one being Basie (John Malkovich), Jim finds himself in a Japanese detention center. Here, Basie takes Jim under his wing, educating him on survival skills. Come 1945, Basie and Jim are in a prison camp; the former is running the proverbial show while Jim is his trusty sidekick. The trajectory of Jim’s adventure changes yet again when the American air force attacks the camp.

RELATED: 10 Underrated Movies Every Fan Of Steven Spielberg Should See

Grossing $22.4 million in the USA and $67 million globally, Empire of the Sun was a commercial failure, especially given its $38 million budget. However, it gained the praise of many critics.

8 'Amistad' (1997)

Image via Dreamworks Pictures

Blessed with an exceptional cast, including Djimon Hounsou, Matthew McConaughey, Anthony Hopkins, and Morgan Freeman, Amistad tells the tale of a revolt of Mende captives on a Spanish ship, La Amistad, in 1839 and the ensuing legal dilemma in the USA when the ship is captured off the coast of Long Island. Charges of piracy and murder are brought against the tribesman who overthrew the Spanish crew, while two Spanish navigators claim the Mende are their property. Additionally, abolitionists are committed to helping the slaves. The courts must decide whether the Mende are slaves or free people.

RELATED: Amistad Review: Steven Spielberg's Historical Drama Remains Flawed Yet Fascinating

Despite a promising opening, Amistad merely grossed $$44.2 million at the domestic box office and $58 million internationally. Despite positive reviews, the film did receive some blows. Total Film’s Yael Shuvcommented “Amistad is worth seeing for the stormy scenes on board the slave boat, and for Djimon Hounsou's magnetic performance”, but added “it can't decide on its direction, and this unique historical event is stifled into a less than thrilling courtroom drama”.

9 'The Twilight Zone: The Movie' (1983)

Kick the Can, the second installment in the anthology film, was directed by Spielberg. Based in Sunnyvale Rest Home, a place where “hope is just a memory”, the film tells the story of Mr Bloom (Scatman Crothers), who arrives at the old-age facility and urges the residents to recall their treasured childhood memories. Residents recall their love of dancing and their acting aspirations. Bloom himself talks of the game of ‘kick the can’; he proceeds to produce a can, proposing the residents join him in the fun. When the game commences at midnight, the residents find themselves transformed into their younger selves. The now-youthful residents face a quandary; they need to determine whether they are willing to go through the challenges of life for a second time.

RELATED: 10 Movie Characters That Defined Steven Spielberg's Filmography

It is hard to believe a film based on a much-loved television series, involving four talented directors –Joe Dante, John Landis, and George Miller, in addition to Spielberg – could have performed so poorly at the box office, taking $29.5 million at the US box office and $42 million globally.

10 'The Sugarland Express' (1974)

Image via Universal Pictures

Set in Texas in 1974, and based on a true story, The Sugarland Express features Goldie Hawn as Lou Jean Poplin and William Atherton as Clovis Poplin, wife-and-husband convicts. The couple, intent on reaching their baby son who is with foster parents, steal a car from an elderly couple. The Poplins end up crashing the car having being pursued by a police car. The Poplins take the officer, Maxwell Slide (Michael Sacks), hostage; they compel him to drive them to Sugarland where their child is being housed. As the quest for the crooks unfolds, the level of their notoriety increases. Relationships between the escapees, Slide, and Department of Public Safety’s Captain Tanner (Ben Johnson) develop before a bittersweet conclusion.

RELATED: Steven Spielberg's Earliest Films

Universal wanted to avoid box office opposition with The Exorcist and The Sting, choosing to open the film in early April 1974. The film earned an underwhelming $7.5 million in the USA and a total $13 million globally.

NEXT: Is Steven Spielberg the Greatest Director of Child Actors?