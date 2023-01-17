Steven Spielberg has established himself as one of the most popular creative artists of his time. No director has crafted more seminal works of film that have managed to be equally crowd-pleasing and artistically exemplary. A crucial element to his brilliance as a filmmaker is his child-like spirit and wonder about the subject of his movies, including adventure, family, and nature. Nowhere is the Spielberg magic channeled more than in his direction of child actors. At the recent Golden Globes Ceremony, the heartwarming scene of Ke Huy Quan, during his acceptance speech for his award for Best Supporting Actor, lauding Spielberg for giving him his first career break as a child starring in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom was so resonant. The director has such a sentimental heart and mind that leaves an everlasting impact on the children he directs in films, and the kinship he has with them is what drives his films, including his best work.

Henry Thomas and Drew Barrymore in 'E.T.' Bring the Kid Out of Any Viewer

Image Via Universal Pictures

The film that defined Spielberg as the finest director of child actors, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, just also happens to be one of his best, and is most representative of the Spielberg sentimentality. The film serves as a coping mechanism for the absent fatherhood during his childhood, with Elliot (Henry Thomas) standing in as the avatar for the director. Because of Spielberg's personal connection to Elliot, he is comfortable forcing the audience to comprehend the story, about an estranged alien who is befriended by the boy, from a child-like perspective. Spielberg purposefully shot the movie from an eye-level perspective of a child. The channeling of both his personal fondness and trauma is evident on screen, and it is executed from the performances of Thomas and Drew Barrymore, portraying Elliot's younger sister, Gertie. Both characters act like genuine kids, not coached up to carry more professional weight, and their energy serves as the heart of the film. Barrymore, in particular, whose stardom was launched from E.T., manages to enact the duties of comic relief but not overplay it where it devolves into a stale bit. The film's most effective and endearing quality, the ability to make adult viewers emotionally vulnerable like a child, is cemented on the backs of these performances.

Ke Huy Quan Heightens the Madness of 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom'

Along with the film as a whole, Ke Huy Quan's performance as Short Round, the 12-year-old adventuring partner of Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford), provides a welcoming and fresh tone to Temple of Doom. His addition is important to the 1984 sequel being its own movie rather than an attempted retread of Raiders of the Lost Ark. Quan's frantic, juvenile energy in contrast to the disgruntled heroism of Indy adds an enjoyable layer to an already rollicking adventure caper. Even as a blockbuster sequel, the film is arguably Spielberg's most deranged and chaotic, and Quan is heavily responsible for the film's big swing approach. The addition of kids in action-adventure movies can be gimmicky and forced, but Short Round is truly in the fabric of the zaniness of Temple of Doom. Spielberg lends Quan the ability to be a proper figure in the action just as much as Harrison Ford.

The Christian Bale Ethos at the Heart of 'Empire of the Sun'

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Before molding into one of the most accomplished actors of his generation, 13-year-old Christian Bale was under the proper guidance of Spielberg in Empire of the Sun. This era of Spielberg is often cited as the time when he was seeking to "grow up" by taking on more mature stories. The 1987 film follows the perspective of an English boy trying to survive a Japanese-occupied China during World War II. Even as a child, Bale showed audiences that he was exceptionally skilled as an actor. He brings the same precise level of nuance to his performance, but James Graham (Bale) is never mature to the detriment of his relationship with the audience. He still feels like a kid that is in peril. However, Bale has the right amount of seasoned maturity to carry the weight of a more sophisticated film from Spielberg while still maintaining the familiar youthful awe and wonder from the director's filmography.

Haley Joel Osment's Quest to be Loved in 'A.I. Artificial Intelligence'

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Steven Spielberg. Haley Joel Osment. A match made in heaven. The greatest child actor of his generation teaming up with the most skilled director of children inspired, along with original ideas from Stanley Kubrick, A.I. Artificial Intelligence. Osment plays a robotic boy, David, that desires to become "real" in the eyes of his human mother in this riff on Pinocchio. The difficulty of this performance is evident in the plot description, as Osment has to walk a tightrope between programmed android and needy child. Saying that David "desires" to claim the affection of his mother is misleading. Rather, he is programmed by scientists to earn maternal love. Robotic children like David are being constructed in this dystopian near future in the aftermath of global warming reducing the world population and reproduction rates.

Osment's uncanny valley-like performance is not just based on his visual appearance, but the method in which he operates in the uneasy middle ground of real and artificial. Spielberg uses his established magic to garner audiences' sympathy toward David despite the dystopian complexity of his existence. In this film, however, Spielberg's traditional optimism that is channeled through Osment is a cloak that shields the true bleakness of the text. At the surface level, it is heartwarming to see an android with genuine child-like feelings, but a critical reading of the character taints that sentimentality. David only loves because he was created in a lab to do so, and Osment conveys this conflicting dynamic in his performance. Spielberg's direction of Osment is perhaps the pinnacle of his expertise in child performances, as he utilizes the tropes often seen in Spielberg's child characters and adds just enough darkness to unsettle the audience.

Gabriel LaBelle Playing Close to Home for Spielberg in 'The Fabelmans.'

Image via Universal Pictures

In perhaps his most personal film ever, The Fabelmans shows the dynamics of Spielberg’s family growing up, and explores how his love of film blossomed into the great filmmaker he is today. Gabriel LaBelle plays Sammy Fabelman, who is understood to be representative of Spielberg himself. He captures the confidence and poise of a wunderkind who is destined for greatness but bears the pent-up melancholy that Spielberg has been waiting to reveal about himself for nearly 50 years. Even though the viewer can observe the through-line of Sammy eventually becoming the all-mighty Spielberg in the arc of the film, he still feels like a vulnerable adolescent with deep remorse about what his passion for filmmaking has done to his family, as the discovery of Sammy's mother's adulterous behavior was caught while he was filming.

LaBelle does not play his hand too hard where he becomes a caricature of the "tortured artist" archetype. Instead, the viewer gets the sense that Sammy will succeed in his life, but these feelings of guilt will linger with him throughout his illustrious career. LaBelle's performance signifies incredible nuance in Spielberg's direction. The average director in their semi-autobiography would bloat their on-screen avatar with every memory they possessed in their coming-of-age. Sammy Fabelman operates as a genuine, fully-fleshed out character and not just an expression of the director's life story.