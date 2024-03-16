The Big Picture Schindler's List and Oppenheimer represented growth and maturity for Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan as filmmakers, respectively.

Each film represented a conscious risk for the directors and their financial backers, and the unexpected success of Schindler's List and Oppenheimer proved that audiences have an appetite for challenging material.

Spielberg's presenting Nolan his first-ever Oscar for Best Director at the 96th Academy Awards was symbolic considering the similarities between their trajectories as filmmakers.

The Barbenheimer cultural phenomenon came to a head on the night of the 96th Academy Awards. Barbie may have overtaken Oppenheimer at the box office, raking in a staggering $1.4 billion compared to the historical drama's similarly impressive $960 million, but Christopher Nolan's film emerged victorious over its friendly rival on Hollywood's biggest night. Taking home 7 awards, including Best Director and Best Picture, Oppenheimer's recognition by the Academy marked the acclaimed filmmaker's first-ever wins after numerous past nominations.

Presenting the award for Best Director was none other than Steven Spielberg. While Nolan winning his first Oscar must've been a thrill, taking the statuette from the hands of one of history's most celebrated filmmakers was likely the cherry on top, especially when considering Spielberg's influence on Nolan's work. But aside from the two cinematic titans sharing a moment on one of the world's most-viewed stages, their shared trajectories to Oscar glory with respective masterpieces defied expectations and reaffirmed audiences' respect for challenging, seemingly non-commercial material.

Steven Spielberg Didn't Think Audiences Would Respond to 'Schindler's List'

After first reading Thomas Keneally's Schindler's Ark in 1982, Steven Spielberg had personal reservations about adapting it for the big screen. Primarily associated with escapist blockbuster fare, Spielberg was frequently tagged by detractors as lacking the depth and grit of some of his fellow directors in the 1970s and '80s, and it wasn't lost on the filmmaker that making a film about a subject as bleak as the Holocaust would require him to mature and evolve as an artist. "He didn't think he was ready," remembers Schindler's List screenwriter Steven Zailian. But after offering the project to other filmmakers throughout the years, among them Sydney Pollak and Martin Scorsese, Spielberg finally set his sights on directing the film after trying his hand at uncharacteristically historical and dramatic material with The Color Purple and Empire of the Sun.

Gearing up to make his most personal and challenging film to date, Spielberg encountered numerous obstacles over the project's perceived lack of commercial potential. Having secured a relatively modest $23 million budget, he insisted on shooting Schindler's List in black and white, a creative decision that was initially balked at by Universal Pictures. Though he'd ultimately win that battle, Spielberg had other fish to fry regarding certain narrative elements, shooting in Poland during an unforgiving winter, and working through the personal woes inherent to bringing such a harrowing true story to the screen.

Though Spielberg would make it through the grueling shoot in one piece, and deliver the film on budget and on time, his doubts over Schindler's List's prospects of success with audiences remained intact. "No one thought the film was going to make any money," he told NBC News in 2018. "I couldn't imagine based on the story that we told that an audience would tolerate just the amount of violence, human against human." But Spielberg would be handsomely rewarded-and awarded-when Schindler's List debuted to a rave reception from critics and viewers alike, grossing $320 million worldwide and receiving 7 Oscars at the 66th Academy Awards, including the filmmaker's first wins for Best Director and Best Picture.

Making 'Oppenheimer' Was a Gamble for Christopher Nolan and Universal Pictures

Having worked alongside Warner Bros. on nine films, beginning with 2002's Insomnia, Christopher Nolan's long-term professional partnership hit a snag when the studio pivoted on its release strategy during the pandemic, leading the filmmaker to seek a new partner in Universal Pictures for his next effort. Bouncing back from the lukewarm reception to his time-warped spy thriller, Tenet, Nolan undertook a risky gamble in adapting the 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning biography about J. Robert Oppenheimer into a heady drama. While the film ultimately racked up huge numbers at the box office and was honored with numerous accolades, Oppenheimer's massive success, even when considering Nolan's well-established and highly regarded reputation, was never a foregone conclusion.

To be fair, a $100 million drama revolving around physics, governmental hearings, and the development of nuclear weapons isn't the usual suspect when considering what might qualify as a worldwide crowd-pleaser and award contender. This wasn't all too evident to producer Emma Thomas, who said of Universal Chairperson Donna Langley's gamble, "I don't think it was a no-brainer by any stretch of the imagination to make a three-hour movie...sort of R-rated, by the way, about one of the darkest developments in history."

Echoing the pessimistic sentiment, Langley admitted, "A biopic at this length about this subject matter should not do well." Despite the odds seemingly stacked against them, however, Nolan and his creative partners defied expectations by delivering a compelling film that struck a nerve with audiences around the globe, reaffirming the director's critical and box office draw while also proving there's an appetite for material threading the needle between entertainment and intellectual stimulation.

Spielberg and Nolan Matured as Filmmakers With 'Schindler's List' and 'Oppenheimer'

Long before taking home overdue golden statuettes, Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan had firmly established reputations as filmmakers with a knack for entertaining the masses, but the masterpieces for which they won their first Oscars propelled them to new heights of creative ambition, craftsmanship, and maturity as storytellers. Pivoting from the likes of comics-inspired fare, adventure thrillers, and science fiction, they fearlessly waded into a realm of uncompromising realism at the expense of potentially alienating audiences presumed to favor escapism.

With Schindler's List serving as Spielberg's first R-rated film, and Oppenheimer marking Nolan's first R-rated film in more than two decades, the Oscar-winning dramas not only display some of the filmmakers' most harrowing and bleak content but also serve as pop-cultural foundations for generating discussion over pressing current events through a historical context.

Since Schindler's List and Oppenheimer hit theaters, Spielberg and Nolan have each expressed a combined sense of conviction coupled with humility regarding the global response to their films. "Starting with the release of the film in July, the response from people around the world far exceeded anything that I had imagined possible and, you know, winning this recognition from my peers is just, I mean, the icing on the cake," Nolan said after receiving two Academy Awards.

Speaking about his film in similar terms for its 25th anniversary, Spielberg admitted, "I just couldn't imagine audiences would allow themselves to go through a motion picture recreation of the Oskar Schindler story. I was very surprised." Modesty aside, however, the two powerhouse filmmakers followed their creative instincts, uncertain as they may have been, to a whirlwind of acceptance and celebration on a grand scale. Given the striking comparisons between their respective journeys to the world's stage on Hollywood's biggest night, via artistic evolution and a willingness to take risks, it's only fitting that Spielberg ultimately handed Nolan his first-ever Oscar at the 96th Academy Awards.

