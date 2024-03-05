The Big Picture David Lean's cinematic legacy of epics influenced filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, Kubrick, and Scorsese for generations.

Lean and Spielberg's collaboration on 'Nostromo' took a sour turn due to disagreements over creative direction and input.

Despite Lean's perseverance, 'Nostromo' never materialized on screen, leaving fans to wonder about what could have been.

Few filmmakers have left a mark on cinema as formidable and consequential as Sir David Lean. Often regarded as one of the all-time greats, the English filmmaker is revered for iconic large-scale epics, including The Bridge on the River Kwai, Lawrence of Arabia, and Doctor Zhivago, as well as intimate character studies like Brief Encounter and adaptations of Charles Dickens' Great Expectations and Oliver Twist. With a career comprised of 16 feature films over four decades, Lean's legacy has influenced countless fellow filmmakers across generations, including icons Stanley Kubrick, Martin Scorsese, Spike Lee, and Steven Spielberg, among others.

Unlike many of David Lean's admirers, Steven Spielberg was fortunate enough to know and befriend the legendary director. Shortly after crossing creative paths over 1987's Empire of the Sun, which was originally intended for Lean to helm before he suggested that Spielberg take over, the two heavyweight filmmakers set their collaborative sights on adapting Joseph Conrad's novel, Nostromo. But while developing the ambitious project, complications arose that soured the relationship between Lean and Spielberg.

What Is Joseph Conrad's 'Nostromo' About?

Published in 1904, five years after his seminal novella Heart of Darkness, Joseph Conrad's Nostromo takes readers to the fictitious country of Costaguana in Latin America. Set in the province of Sulaco, the novel explores ideas surrounding capitalism, politics, and greed through the adventures of its titular character, an Italian seaman tasked with safeguarding a supply of silver from a local mine as authorities contend with revolutionaries hellbent on overthrowing the government. A man of seemingly unshakable integrity, Nostromo ascends Sulaco's ranks, gaining the confidence and trust of the man overseeing mining operations. In a position of power and influence, however, Nostromo ultimately devises a scheme to keep some of the silver he's tasked with protecting. As the war between Sulaco's forces and the rebels rages, Nostromo's efforts to hold onto the supply of silver evolve into an all-consuming obsession, leading to a series of decisions that bring about his demise.

Though he was intrigued by Conrad's novel and its themes, David Lean never read Nostromo in its entirety. According to The Independent, Lean said of the novel, "I spent most of the 200 pages fighting sleep." But despite his misgivings, it's easy to understand why Nostromo appealed to Lean as a potential film, considering his experience with sweeping, historically-based epics tackling themes regarding the morally ambiguous and fallible nature of human beings. "I would like to use the book as a basis for a modern movie, which will make the audience sit up straight with surprise," Lean said. In 1986, Lean began developing Nostromo as a feature film, but the task would prove more difficult and time-consuming than he'd originally anticipated, with multiple screenwriters, producers, and performers attached to the project at various stages.

Steven Spielberg Joined 'Nostromo' As a Producer

According to The Guardian, Steven Spielberg and David Lean first met in 1985, with the former expressing interest in working with the latter on his next film. At the time, Lean was eyeing a film adaptation of J.G. Ballard's Empire of the Sun, but dissatisfaction with the screenwriting process left him disillusioned over the project, and he passed it on to Spielberg. Moving on to Nostromo, Lean teamed up with Christopher Hampton, a playwright who had tried to get Nostromo made for television, and the duo spent a year adapting Conrad's novel. Lean also began scouting filming locations in Mexico and auditioning actors, while Spielberg, remaining true to his word, joined the project as a producer alongside Warner Bros.

With Nostromo's screenplay in development, Spielberg took an active role in delivering creative input. Lean, however, wasn't thrilled about the young filmmaker giving his two cents, and had assumed that Spielberg's involvement was a gesture of goodwill rather than one of a hands-on collaborator. According to The Independent, Spielberg had his own ideas for Nostromo, advising Lean in a memo, "It would be a big mistake to see Errol Flynn swashbuckling his way through a Conrad novel (this would be ridiculous), but some heroics, subtle yet justified, I think are a must for making him worthy of his title." Allegedly incensed over Spielberg's unsolicited opinions, Lean's relationship with his producer took a turn for the worse. "Lean had a meeting with Spielberg in the US, but came back very annoyed with a load of notes handed to him by Spielberg," Christopher Hampton remembers. "Funnily enough, Spielberg had asked Lean for his opinion of the script for Empire of the Sun, which Lean thought was terrible, but he didn't think it was his place to say anything."

'Nostromo' Was the Last Project David Lean Worked on

As the development of Nostromo continued throughout the late 1980s, Steven Spielberg dropped out over differences with David Lean, who trudged on to bring Conrad's novel to the screen. Taking over as producer was Serge Silberman, and Lean hired Robert Bolt to work on the screenplay when Christopher Hampton moved on to pen Dangerous Liaisons. But as the screenplay evolved, Lean's health began to fail, as did his enthusiasm for Nostromo, and he became increasingly convinced that his adaptation wouldn't live up to the novel that inspired it.

In addition to his ailing health, which necessitated an insurance party of $4 million, Lean's frustrations mounted as Nostromo's budget increased to $46 million. "We will be pushed into a production with a tremendous amount of problems unsolved," wrote Serge Silberman in a 1989 letter to Lean. Per The Independent, the film's prospects for being made got so grim that, in January 1990, Silberman was prepared to abandon Nostromo altogether. "I have lost all desire and enthusiasm to make the film," he'd later admit. Things didn't fare much better in terms of casting, with actors Dennis Quaid, Isabella Rossellini, and Marlon Brando reportedly being attached at one point or another, though no official performative roster ever fully materialized.

Though he never officially backed out of Nostromo, plans for the adaptation came to a sudden halt when David Lean, having struggled with throat cancer, died on April 16, 1991, at the age of 83. While the film never materialized and has yet to be revived, what could've been remains a point of fascination among fans of Lean's, and one can only speculate about what a big-screen adaptation of Conrad's novel may have looked like, especially with a master of epic films at the helm. Regarding Steven Spielberg, who idolized Lean and has frequently cited Lawrence of Arabia as being among his favorite films, audiences can only similarly wonder to what extent the rift between him and Lean affected their relationship.

