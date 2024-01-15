The Big Picture Steven Spielberg's proposed movie adaptation of Blackhawks, a DC Comics superhero team, was never made despite being attached to the project in both the 1980s and 2018.

For one second, it looked like Steven Spielberg was joining the DC Extended Universe. Of course, it wasn’t like Spielberg was planning to direct Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam movie or anything like that. Instead, this filmmaker was signed on to helm a movie adaptation of Blackhawks, a DC Comics superhero team comprised of World War II fighter pilots. They’re not superpowered beings, they’re just soldiers who go on big missions against a famous historical backdrop. The characters comprising the Blackhawks are firmly in the DC continuity in the comics and all signs pointed to Spielberg’s proposed movie being in the DC Extended Universe…but still, this was a movie the Saving Private Ryan director would’ve been interested in with or without the DC branding.

Like so many would-be Spielberg projects, Blackhawks never made it off the runway. Anyone who follows this filmmaker’s exploits closely knows that his directorial assignments are often a bit unpredictable. Major projects like Blackhawks or that proposed Harvey remake that seem right up his alley can end up going nowhere despite years of development, while suddenly something like War Horse can come out of nowhere, get Spielberg to sign on as director, and start shooting before you even blink. Blackhawks isn’t the first or last major blockbuster Spielberg was attached to that never got made, but what were the exact circumstances that led to this comic book adaptation going M.I.A.?

Steven Spielberg Was Attached to the First Version of ‘Blackhawks’ in the ’80s

Much like how Spielberg was once tempted to make a Tintin movie decades before the release of The Adventures of Tintin, this filmmaker was attached to do a Blackhawk adaptation all the way back in the 1980s. The movie would’ve been a major endeavor anchored by Dan Aykroyd, a piece of casting suggesting that Spielberg was eager to do a light-hearted take on the property. However, Spielberg moved on to other passions in the 1980s. In the wake of Raiders of the Lost Ark and E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial, Spielberg began exploring the world of grounded adult dramas with The Color Purple and Empire of the Sun. For the near future, his more “childish” exploits would be restricted to Indiana Jones sequels as he expanded his filmmaking language.

The Hollywood Reporter mentions that Spielberg's rumored 1980 Blackhawks adaptation saw a revival of the sputtering comic property from a team of superheroes to its original purpose of a World War II team of soldiers.

Flash-forward to April 2018 and Spielberg got a chance to tackle Blackhawks once again. Warner Bros. Pictures announced that the director would be producing and likely helming a Blackhawks adaptation for the studio. The timing of this news is critical for understanding why this property was getting off the ground again after all these years. For starters, Spielberg’s Warner Bros. tentpole Ready Player One had dropped into theaters a few weeks before this announcement. Making a splashy dog-and-pony-show about Spielberg making another new blockbuster for the studio was a way of adding an extra veneer of success to Ready Player One’s reputation. This movie hadn’t just made solid box office numbers worldwide, it was also apparently a successful enough creative endeavor to inspire Spielberg to work with Warner Bros. again.

This news was also important for the DC side of Warner Bros. In the wake of Justice League severely underperforming at the end of 2017, it was clear changes needed to occur with how the studio made superhero movies. Walter Hamada was brought in at the start of 2018 to help get these DC blockbusters back in a state of competency. What better way to suggest that DC was on more stable ground than getting Steven Spielberg involved in a forthcoming DC Comics blockbuster? Plus, the project made total sense as something that lined up with Spielberg’s interests as a filmmaker, namely retro-sensibilities and a World War II setting. The stars had aligned and Blackhawks was headed into production.

How Did DC's 'Blackhawks' Adaptation Lose Its Wings?

In announcing Blackhawks, Warner Bros. also confirmed that David Koepp would be writing the script for the feature. This was another development that suggested how much Blackhawks was lining up with Spielberg’s creative interests, given that he and Koepp had worked together on several past projects, including the first Jurassic Park. Of course, even with these two collaborating again, there was no guarantee Blackhawks would ever become a real movie. DC had lots and lots of projects in the pipeline, while Spielberg himself was immediately committed to realizing West Side Story as his next project. Blackhawks, if it ever happened, would need to wait.

Two years after this initial announcement, the COVID-19 pandemic brought the entertainment world to a screeching halt. A massive blockbuster like Blackhawks, already a risk pre-2020, would not be easy to pull off now. Few updates began rolling in surrounding the status of the feature, though Koepp did clarify that Warner Bros. was very pleased with the status of the script in March 2022. He further revealed that the biggest hurdle to getting the movie made now was Warner Bros. figuring out what it wanted to do with the DC Extended Universe going forward. A good chunk of all that uncertainty stemmed from the then-impending WarnerDiscovery merger, with this newly formed conglomerate having very concrete ideas on what DC blockbusters should look like in the new era. Those notions would eventually involve James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over all things DC at Warner Bros. and laying out a brand-new vision for a shared universe based on DC characters.

It's not impossible that Gunn, given his love for obscure comic book characters, might involve the Blackhawks characters in the DC Universe one day. However, so far, his DC Universe ambitions haven’t involved absorbing in-development DCEU movies into this shared continuity, which indicates Spielberg’s Blackhawks movie (at least in its initial form) is dead for now. That’s just as well, since the filmmaker has been plenty busy with The Fabelmans in 2022 and preparing a new vision of Bullitt for Warner Bros. No matter what direction the film industry goes in, Spielberg just keeps on chugging as a filmmaker, tackling projects big and small. While the landscape of live-action DC Comics blockbusters has been riddled with uncertainty over the last decade, Spielberg’s commitment to directing just never stops. Perhaps the dissonance in consistency between these two entities was always so great that a Spielberg Blackhawks movie was never really a possibility…