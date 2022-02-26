Steven Spielberg is one of the best directors of all time, and his ability to go from huge blockbuster films like Jurassic Park or Ready Player One to Oscar-nominated pictures like The Post or West Side Story is simply astonishing. West Side Story is currently in the middle of a heated Oscar race, but that has not stopped this famous director from looking for his next project. Reported exclusively by Deadline, Spielberg is attached to direct a new original film centered around Frank Bullitt. This iconic character was played by legendary Hollywood actor Steve McQueen in the 1968 thriller Bullitt, and it is arguably his most recognizable role.

It is important to note that this will not be a remake of Bullitt, but a new idea centered around the classic character. Along with directing, Spielberg will also produce the project with Kristie Macosko Krieger, and as of right now, it will be distributed by Warner Brothers. On top of that, McQueen's son Chad McQueen and granddaughter Molly McQueen will serve as executive producers on the new movie.

There is no script yet, and deals are still being finalized for the project, but Josh Singer has been hired to write the screenplay. Because this film is in very early development, it has been alluded to by Deadline that this will most likely not be the next project Spielberg directs. As of right now, Spielberg is in post-production on his next film, The Fabelmans, which is based on his young life living in Arizona and is set to make its debut this Thanksgiving.

Frank Bullitt was portrayed as a no-nonsense, cool, and intelligent San Francisco cop who, in the original film, goes after a mob boss who killed a witness he was trying to protect. He takes the law very seriously and, whether it is a wild gunfight or car chase, Bullitt is one of the best there is. If anyone is a perfect fit to direct a new film involving this character, it's Spielberg. The director has made a name for himself with similar endlessly cool characters like Indiana Jones and Jaws' Martin Brody.

Bullitt was also known for its thrilling action, including one of the most iconic car chases in cinema history and its painstaking attempt at realism. Again, films like the Indiana Jones franchise have shown Spielberg's eye for great action sequences and set pieces, while genre classics like Jaws and Jurassic Park presented the director's masterful feel for thrilling suspense.

This Bullitt film has been a project that Spielberg has had his eye on for a while now and, because negotiations with McQueen's estate went on longer than expected, it appeared as if the famous director would not be able to get the film off the ground. However, now that negotiations are done, it looks like Spielberg is making his next dream film a reality. Spielberg will next be seen at the Oscars in March with nominations in numerous categories like Best Picture and Best Director for West Side Story.

You can watch the trailer for the original Bullitt down below to get a better grasp of the classic character, and for all the latest news on Spielberg's new take on the character, including who will play the title role, stick with Collider.

