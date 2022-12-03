Everyone has to start somewhere. As likely the most well-known filmmaker in the world, Steven Spielberg got his start behind the camera as a young boy living on the East Coast, and later as a teenager in the Arizona desert. As is shown in the opening scene of his latest and semi-autobiographical film, The Fabelmans, the youngster was introduced to the captivating world of cinema when his parents took him to see Cecil B. DeMille's The Greatest Show on Earth in the early 1950s. Spielberg has long been on the record regarding the immense impact that experience had on him, and how he particularly attributes the film's depiction of a train crash to opening the floodgates of his seemingly limitless imagination.

It was at this moment that an artist was born. Spielberg and his family would eventually move west, and the aspiring filmmaker spent years cutting his teeth making films with friends and peers. Ranging from westerns to war epics and alien invasions to love stories, he amassed an ambitious portfolio years before directing anything professionally. Each of these early ventures into filmmaking provide a glimpse into where Spielberg would ultimately be headed as one of the world's premier storytellers, and from a young age he displayed a natural and instinctive sense of how to fuse light, image, and sound in an effort to entertain audiences.

The Power of Film

According to Spielberg, he first tried his hand at filmmaking after seeing The Greatest Show on Earth, and the need to do so came about as a means of avoiding getting into trouble with his father. In seeking to recreate the exhilaration he experienced watching DeMille's film, Spielberg quickly made a habit of crashing his train cars into one another. After his father threatened to take the train set away, Spielberg got ahold of his parent's 8mm camera and filmed a train wreck. He was then able to view the film over and over, repeatedly enjoying the excitement of the crash without losing access to his train.

This moment is depicted to a tee in the opening minutes of The Fabelmans. This effort saw Spielberg exercising a bit of creative intuition in which he was able to employ basic in-camera editing techniques. Based on his limited knowledge of cinema, he inferred that the film could be constructed with three simple cuts: one train moving left to right through the frame, another moving right to left, and both meeting in the third cut for the inevitable collision. One might consider this the moment in which he discovered the power of film.

Gunsmog (1959)

Several years after filming his train wreck, Spielberg and his family moved to Arizona. As is also seen in The Fabelmans, the teenager was a Boy Scout and needed to fulfill his merit badge for photography. After securing permission from his scout leader to make a short film, he shot a western with friends and family called Gunsmog (a play on the then-popular series Gunsmoke). According to CBS News, Spielberg screened the film for his fellow scouts at a weekly meeting and the audience "went crazy. That was the first moment where I said, 'What a jolt. That's a really good feeling. That was a really good feeling.'"

With Gunsmog, the young filmmaker realized that inherent in the power of film lies the power of having an effect on an audience. Whether it be laughter, excitement, fear or sadness, Spielberg was coming to terms with the relationship between a filmmaker and the audience, and the dynamics at play in terms of what kind of material and creative aesthetic will get a reaction from people. Moving beyond an audience of one, his screening of Gunsmog set in motion a desire to share what he was creating with others. He addressed this realization in a career retrospective with TCM when he said, "The first thing I thought of, selfishly, was myself. And the second thing I thought of was bringing an audience in to see if what I was making was having an effect on anybody other than myself.

Fighter Squad & Escape to Nowhere (1961)

As the son of a World War II veteran, and a cinephile who was coming into his own in a time when American cinema was rife with films about the military, it's only natural that the young Spielberg would try his hand at making war films. Fighter Squad, a short about aerial combat, featured an impressive level of authenticity and an ingenious editing technique. Thanks to his father's local connections, Spielberg and his friends were able to access real fighter planes from the war era at the Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix. They were given permission to sit in the cockpits and mime the action of a fighter pilot caught up in a dogfight with the enemy. Spielberg had the brilliant idea of acquiring film reels featuring actual World War II aerial combat, and by editing some of that raw footage into his film, he achieved the uncanny impression that these teenaged pilots were indeed engaged in exhilarating dogfights.

His other war film, Escape to Nowhere, would ground viewers in the African campaign of the Second World War. Shot in the Arizona desert with a slew of peers and friends playing American and German soldiers, Spielberg's short clocked in at a lengthy 40 minutes and featured a level of undeniably impressive ingenuity in staging battle sequences. One such tactic involved creating the illusion of explosions. Rather than going to the dangerous trouble of using real explosive material, Spielberg and his collaborators devised a simple but effective method. They would take a piece of wood and pivot it on a stone, burying one end of it under a pile of dirt. When a performer ran over the exposed end of the wood, the buried end flipped the dirt into the air and resembled the look of an explosion. Like the train wreck and Gunsmog, the making of Escape to Nowhere is depicted in The Fabelmans through a fun sequence showing Sammy and his friends creating explosive effects with the aforementioned method and the use of fireworks.

Firelight (1964)

Spielberg's next film project would be his most ambitious to date. Firelight, which would technically be his first feature-length film with a running time over two hours, told the story of a quiet desert town and its inhabitants as they're terrorized by a UFO presence. He once again enlisted the help of friends, family, and even some student actors attending the nearby Arizona State University. In a major leap forward, Spielberg was able to have the film screened publicly at the Phoenix Little Theater on March 24, 1964, and according to the filmmaker, Firelight turned a profit of $1. As a lifelong devotee of UFO mythology, which he attributes to a meteor shower that he and his father witnessed when he was a boy, Spielberg has obviously dealt with the notion of extra-terrestrials in several of his films, so it's no surprise that Firelight was part of the inspiration behind his 1977 science-fiction epic, Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

Amblin' (1968)

Spielberg's short film, a love story about two young hitchhikers who trek through the California desert, would arguably lead to the biggest break of his filmmaking career. With a $15,000 budget, two aspiring actors, and a small crew that included Allen Daviau (who would later serve as cinematographer on Spielberg's E.T., The Color Purple, and Empire of the Sun), production took place in the Mojave Desert and would be the filmmaker's first effort shot on 35mm. According to filmmaker Cameron Beyl of The Directors Series, the young Spielberg's nerves were so rattled during Amblin's production that he vomited each day before arriving to the filming location. Such a distressful price, however, would pay off in droves. His 26-minute film ultimately caught the eye of Universal Pictures executive Sidney Sheinberg, who was impressed with Spielberg's work and offered him a seven-year contract to direct television, making the 22-year-old the youngest director ever signed to a major studio. With Amblin', which would later be the namesake for his production company, Spielberg ascended to the next echelon of the filmmaking world and was well on his way in establishing himself as a wunderkind talent that couldn't be ignored or dismissed.

By 1968, the imaginative and wide-eyed dreamer had come a long way from filming a train wreck with his Lionel train set. The initial spark provided by Spielberg's viewing The Greatest Show on Earth had lit a creative wildfire that could never be extinguished. Whether he was making amateur films inspired by westerns, war films, or science-fiction thrillers, there was a clear and uninhibited level of focus and passion that permeated his earliest endeavors as a filmmaker. Possessed by an insatiable drive to maintain a level of control over the realities he was creating, Spielberg planted the seeds of his future with these formative experiences behind the camera, developing an artistic voice and sensibility that would carry on for decades to come regardless of the story he was telling or the scale on which it was being told.