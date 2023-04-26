Steven Spielberg has spoken out against his own decision-making while participating in a master class at the Time 100 Summit and announced he regrets editing guns out of the 20th Anniversary release of his masterpiece, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial.

The film's original 1982 theatrical cut including a scene of armed police chasing down the young protagonists of the film. In the later release, Spielberg edited the guns out digitally, replacing them instead with walkie-talkies.

Another twenty years on from that decision, Spielberg has changed tack on his decision, stating his belief that films should be products of their own time, and that attempting to erase the past will only lead to regret.

Read Steven Spielberg's Quotes in Full

That was a mistake. I never should have done that. ‘E.T.’ is a product of its era. No film should be revised based on the lenses we now are, either voluntarily, or being forced to peer through. E.T.’ was a film that I was sensitive to the fact that the federal agents were approaching kids with firearms exposed and I thought I would change the guns into walkie talkies…Years went by and I changed my own views. I should have never messed with the archives of my own work and I don’t recommend anyone do that. All our movies are a kind of a signpost of where we were when we made them, what the world was like, and what the world was receiving when we got those stories out there. So I really regret having that out there.

Following those remarks, the editor of the event for Time 100 brought up the recent news regarding the works of Roald Dahl and others, whose early works were now being censored due to what was deemed "offensive language" and republished to be considered more 'inclusive' by the standards of today.

Spielberg, in keeping with the views on his own work, found himself in complete opposition to the decision. “Nobody should ever attempt to take the chocolate out of Willy Wonka! Ever!” Spielberg said, in jest, before adding more seriously: “For me, it is sacrosanct. It’s our history, it’s our cultural heritage. I do not believe in censorship in that way.”

A new modern streak of extremism is currently in force across the US and the rest of the world, as historical works of fact and fiction are now being censored or republished in order to prevent offense being taken. This extends beyond books like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and into more pivotal issues like books and other media about, or by, LGBTQ+ persons or people of color who have been targeted by right-wing activists for nonsensical fears of harming young people with progressive mindsets.

Figures like Spielberg speaking out against historical revisionism and censorship can only be seen as a good thing.